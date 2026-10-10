The freed 20 prospective corps members

Yusuf Oketola

The 20 prospective corps members released by suspected kidnappers on Wednesday have reportedly been offered postings to any of the six South-West states.

A parent, who spoke to Saturday PUNCH in confidence on Friday, said the survivors were allowed to choose the states where they would continue their national service.

“They have been given the opportunity to choose states in the South-West to continue their service with the current batch,” she said.

The parent also disclosed that the families paid N6m in ransom for each of the graduates.

“As for the ransom, we eventually paid N6m each, but we wanted them freed before disclosing that,” she said.

A relative of another survivor, Joy Zainab, confirmed that family members and well-wishers contributed towards the N6m ransom.

She said, “Alhamdulillah, he has been released and is safe with us at home. Thank you to everyone who prayed, reached out, showed concern, shared his story and supported us financially towards his ransom.”

The accounts corroborated an earlier disclosure by Alirat Wahab, the mother of another victim, who said her family paid N6m after the kidnappers initially demanded N50m per captive.

In an interview with News Central Television, Wahab said the kidnappers reduced their demand to N15m before eventually accepting N6m following appeals from the family.

“Initially, they asked us to pay N50m per head. We asked whether the amount was for all of them, but they insisted it was per person, so we started begging them to take N500,000, but they refused,” she said.

Wahab said the kidnappers eventually agreed to accept N6m.

She added that relatives and well-meaning Nigerians contributed money to meet the demand.

According to her, the kidnappers directed the families to send representatives to Ibadan, Oyo State, where her husband and son met an intermediary.

The money was subsequently transferred into a designated account, while the representatives were instructed to convert the funds into US dollars upon arrival in Imo State.

The 20 prospective corps members were abducted on October 1 along the Owerri-Onitsha Road, near Umunoha in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, while travelling in two commercial buses belonging to Uko Akwa Ibom Motors.

They were reportedly heading for Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

The kidnappers subsequently demanded N50m per graduate.

The police on Wednesday announced the rescue of the abducted graduates at Amakohia Ubi Village in the Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

However, the families disputed the police rescue claim, insisting that ransom was paid to secure their release.

The mother of another survivor said she and her daughter had been hospitalised following the incident.

“Both of us are in the hospital. We are receiving drips and treatment. My blood pressure shot up over this incident,” she stated.

A survivor, who spoke to Saturday PUNCH on the phone, expressed gratitude for surviving the ordeal.

“I don’t want to remember it. I just want to give the glory to God. I thank God that I am alive,” the survivor said while declining further comment.

Calls and messages to the NYSC spokesperson, Caroline Embu, seeking confirmation that the graduates had been allowed to serve in the South-West, were not returned as of press time.

Police cite security operations

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, had on Thursday said he was unaware of any ransom payment, maintaining that sustained pressure forced the abductors to release the captives.

Similarly, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, said the graduates were rescued through joint search-and-rescue operations involving security agencies.

The police said the prospective corps members were taken to the Department of State Services hospital in Owerri for medical evaluation.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, visited them alongside the Imo State Commissioner of Police and the Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade.

The abduction, alongside a series of similar attacks on graduates travelling for national service, has renewed concerns about the safety of prospective corps members travelling long distances to orientation camps.

On August 26, 15 prospective corps members travelling from Bayelsa State to Abuja were abducted along the Aloma-Egane Expressway in the Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

They were later rescued from Egume Forest by security operatives.

In May, an Abuja-based lawyer and serving corps member, Eunice Ameh, was abducted in Maitama, Abuja, but regained her freedom after a ransom was paid.

Findings by Saturday PUNCH also revealed that more than 20 corps members were killed in various attacks between 2015 and 2026.

Insecurity fuels calls to scrap NYSC

The recurring attacks have intensified debate over the relevance of the 53-year-old NYSC scheme, with critics questioning the policy of deploying young graduates far from their home states amid rising insecurity.

The National Youth Service Corps was established under Decree No. 24 of May 22, 1973, during the administration of General Yakubu Gowon.

Its founding objectives included promoting national reconciliation, reconstruction and integration after the Nigerian Civil War by deploying graduates of tertiary institutions to states other than their states of origin.

In June 2026, the Federal Executive Council approved a comprehensive reform package for the NYSC, including risk-sensitive deployment aimed at improving corps members’ safety, a technology-driven call-up process and an extension of the orientation programme from three to six weeks.

The reforms also include specialised career streams intended to align corps members’ training and assignments with their qualifications and career interests.

However, the abductions have raised questions about how the safety measures will be implemented, particularly for graduates travelling long distances to orientation camps and those posted to areas facing security threats.

A former corps member, Veronica Oloko, advocated scrapping the scheme, arguing that young Nigerians should not be exposed to severe security risks.

“If it won’t be scrapped, then the government should have bus stations for corps members all over the states, with soldiers stationed at the parks. At least, a few soldiers should be in each bus, with the necessary equipment to protect the corps members.

“But then, this is also a risk because even our soldiers are being attacked in their camps. When the government is able to fight insurgency, then they can return it. I won’t even allow my child to go,” she said.

A parent, Akeem Kareem, also supported calls to scrap the scheme, citing widespread security concerns.

“There is fear among every parent now due to insecurity. No parent will allow their children to go to other regions for service

Punch Nigeria Limited