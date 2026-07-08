Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has described the establishment of the Nigerian Army Depot, Amasiri-Edda, as a strategic boost to national security, saying it would strengthen regional stability, enhance military capacity and stimulate socio-economic development in the South-East.

Government

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the governor made the remarks while receiving the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on a courtesy visit.

He stressed the need for sustained collaboration between the Nigerian Army and the Ebonyi State Government to consolidate peace, enhance security and promote national development.

Speaking during the visit, the COAS said he was in Ebonyi State to witness the maiden Passing Out Parade of recruits at the Nigerian Army Depot, Amasiri-Edda, describing the event as a historic milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Army’s training and force generation architecture.

Lieutenant General Shaibu noted that the establishment of the depot, the first of its kind in the South-East geopolitical zone, was in line with the directive of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ExecutiveBranch

He said it was to strengthen Army’s operational readiness, expand manpower generation and promote national integration through the equitable distribution of military infrastructure.

He described the depot as a strategic national asset that would play a critical role in training disciplined, professional and combat-ready soldiers capable of addressing evolving security challenges.

He added that its location in the South-East reflected the federal government’s commitment to deepening its security presence in the region while fostering trust, inclusion and stronger civil-military relations.

The COAS also commended the Ebonyi State Government for its consistent support for the Nigerian Army and called for enhanced collaboration in intelligence sharing, civil-military cooperation and the protection of critical national assets.

He stressed that sustainable peace and security could only be achieved through collective action involving government institutions, security agencies and the citizenry.

In his response, Governor Nwifuru praised the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff and the dedication of Nigerian Army personnel in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and maintaining internal security.

Government

He acknowledged the Army’s vital role in sustaining peace in Ebonyi State, noting that the prevailing security had created an enabling environment for growth and development.

The governor described the establishment of the Nigerian Army Depot, Amasiri-Edda, as a landmark achievement for Ebonyi State and the wider South-East region.

He expressed confidence that the institution would not only strengthen the Army’s manpower base but also boost local economic activities, enhance regional security and promote national unity.

Nwifuru further reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to maintaining a strong and cordial relationship with the Nigerian Army and pledged continued support to ensure the effective discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

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