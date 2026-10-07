Peter Obi

File: NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi

By

Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has promised to restore the petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027, reversing the impression created by earlier comments that his administration would only seek to reform the scheme.

Obi made the promise on Tuesday during an interview with the BBC, where he argued that the major problem with the subsidy regime was the corruption surrounding its implementation.

In his 2023 presidential campaign, the former Anambra State governor vowed to remove the fuel subsidy, stating that the funds should instead be redirected toward critical national development sectors like education, health, and infrastructure.

His sudden U-turn also came about two weeks after his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, backed the idea of reintroducing subsidy in a different form if the opposition party wins the 2027 presidential election.

President Bola Tinubu had declared: “fuel subsidy is gone” during his inauguration on May 29, 2023, saying the funds previously spent on subsidy would instead be channelled into infrastructure, education, healthcare and job creation.

The policy immediately became one of the most contentious economic decisions of the administration, with opposition figures, including Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, criticising aspects of the implementation while the Presidency maintained that subsidy removal was necessary to protect the economy.

Speaking on his position on the subsidy regime, Obi said, “From day one, I’ve talked about subsidy. I talked about corruption; corruption is the problem of subsidy.”

Asked specifically whether he would bring back the subsidy regime if elected, the NDC candidate answered in the affirmative but said his administration would first eliminate the corruption associated with the policy.

“Yes. But remember, I have qualified it, not with the corruption that’s associated with it. I’ll remove the corruption and retain the subsidy.”

Obi also explained how he intended to tackle corruption in government, arguing that the conduct of the President and members of his immediate family would be central to his anti-corruption strategy.

“If you are not stealing, if you are not involved, your wife and family are not involved, you reduce it by 50 per cent,” the presidential candidate said.

His latest position is coming after Kwankwaso had said in September that an Obi-led NDC administration would reintroduce subsidy “in our own way.”

Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, made the statement during an interview with Arise TV while discussing the impact of the Tinubu administration’s subsidy removal and the economic hardship Nigerians had experienced since the policy was introduced.

Asked whether the NDC would encounter difficulties campaigning in the North-West, where there is significant support for a return to subsidy, Kwankwaso said, “No, no, no. Look, we are bringing subsidy in our own way.”

He explained that the proposed approach would involve increased investment in refineries and domestic petroleum production to make petrol available to Nigerians at a reasonable price.

Kwankwaso also criticised the manner in which the Tinubu administration removed the subsidy shortly after assuming office, arguing that the policy was implemented without adequate consideration of its consequences.

Meanwhile, Obi also rejected suggestions that he should step down for another opposition candidate if the parties eventually agree to field a consensus presidential candidate in 2027.

Rather than stepping down, Obi said the opposition should focus on doing what is necessary to win the election.

“We don’t need to step down. We need to do the right thing.”

The NDC candidate was also asked about the anti-corruption record of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who similarly campaigned on an anti-corruption platform and made efforts to keep members of his family away from government-related matters.

“Nigerians should not decide with that,” Obi stated, adding, “He was not in charge. The difference is that I’ll be in charge.”

Obi’s comment came in the context of discussions about corruption allegations involving some officials who served under the Buhari administration and who have been investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

With the 2027 election approaching, the petrol subsidy debate is expected to remain a major campaign issue, particularly as opposition parties seek to present alternatives to the economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

While the Federal Government has defended subsidy removal as a necessary reform, opposition politicians have continued to debate whether the policy should be reversed, modified or replaced with measures that would reduce the cost of petrol through increased domestic refining and production.

Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The PUNCH journalist, Adebayo, has over 20 years of experience covering politics, health, metro, entertainment and properties

Punch Nigeria Limited