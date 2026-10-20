by

Jemilat Nasiru

Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan

As a child, Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan had to pass a test that once served as a measure of school readiness in Nigeria: stretching one arm over his head to touch the opposite ear. When his maternal grandmother, with whom he had lived since he was two, first took him to school, he failed. Uduaghan, just about six years old then, cried “very profusely” as they made their way home.

It was a temporary setback. He returned to Baptist Primary School the following year, went on to study medicine, and joined public service, rising from Delta state’s commissioner for health to secretary to the state government and, eventually, governor.

After 71 years, Uduaghan died on Monday, three days before his 72nd birthday. His life spanned medicine and politics, with eight years as governor of Delta state, where he pursued an agenda to change the fortunes of the oil-rich state.

A CHILDHOOD IN MOSOGAR

Uduaghan wanted to study accounting, but his father encouraged him to go for medicine

Uduaghan was born on October 22, 1954, to Edmund and Cecelia in present-day Warri North LGA in Delta. His father was Itsekiri from Abigborodo, while his mother was Ishan from Ubiaja in Edo state. He was raised largely by his maternal grandmother in Mosogar, present-day Ethiope West LGA. His grandmother had taken him from his mother when he was about two years old because his mother was frequently ill.

“That is why I speak Urhobo very well,” Uduaghan said. Under her care, his early years revolved around school, farming and fishing.

Uduaghan recalled waking before dawn to tap rubber on plantations before returning home to prepare for school. He also helped with farming and other household activities, an upbringing that exposed him to the routines and economic realities of rural life.

He remembered Mosogar as a place with few basic amenities. There was no electricity, piped water or hospital, although the community had a school and a church. The experience appeared to remain central to how he explained his later interest in development.

He recalled a time when villagers could feed themselves through farming and fishing, before oil exploration and pollution affected waterways and made fishing more difficult. In his account, the loss of livelihoods was connected to a wider social problem – when people could no longer provide for their families, frustration grew, creating conditions that could feed insecurity.

It was an argument he would return to as governor: that development, employment and access to basic services were not separate from the question of peace.

Uduaghan attended Baptist Primary School in Mosogar before proceeding to Federal Government College, Warri, where he studied from 1968 to 1974.

His first ambition was not medicine. He wanted to become an accountant, but his father, Edmund Dudu Uduaghan, a policeman who retired as an inspector after 33 years in the police force, encouraged him to pursue medicine instead.

He enrolled at the University of Benin in 1975 and obtained his medical degree in 1980. He subsequently completed a diploma in anaesthesia and began a career that took him through public and private medical institutions.

FROM CONSULTING TO POLITICS

Uduaghan succeeded James Ibori, his first cousin, as Delta governor

Uduaghan began working as a medical officer at the Delta Steel Company in Aladja in 1983. He later worked at hospitals in Warri and Benin City and at Shell Hospital in Ogunu, where he served as a consultant anaesthesiologist.

In 1994, he established a private medical practice, Abode Clinic, named after the grandmother who had raised him.

Medicine offered him a professional identity before politics gave him a public one. His experience treating patients also informed the account he later gave of why healthcare became an important part of his administration.

His transition into politics began through his relationship with James Ibori, his first cousin, who became governor of Delta state in 1999. He had only wanted to be a personal physician to his cousin, but fate had bigger plans for him.

Uduaghan had helped mobilise support for Ibori to become governor. On August 6, 1999, Ibori appointed him health commissioner, placing him in charge of a sector in which he had professional experience.

He served in that position until 2003, when he became secretary to the state government. The appointment gave him a broader role in the administration of Delta and positioned him for the succession struggle that would follow.

Given his growing influence in the state, rumours of him succeeding Ibori began spreading, but Uduaghan said he did not want to become a governor but a “king maker”. In 2007, Uduaghan emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate and won the governorship election, succeeding Ibori.

His rise, however, was not without controversy. His election was challenged in court and was eventually annulled by the court of appeal in November 2010. He won the rerun in January 2011 and secured another term in April that year.

THE AMBITION TO TAKE DELTA BEYOND OIL

Uduaghan with the current Delta governor, Sheriff Oborevwori

When Uduaghan became governor, Delta occupied an important place in Nigeria’s petroleum economy. But oil wealth did not automatically mean broad-based prosperity, and communities in the state continued to contend with unemployment, environmental degradation and uneven access to infrastructure.

His answer was the “Delta Beyond Oil” agenda, an economic diversification programme intended to reduce the state’s dependence on crude oil revenue.

The initiative promoted agriculture, tourism, small and medium-sized enterprises, investment and other economic activities. Its premise was that oil revenue should be used to build alternative sources of growth before the state became more vulnerable to fluctuations in petroleum income.

The idea drew from Uduaghan’s own account of rural life. He had spoken of a time when farming and fishing sustained communities, and of how pollution and the decline of traditional livelihoods contributed to hardship.

His administration sought to connect economic development with security, arguing that job creation and better living conditions could reduce the appeal of militancy and other forms of criminal activity.

Infrastructure was another major part of his administration. Projects associated with his tenure included the development of Asaba International Airport, road construction and industrial and technology park initiatives. His government also pursued the development of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital in Oghara.

Uduaghan later published a book, Delta Beyond Oil, documenting his vision of moving the state’s economy beyond its dependence on crude oil. The agenda focused on diversifying the economy through agriculture, tourism, industrial development and small businesses, while improving infrastructure and social services.

‘AFTER GOD, FOOTBALL IS THE NEXT PEACEMAKER’

Emmanuel Uduaghan shaking hands with players during the Governor’s Cup competition for secondary schools in 2013

Uduaghan’s faith in football as a force for peace predated his time as governor. In 2006, while serving as secretary to the Delta state government, he argued football could help bridge even deep political and religious divisions.

“If the United Nations really want to achieve a lasting peace between Lebanon and Israel, football would do it for them,” he said.

He also pointed to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, saying people behaved better during the tournament.

“After God in terms of peace, the next peacemaker is football,” he said, as Delta prepared to host the African Women’s Championship. He maintained that even hostile people would put down their arms to watch and enjoy a sporting event.

He was a football enthusiast who enjoyed watching matches in the company of other fans, arguing over missed chances and debating what players should have done differently.

In a 2012 interview, he traced the idea behind his public viewing centres to an evening when his house in his local community became too crowded with young people who had come to watch Nigeria play Argentina. Rather than turn them away, he carried his television set outside, connected it to a small generator and put it on the street for everyone to watch.

That, he said, was his first public viewing centre.

The idea grew when he became secretary to the state government. Ahead of the 2006 World Cup, he arranged about 12 viewing centres across Warri, providing televisions, satellite television subscriptions and generators. He also recruited three young people to manage each centre.

When he became governor in 2007, he expanded the initiative across Delta, establishing viewing centres in local government areas. In February 2012, he commissioned a 3,000-seat facility in Asaba, one of the programme’s more elaborate centres.

Uduaghan envisioned the centres as more than places to watch football, hoping they would eventually become public spaces where residents could watch government activities and interact directly with him, asking questions and receiving responses through screens connected to his office.

It was an ambitious idea for turning a shared love of football into a platform for public engagement. Yet the viewing centres also illustrated the limits imposed by insecurity. In 2018, Uduaghan said the centres had been shut down after security agencies advised against their operation following a bombing at a public viewing centre in Jos.

Uduaghan was a sportsman himself. He played competitive tennis and squash from his youth and was once a state champion in the game.

A FAILED SENATORIAL BID

Uduaghan and Okowa, his successor

Uduaghan left office in 2015 and was succeeded by Ifeanyi Okowa. He left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2018.

Uduaghan also said he had left the PDP because he considered the party stagnant and moving backwards. His remarks came as he sought to return to elected office under the APC after years away from electoral contests.

As he prepared to contest the Delta south senatorial seat, Uduaghan declared that his political hiatus was over. During a visit to the Olu of Warri to pay homage, he described himself as a politician who knew how to navigate Nigeria’s political terrain.

“There are few Nigerians who know how to play politics, and I can assure you that your son is part of that group of politicians,” he told the monarch.

In October 2018, he secured the APC ticket to contest the Delta south senatorial seat in the 2019 general election. He faced James Manager, the PDP candidate, in the February 23 poll.

Manager won with 258,812 votes, while Uduaghan polled 125,776. Uduaghan rejected the outcome, alleging electoral malpractice, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing and violence in parts of the district. He called on INEC to cancel the election.

In September 2019, the national assembly election petitions tribunal nullified Manager’s election over non-compliance with electoral guidelines in parts of the district and ordered a fresh poll. Uduaghan welcomed the ruling but argued that the tribunal should have declared him the winner. He subsequently pursued an appeal.

On November 4, 2019, the court of appeal overturned the tribunal’s decision and upheld Manager’s election, ending Uduaghan’s attempt to secure the senate seat.

Uduaghan returned to the PDP in 2020 and, in March 2022, he announced his retirement from politics, citing election fatigue, and advocated a greater role for traditional rulers in governance.

However, in May 2025, he returned to the APC, marking another change in his political affiliation.

UDUAGHAN CONQUERED THE ‘FEAR OF DEATH’

Uduaghan signing the death register of the Asagba of Asabs in 2024

Death appeared to arrive for Uduaghan more than once before it actually did. In 2013, while serving his second term as governor of Delta, rumours circulated that he had died after a health concern that took him to Abuja for medical attention.

Uduaghan dismissed the reports at a thanksgiving service, acknowledging that he had been ill but that he had recovered. The rumours, he said, had gone so far that people were already preparing for his funeral.

“I can be sick because I am a human being. I actually had a health challenge recently. But I am alright now; I spent three days in Abuja over my health. People were spreading rumour that I was dead, and they were ready to buy a casket for my burial. But you can see I have conquered the fear of death,” he said.

The episode was not the last time reports of his death circulated prematurely. In June, social media posts claiming he had died prompted the Delta state government to issue a denial.

In death, however, there would be no denial to follow. On October 19, 2026, the reports were confirmed: Uduaghan, who conquered the fear of death 13 years ago, is finally gone.

Uduaghan and his wife, Roli

Away from politics and public service, Uduaghan had tastes and routines that offered a glimpse of the man his family knew. His wife is Roli, daughter of Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo, a retired brigadier-general and former military administrator of Ondo state. His daughter Orode recalled his love of Africa Magic, Nigerian gospel music and hymns, as well as songs by American singer Mariah Carey.

He enjoyed reading biographies and books on management and government, travelled for pleasure and, according to his daughter, was an accomplished cook who could challenge professional chefs. He also loved swimming and had a particular fondness for bread.

His food preferences were equally specific. He enjoyed egunbobo and gbagbafofo soup, especially with plenty of snails, usually accompanied by water and sometimes a bottle of Coke.

And Uduaghan had no friends!

TheCable