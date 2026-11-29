READING THE TEA LEAVES

By Obinna Chima

obinna.chima@thisdaylive.com 08152447875 (SmS only)

Obinna Chima

It’s been a historic month for the infrastructure backbone of the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, NVIDIA. Earlier this month, the world’s most important provider of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) lost $2.75 trillion in market value and saw its Co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, resign on November 12, after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

But by November 23, Huang was reinstated by NVIDIA’s board, leading to a record single-day market capitalisation gain of more than $900 billion. His recall exposed troubling questions about board independence, executive accountability and the growing influence of political power over corporate decisions.

Business schools globally teach that leadership provides the motivation and impulsion to make corporate governance effective. The key role of leadership is to create a culture in the corporate which uses effective governance to achieve its purpose. This culture encourages the behaviours needed to embed corporate governance in the entity.

Corporate governance will often be an ‘unsung hero’ when done correctly. It might not make headlines, but it gives a company essential foundation for success that you won’t find anywhere else. On the other hand, bad corporate governance, will always cause widespread fallout. It will also have direct impacts on reputation and ultimately the business’s ability to survive.

That is why when a chief executive resigns following revelations of conduct that reportedly violated the company’s ethical standards, only to be restored to office days later after political intervention, the fundamental principles of corporate accountability deserve serious questioning.

NVIDIA is not an obscure technology startup whose internal affairs should attract little attention outside its immediate shareholders and employees. It is a global technology powerhouse at the centre of the AI revolution.

Therefore, what happens within its boardroom has implications for markets, international technology competition, national security and the credibility of institutions expected to hold powerful executives accountable.

The developments in the company this month, beyond presenting a defining test of its corporate governance framework, raised questions about the extent to which boards can discipline powerful executives when their personal influence and political connections become too large.

Reports had linked one of the women, Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former Managing Director of Singapore-based Megaspeed, to alleged connections with Beijing’s intelligence establishment. There were also reports of intimate relationships involving Nvidia’s employees.

These allegations further aised questions about possible conflicts of interest, corporate ethics, executive judgement and the security of sensitive business information. It is important, however, to distinguish allegations from established facts. The claim that Alice Huang was connected to Chinese intelligence has not been conclusively established, and China has rejected the espionage allegations.

But Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised, but has not publicly addressed all the specific allegations concerning his relationships.

Initially, NVIDIA’s board appeared determined to show that its code of conduct applied even to its most powerful executive. Its Board Chairman, Harvey Jones reportedly indicated that the company did not intend to reinstate Huang, explaining that his personal conduct was inconsistent with the standards expected of its leadership.

Surprisingly, barely 11 days after Huang’s resignation, NVIDIA announced his reinstatement as president, chief executive and board director. The board said it had held discussions with Huang and was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. It also disclosed that it had received input from senior levels of the United States government and was confident that his return posed no national security risk.

The reversal was striking because it came after United States President, Donald Trump publicly expressed support for Huang’s return and acknowledged that his intervention had been important in securing the decision.

The immediate market reaction was enthusiastic. NVIDIA shares rose 31.5 per cent on the day of the announcement, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company’s market value.

But a rising share price is not necessarily evidence of sound corporate governance. As highlighted earlier, corporate governance rests on certain fundamental principle. The board exists to supervise management, protect shareholders’ interests, provide strategic direction and ensure that executives operate within the law and the company’s framework.

Therefore, a board that cannot effectively exercise oversight over its chief executive risks becoming an extension of management rather than an independent governing institution.

Perhaps the most troubling dimension of the NVIDIA controversy is Trump’s involvement in a decision that should ordinarily belong to the company’s board. Trump had publicly disclosed that his intervention played a role in the matter.

Clearly, a properly constituted board should have credible succession arrangements, identify potential internal and external successors, and ensure that leadership transitions do not become corporate emergencies.

The existence of a strong chief executive should complement institutional strength, not replace it. This is particularly important for organisational culture. Employees observe how institutions respond when powerful individuals are accused of misconduct. They draw conclusions about fairness, integrity and the actual values of their employers. If the perception emerges that rules are strictly enforced against ordinary employees but relaxed for the chief executive, the company’s ethical framework loses moral authority.

Beyond NVIDIA, this controversy carries important implications for corporates globally. A major lesson here, especially for Nigeria, where corporate governance failures, weak board oversight and excessive dependence on dominant founders is widespread, is that corporate governance and ethics must not be selective. A company cannot credibly demand integrity from its workforce while appearing reluctant to hold its most powerful executive to the same standard.

Boards must demonstrate that their loyalty is first to their institutions and its shareholders, rather than to individuals, however successful or influential. The concentration of executive influence creates key-person risks when boards become overly dependent on founders and when corporate decisions are driven more by personalities than BY institutional processes.

Equally, politicians and government officials, as we saw with Trump, must recognise that when their influence overshadows corporate boardroom decisions, it undermines the institutional confidence on which markets depend.

In conclusion, we must recognise that no company is bigger than its governance. While Huang’s extraordinary contribution to NVIDIA is not in dispute, corporate success must never become a justification for institutional complacency.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD