National Universities Commission Headquarters

By

Saheed Oyelakin

The National Universities Commission has warned Nigerians against enrolling at the University of America, Curaçao, and its affiliated centres in the country, describing their operations as illegal.

The commission said the institution had been admitting students, conducting academic programmes and claiming to award degrees through unauthorised campuses and learning centres in Nigeria.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Rita N. Okonjo, the NUC identified the affected centres as Cosmopolitan International Business School, Garki, Abuja, its purported Federal Capital Territory Learning Centre, and the University of America College of Science and Technology, also known as UAPOLY, in Ekpoma, Edo State.

It said neither the foreign university nor the centres had been approved by the commission to operate or award degrees in Nigeria.

The NUC also said investigations showed that the University of America was not accredited by any recognised agency.

The statement read, “Investigations have established that the University is not accredited by any agency recognised by the United States Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

“Its purported listing in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), as well as its claimed registrations in California and Florida, does not confer accreditation or authority to award recognised university degrees.

“Similarly, its claims of approval by the Federal Ministry of Education, JAMB, NBTE and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria do not authorise it to operate a university or award degrees in Nigeria.

“The commission is particularly concerned about the institution’s advertisements offering programmes in Law, Nursing Science, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Science, Aerospace and Rocket Engineering, and postgraduate studies, including Ph.D. degrees, alongside misleading promises of NYSC mobilisation, professional recognition and Green Cards to live and work in the United States or Europe.

“The NUC emphasises that qualifications obtained from unapproved institutions are not recognised for NYSC mobilisation, professional registration with relevant Nigerian regulatory bodies or admission into the Nigerian Law School. Furthermore, the use of reputable public institutions as venues for ceremonies does not constitute endorsement or confer legitimacy on an unapproved university.”

Consequently, the NUC urged prospective students, parents, guardians and the general public to avoid the institution and its affiliated centres.

“Members of the public are advised against seeking admission, paying fees or participating in its academic programmes,” the notice stated.

The commission warned that individuals and organisations involved in the operations risked appropriate regulatory and legal action, advising the public to consult its website for the list of approved universities in Nigeria before making admission or financial commitments.

The warning comes as the NUC intensifies efforts to tackle the proliferation of illegal universities and degree-awarding institutions in the country.

Findings by PUNCH Online reveal that the authentic University of America, Curaçao, is located in Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

According to information on its official website, the institution operates a hybrid learning model of online distance education and on-campus sessions for programmes requiring practical or laboratory work.

However, the institution’s identity should be distinguished from the Nigerian campus named by the National Universities Commission.

A review of the website bearing the address uoa.edu.ng, which describes itself as the University of America Curaçao Gad Campus in Anambra State, shows several apparent shortcomings.

Its homepage contains no substantive account of the campus’s history, academic activities, recognition or accreditation, despite providing headings for those sections.

It also wrongly spells Anambra as “ANANBRA”.

The website also lists colleges and faculties without providing detailed information about their programmes or operations.

The University of America, Curaçao, is also distinct from the American University of Nigeria, located in Yola, Adamawa State.

The latter was founded by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and began admitting students in 2005. It was accredited by the NUC in 2008.

Saheed Oyelakin

Saheed is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over two years of experience covering metro, technology, sports, politics, and human-interest stories. He focuses on producing clear, engaging reports across diverse beats. Saheed’s work reflects hands-on newsroom experience and a commitment to accurate and balanced journalism.

Punch Nigeria Limited