By

Ademola Oni

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek,” says Senator Barack Obama during his victory speech to supporters at the Old State Capitol, Springfield, Illinois, USA, following the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries in 2008 in the run-up to the US presidential election of that year.

Obama, who was eventually voted in as the 44th President of the US in the November 4 election of 2008, definitely did not have Nigeria on his mind when uttering those words 18 years ago. The current situation of the National Youth Service Corps, a unifier of a sort in Nigeria, fits perfectly into Obama’s description as if the words were said on Friday, a day after 19 excited young souls were herded into captivity by lunatics in Imo State while on their way from Ibadan to Akwa Ibom State NYSC orientation camp.

The Imo kidnapping wouldn’t be the first or second time when the usefulness and validity of this programme, which was inaugurated in 1973, would be called into question once again. The modern dynamics of Nigerian society have justified the strident calls for a total review or urgent suspension of the programme, which no longer serves the purpose of national integration it was established to serve by the founding fathers.

Just before you pick a suitable spot to launch attacks, it may be necessary to tell you that I equally participated in the scheme in 1992/93 in Oshogbo, Osun State, during the tension-soaked days of the better-forgotten military regime of Ibrahim Babangida. Despite having almost an ‘open cheque’ to redeploy to Lagos at the end of the orientation camp in Ede, I refused. I chose to remain at my Oshogbo Steel Rolling Mills post to proudly serve my fatherland, and without regrets to date.

OSRM was one of the four inland rolling mills, besides the plants in Jos, Katsina and the Delta Steel Company, Aladja, established in 1982-1983. I’m sad to tell you that they are all dead today, and they have not been buried yet.

If I delve into my wonderful experience at the steel firm, there is the possibility that I would get emotional about how our ‘akotileta’ bureaucrats and short-sighted leaders, while shouting industrial development and technology transfer, grounded Nigeria’s national and viable assets while they claim to be “not just in government but in power.” If you heard these words in 1993 as a graduate, then your pension is ready, or a file has been opened for you in this regard.

Those were the days when Nigeria was still ‘in Nigeria’ despite the political tension in the land then. The days when attending night parties wouldn’t land you in an unexpected cohabitation with ruffians; when attending rural rugged evangelism wouldn’t earn anyone a painful term in the dens of kidnappers; when travelling during the day or night wouldn’t be a signal to any tragic occurrence; when participating in NYSC in any part of the country meant having unusual fun for about a year, meeting all kinds of personalities, being exposed to different cultures for free. Some audacious corpers even had the temerity to pick wives during the year as part of their own booty of service.

The worrisome dimension of what has gradually turned into the NYSC conundrum reared its ugly head in the violent reaction to the outcome of the 2011 presidential election, when Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari of the Congress for Progressive Change lost the poll to the incumbent Dr Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party. Some illiterate folks unleashed a reign of violence in the North when they were told that the PDP had rigged the election in which Buhari had won convincingly in the North. Gbenga, a mentee, escaped from the mob in Bauchi when 10 corps members reportedly lost their lives in the region. The corps members became targets because they were engaged as ad hoc staff in the elections.

Hours before the National Assembly elections in February 2011, 13 corps members were killed in a bomb blast on the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Suleja, Niger State. Augusta Chizoba Ndukwu, a Banking and Finance graduate of Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, was killed at Upper Iweka Flyover, Onitsha, Anambra State, on September 12, 2012.

Hope Akpan from Cross River State, a corps member in a school in Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, was killed in his room and his body dismembered in 2015. Dumebi Okonta, a corps member serving as INEC ad hoc worker, was killed by gunmen in the Ahoada West Local Government Area, Rivers State, during the March 2016 governorship rerun. Lillian Mgbanwa, 27, serving in the Oru East LG, Imo State, was raped and murdered days before her passing out in 2019. Chukwuemeka Eze, who was paraded as a suspect by the police then would probably be looking for another victim by now.

In 2023 alone, two corps members, Grace Silas and Gideon Gijuwa, were stabbed to death for serving their fatherland. Silas, a corps member in Kaduna South, was stabbed to death while jogging at Barnawa, Kaduna, on October 18, 2023, while Gijuwa, 25, serving in the FCT, was stabbed to death at Mararaba on June 8, 2023, while collecting a waybill. On February 25 of this year, Abubakar Sadiq, serving at Dadinkowa, Maiyama LG, Kebbi State, was killed during a mosque attack by terrorists while praying alongside other worshippers.

In the last five years, scores of corps members have been abducted by those who have vowed to kill education and unity in our land. Blessing Sunday and five other corps members were abducted in Kogi State on March 25, 2022, while travelling from Ondo to Kaduna. In the same state, four corps members were among six passengers abducted in Ochadamu.

Abductions of corps members have, however, not been limited to Kogi within the time under reference. Fifteen corps members were abducted at a filling station in the Ihiala LG, Anambra State, after completing orientation in February of 2023. No fewer than five corps members were equally kidnapped on May 16, 2023, on the Rumuji axis, East–West Road, Emohua LG in Rivers State, while returning from Ondo orientation camp. On August 17 of the same year, eight prospective corps members were abducted while travelling from Uyo to the Sokoto State orientation camp.

In 2026, however, it has been a harvest of abductions of serving and intending corps members. Several corps members were among 35 passengers abducted at Enugu Ezike, Igbo Eze North LG of Enugu State on January 9, 2026. On August 27, no fewer than 15 corps members, who were returning home from Bayelsa State orientation camp, were kidnapped along the Aloma–Egane Expressway, Ofu LG, Kogi State.

It is basically unnecessary to bore you with the various amounts paid as ransoms for most of the abductions. One troubling pattern in most, if not all, of the abductions was the absence of convictions and sentences handed down to the convicts. I believe the absence of this key ingredient means there was never any diligent prosecution by law enforcement agents to warrant convictions. If those arrested in connection with these serial abductions were never prosecuted, how would any suspect be deterred from this criminal enterprise?

We may not feel the pain of families of victims of these horrible experiences the same way, but seeing the hot tears of distressed parents of the 19 prospective corps members abducted last week in Imo on their way to the Akwa Ibom NYSC orientation camp would tear to pieces any stony hearts. It is patently traumatic to imagine the thought of the fate of a loved one in the den of kidnappers in the middle of nowhere.

The latest abduction, which is one too many, calls into question our so-called security architecture, which seems not to exist at all, as these ugly episodes follow the same distressing pattern. It was easy to finger Fulani herdsmen and other mushrooming bandits as the masterminds of certain abductions in the past. It will amount to self-deception and running away from the obvious to blame any herdsmen for the Imo abduction. This was essential an ‘internal arrangement’.

This was confirmed by the Ibadan kidnapping – that some criminals have transformed this tragic phase of our lives into an unfortunate business. The transport firm conveying the youths to Akwa Ibom should be thoroughly investigated, if this has not already taken place.

Besides tackling all forms of criminality within our borders, I believe it’s time we put a stop to posting graduates to states outside their states of origin and states of residence, if we must continue with the NYSC programme at all. I believe this scheme has outlived its usefulness. Why should the life of someone, whose parents have labored to see through education, be carelessly placed at the mercy of lunatics who never wish society well?

It is commendable that a few states have established tough laws to tackle this epidemic. It has become imperative that the death sentence for kidnappers and bandits become a national law. This stubborn criminality, which has taken the garb of a thriving business, needs to be tackled with firm hands to deter potential and emerging criminals.

Ademola Oni

Punch Nigeria Limited