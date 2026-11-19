Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has challenged past and present political leaders from Northern Nigeria to acknowledge their failures and unite around a common development agenda for the region.

He also cautioned politicians against exploiting ethnic and regional sentiments to seek political power ahead of the 2027 general elections without presenting concrete records of their contributions to the development of the North.

Uba Sani spoke on Wednesday at a summit on Good Governance, Inclusivity and Sustainable Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

The governor said northern leaders had strayed from the development vision of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, who he said envisaged a united, peaceful and self-sufficient region.

He called on the foundation to convene a meeting of past and present political leaders from the North to develop a common blueprint for the region’s development.

He urged political leaders to engage in honest self-assessment and acknowledge their collective shortcomings.

“We must look ourselves in the mirror and tell ourselves some home truths. All of us, including myself, have failed the people,” he said.

The governor also warned politicians seeking electoral support on the basis of their northern identity to demonstrate what they had done for the region while occupying positions of public responsibility.

According to him, appeals to regional sentiments without verifiable records of service would not address the development challenges confronting the North.

However, Uba Sani commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting critical infrastructure projects in Kaduna State, saying some of his administration’s achievements were made possible by the President’s interventions.

“I want to seize this opportunity to thank the President for all that he has done for Kaduna State in the last three and a half years,” he said.

He recalled approaching Tinubu over the completion of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway, describing it as a major economic corridor linking northern and southern Nigeria.

He said the President had released billions of naira towards completing the project, which had previously been abandoned, adding that work on the highway was almost 95 per cent complete.

The governor also disclosed that he and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had approached the President over the proposed Kaduna Light Rail Project.

He said Tinubu had approved $865 million for the project, adding that the contract had been signed and arrangements were underway for the President to perform its groundbreaking ceremony in Kaduna within two weeks.

“I am happy to say that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, knowing the history of Kaduna, decided to approve $865 million for the Kaduna Light Rail Project. The contract has been signed. By the grace of God, in the next two weeks, he will be coming to Kaduna to do the groundbreaking,” he said.

Uba Sani, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, also highlighted his administration’s achievements in pension payments, transportation, agriculture and security.

He said his government inherited pension liabilities of about N24 billion but had so far paid more than N21 billion to 9,683 state and local government retirees, as well as families of deceased public servants.

On transportation, he said the administration had deployed 100 buses under its free Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) bus service, recording 5.2 million passenger trips and saving commuters more than N5 billion.

The governor said insecurity had previously prevented residents of some communities from accessing schools and farmlands, but the Kaduna Peace Model had helped restore access to more than 500,000 hectares of previously inaccessible farmland.

He further declared that no school in the state was currently closed because of insecurity.

On agriculture, Uba Sani said his administration had increased the sector’s annual budgetary allocation from N1.48 billion to more than N100 billion since assuming office.

He added that more than 69,000 smallholder farmers had received improved agricultural inputs, while over 1,400 truckloads of fertiliser had been distributed to more than 500,000 farmers across the state’s 23 local government areas.

According to him, the government had also facilitated access to more than 200 tractors through partnerships and enrolled over 100,000 farmers in crop insurance schemes.

He disclosed that 5,000 livestock farmers had equally received equipment and production inputs.

The governor said his administration was also implementing the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones and the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project to link farmers with processors and markets, reduce post-harvest losses and improve agricultural returns.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria