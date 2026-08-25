David-Chyddy Eleke, in this piece, projects what the outing of the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi in the January, 2027 presidential election will look like as he commences campaigns.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week lifted ban on campaigns for the 2027 general elections and the candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi held a world press conference to share what he feels should guide the election.

In 2023, Obi ran for the president of Nigeria on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) and placed third behind President Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He was however believed to have won the election, but was shortchanged in some states where he insisted he clearly won, but was rigged out.

The 2023 election came with a huge wave, especially with the launching of Obidient Movement, a political support group that cuts across various parts of the country and has members from all political parties. The wave of the movement sent a frenzy into the political space, with many opposition politicians expressing fear that this may cut short their career, and quite truly, while the wave terminated the career of some politicians who lost to candidates who keyed into Obi’s huge following, it resurrected the careers of others who used the bandwagon effect of the wave to ascend to public offices.

As the 2027 election draws near, there is doubt if such wave can be resurrected to give him the kind of massive support he received four years ago, but the man at the centre of it all and former governor of Anambra State, Obi, is not relenting.

In fact, he believes that his popularity has doubled and that if election was held today, he would not only beat other opponents in the race, but also beat incumbent president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC.

This is a clear reflection of his posture in the text he read during the press conference held in his house in Onitsha, Anambra State, where he cautioned against playing politics of ethnicity, religion or cronyism. He is of the belief that Nigerians have the right to interrogate every candidate aspiring to be president, both in their physical health, educational qualifications, origin and others.

He also believes that anyone coming out for the election should avail himself or herself for the peace accord and pledge not to stoke violence, and such people must show themselves capable and fit by visiting Nigerians across the country and selling their manifestos to them, rather than delegating duties.

Part of his text read: “I consider myself quite privileged to be one of those seeking your mandate to deal with these challenges facing our country. I enter this contest with one firm conviction: Nigeria can work, and Nigeria must work. Nigeria faces several serious challenges. Some of them are indeed of existential proportions.

“According to the IMF, 63%, or over 140 million Nigerians, live at or below the national poverty line, while humanitarian agencies estimate that 35 million people will need food assistance during the 2026 lean season. About 3.6 million Nigerians remain internally displaced, largely because of conflict and insecurity.

“Each year, millions of young people enter the labour market, yet too many struggle to find productive opportunities. Weak infrastructure, unreliable power, insecurity, and the excessive cost of doing business continue to burden households and constrain enterprise. These are more than statistics. They reflect the daily realities of Nigerian families, farmers, workers, students, and businesses.”

Pledging to run a campaign devoid of ethnicity and religion, Obi said: “The campaign period gives every citizen an opportunity to join the national conversation. I urge Nigerians to examine each candidate’s record and proposals, ask tough questions, and demand evidence behind every promise.

“We should debate ideas without hatred, compete without violence, and disagree without weakening the bonds that unite us. When Nigerians make their choice, that choice must be respected.

“Nigerians must reject and disregard any campaign driven by propaganda, ethnicity, religion, elitism, or cronyism. As my team and I travel across the country, we will listen to Nigerians, understand their needs and concerns, and assure them that we have the competence, character, and compassion to lead and reset Nigeria for the benefit of all.”

Obi seems even more prepared than he was in 2023 and exudes lots of confidence about his performance in the coming election. Adding to Obi’s manifesto, this time, the presidential candidate has marshalled out some of his manifesto for zones of the country, giving a clear cut view of what he intends to strengthen in such zones, using their areas of strength, where just a little touch can help boost the potentials of people of the area.

Espousing the strength of the six geopolitical zones where he will strengthen, Obi said: “Nigeria’s diversity is an economic strength. Each region has distinct assets, and national policy must unlock those assets while connecting them to one productive economy. The North-West can expand agriculture, livestock, irrigation, agro-processing, and manufacturing while strengthening education and security. The North-East can speed up reconstruction, restore livelihoods, and expand agriculture, education, enterprise, and regional trade.

“The North-Central can strengthen food production and processing while developing its mineral resources responsibly. The South-West can build on its strengths in manufacturing, technology, finance, trade, and the creative economy. The South-East can expand its entrepreneurial and industrial strength through better infrastructure, stronger connectivity, and greater access to investment. The South-South can derive greater value from oil and gas while expanding maritime services, fisheries, agriculture, and other productive sectors, supported by stronger environmental protection. The Federal Capital Territory must demonstrate what efficient urban planning, transportation, housing, sanitation, security, and public services can achieve. Every region must produce. Every region must contribute. Every region must benefit.”

The presidential hopeful took the opportunity to speak about his pedigree in governance. He said: “My successful private-sector experience, studies in institutions of repute on policy and business matters, and my service as Governor of Anambra State have shaped my understanding of public leadership. Government must manage resources responsibly, set clear priorities, and measure the outcomes of its decisions. Public office is not a reward; it is a responsibility to the people. In Anambra, I prioritised the foundations of long-term development: education, healthcare, infrastructure, fiscal discipline, and institutional capacity. I do not present that record as perfect, but as an experience from which Nigerians can draw their own conclusions.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso brings a different but complementary governing experience. As Governor of Kano State, he focused strongly on education, technical training, scholarships, infrastructure, and human-capital development. His administration’s investments in education and skills showed an understanding that the people are a state’s most important long-term resource. Our experiences are different, but our conclusion is the same: Nigeria must invest in its people and manage public resources with discipline,” Obi stated.

True to the words of the candidate, his popularity across Nigeria seems to soar even more and his opponents are not unaware of this. For example, Obi who can be described as a very restless man has even before the commencement of campaigns been traversing the length and breadths of Nigeria. He is either in the North, South, East or West to commiserate with people hit by tragedies, to attend functions or even to make his usual donations to schools, colleges and hospitals. And in each of these visits, the rousing reception he receives tells the story of a man greatly loved by his people.

When he attends burials or church events, his mere presence seems to disrupt proceedings as supporters quickly become frenzy, chanting his name and their support for him. Being aware of this, and widely known as a humble fellow, the usual Obi has devised a way of always sneaking into events unannounced. Sometimes, he enters a church service through the backdoor and takes any available seat, just to avoid the noise his presence will cause, but as hard as he tries, he still gets noticed and never escapes being mobbed for photographs and politicals chants.

His alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano State and a strong political figure in the North further brightens his chances. In 2023, Obi ran with Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, who was considered a political featherweight. Attempts to attract Kwankwaso then had failed as the former Kano Governor preferred to test his own popularity by standing for the election independently. There were beliefs that if Kwankwaso had teamed up with Obi, he would have today been the Vice President of Nigeria. This was further proven by the scores of the individual candidates. But 2027 remains to be experienced than speculated, and as the election approaches, political pundits will look out for what surprise the candidates plan to bring this time.

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