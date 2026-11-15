Paul, the quintessential apostle, called the Church of our Lord Jesus Christ the pillar and ground of truth: 1Tim. 3:15

“But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the Church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth”.

Paul was writing to his spiritual son, Timothy, and felt it necessary to teach him how to conduct himself in the house of God. The Church is not just a collection of some rabbles or a four wall building. It is the pillar and ground of truth. A pillar keeps the building standing. A church is also a ground. Whatever must be built must sit on the ground. Lawyers say you can’t build anything on nothing. The Church keeps society running, it keeps the nation going. The Church is the ground upon which the nation stands. When the pillars fall, the nation falls, and when the nation sinks the ground sinks and the nation falls.

Are you still looking for a reason Nigeria has sunk and can no longer stand? Look no further. The reason for this understanding you now have is because the Church in Nigeria has collapsed. You may note, but we see big churches in almost every corner of Nigeria? How dare we then say the Church has collapsed. Yes, but what you are seeing are mere carcasses, a mere gathering of people without purpose and without their Lord in their midst.

They may dance, jump, clap, preach, shout, sing the best of music and prophesy. They are not the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. They have been behaving contrary to the instruction of their Lord and as such they are no longer representing Him. “Where two or three gathered in my name, I’m in the midst of them,” says Jesus in scripture. The true Church gathers with Christ. When he is in the midst of them, it is because they are gathered in his name. His name is not just a mere name, his name is his nature.

Jesus never left any nomenclature as he went back to heaven after his resurrection. He just left people who believed he died and rose for them. But in a city called Antioch, when they saw people who behaved as He did, as people who were devoted and as disciplined as their Lord, they named them Christians. Thus it was observers who gave the label by which those who believe in Jesus are known and are called. It was not Jesus. A Church therefore is known by the behaviour of its people, not by their noise or money or positions in society.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), pastored by Enoch Adejare Adeboye, an octogenarian, is again in the eye of the storm. The sad news is that the anti-graft czar, Ola Olukoyede, himself a pastor in RCCG has arrested another pastor of the Church who has been fingered in financial malfeasance. This pastor who is yet to be named publicly is alleged to have stolen billions of naira, yes you read me well, billions of naira. When the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) approached the RCCG, it requested for the billions which that pastor donated to the Church to be returned to the government. Initially the request was resisted but when the EFCC Chairman threatened prosecution and with the intervention of the overseer of the Church, Adeboye, the billions were quickly returned to the government.

That the EFCC requested that the stolen billions be returned to government coffers suggests that the official involved might be a worker with the government. That is not far-fetched. Some years ago, a provincial pastor of the RCCG who was involved in an air crash was said to have been involved in large scale stealing of money from a government department. The scandal blew open after his two wives quarreled and squealed the secret. When Pastor Adeboye was asked, his defense was that there is nothing unusual in some members of the church being involved in financial malfeasance, since Jesus also had a Judas among his twelve disciples. It was a defense that many Nigerians considered weak, lame and unexpected from a man who held that important holy appointment.

Pastor Adeboye would seem to have grown in wisdom since that first occurrence since in this current occurrence he immediately asked for the billions to be returned to the government. There is also another mega church whose member reportedly when his pastor asked for offering to be collected for a church project went straight to his work at the Sheraton Hotels, a five star hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, dipped his hands into the till and scooped a large sum of money that I can’t remember now and took it to the Church as his own offering. When Sheraton Hotel found out and approached the church for a refund, Christ Embassy, whose pastor is Chris Oyakhilome, refused to part with the money. Chris Oyakhilome did not deny that the member mentioned did not donate that sum of money to their church.

The stolen billions were traced to some projects of the RCCG. This tells us that it is the project mentality of the Church and the promotion of wealth by all means orientation that is the undoing of the Church. What has happened to the RCCG and the Christ Embassy hardly leaves out any church in Nigeria including the orthodox churches. We have a report of a former bank chief executive in Lagos who donated 45 million naira to a Catholic church in the Southeast of Nigeria. There is a running battle in the Anglican Church where a Bishop was alleged to have sold church land and used the money for himself. That Bishop treats the people of God as his slaves. They must genuflect before him. When the Anglican Archbishop suspended him to allow for investigation, he took him to court to obtain an injunction in spite of the scripture that Christians must not take themselves to appear before heathen judges.

It is said that there are many churches who are before different courts to resolve their headship issues. Churches such as the Assembly of God and the Christ Apostolic Church are mentioned. A pastor who allegedly had illicit sex with an actress who posted his nude photograph on the internet is running from court to court to get the lady actor nailed under cyberbullying laws. Prosperity preaching has replaced the preaching of the gospel in the Church. Bishop David Oyedepo says he was commissioned to deliver people from poverty. He said that he received it as his calling when he saw many people in dirty garments and he was called to remove those dirty clothes from them. Despite the fact that some people have invited the attention of Bishop Oyedepo to the fallacy of his teachings based on his much vaunted long open vision at the beginning of his ministry which he said he saw in Ilesha, Osun State, he continues to perpetrate that error .

For clarity, this is in Zechariah 3:3-8

“Now Joshua was clothed with filthy garments, and stood before the angel.”

And he answered and said unto those that stood before him, saying, “Take away the filthy garments from him. And unto him he said, Behold, I have caused thine iniquity to pass before thee, and I will clothe thee with a change of garment.”

And I said, set a mitre upon his head. So they set a mitre upon his head and clothed him with garments. And the angel of the Lord stood by.”

And the angel of the Lord protested unto Joshua, saying,

“THUS SAITH THE LORD: IF THOU WILT WALK IN MY WAYS, AND IF THOU WILT KEEP MY CHARGE, THEN THOU SHALT ALSO JUDGE MY HOUSE, AND SHALL ALSO KEEP MY COURTS, AND I WILL GIVE THEE TO WALK AMONG THESE THAT STAND BY.”

Let those who have turned the House of God into a den of thieves, who say God gave them a ministry to remove poverty from people, who think filthy garment is poverty, that they are wrong. Let them know from now on that filthy garment is representative of iniquity and filthy ways. God wants his people to walk clean and white. Miracles as traded by RCCG and many other churches is not the heartcry of Jesus Christ. The Lord wants his people to know the Father and himself. Knowing God and the Lord is eternal life, John 17:3-4. Anybody who is lacking in this knowledge does not have eternal life. And knowing Jesus is not casual, it is deep knowledge born out of experiential walk with the risen Lord as we follow him daily.

We must demand that the EFCC must identify this RCCG pastor who stole billions of government money. The nation must know his name as the EFCC has identified others like the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami or former governor of Central Bank Godwin Emefiele, or former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, all of whom were taken to court. Neither must Pastor Adeboye be spared. If he has received proceeds of crime, he must be tried under relevant laws. We will always think that he is spared because the EFCC Chairman is a pastor in RCCG. The mercy of God may forgive sinners but the law of men makes them answer for their crimes. Lord Jesus did not procure freedom for the thief on his right hand on the cross who repented, he only promised a place with him in paradise.

It is only when those who steal bear the punishment of men that those of us who remain as Church leaders will learn to be thorough and diligent in how we admit money into the Church account. It is then that we will stop our money only preaching in the Church. It is then that the Church will really fear the Lord and sin will stop in our midst. Let God arise and let his house be cleansed.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a pastor. He earned a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos