A graphic illustration of barrels of crude oil

By

Punch Editorial Board

OIL remains the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy despite the recent growth in non-oil sectors like agriculture and fintech. Yet, for years, the country struggled to meet its OPEC production quota.

Pipeline vandalism, bunkering, theft, and underinvestment, among others, caused massive revenue losses and production shutdowns, severely constraining the sector’s progress.

Under the erstwhile Muhammadu Buhari administration, Nigeria lost 700,000 barrels per day, according to Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum.

In 2025, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission reported income of N10.42 trillion (down from N12.56 trillion in 2024) against a N16.54 trillion target.

Nevertheless, the industry appears to be gaining momentum. The conflict in the Gulf has helped push up oil prices. This has boosted export revenues and attracted investments for Nigeria. At the end of October, for instance, Brent crude traded at $111/barrel, though it is down to $93 pb after the Democrats routed President Donald Trump’s Republican Party in the US midterms.

The emergence of Dangote Refinery has also turned things around for Nigeria. It reduced the country’s reliance on imported fuel for domestic consumption and even engendered the export of refined oil.

To cap this, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Bashir Ojulari, says Nigeria’s crude oil production increased by 600,000 bpd. This is a pleasant development

It rose from a baseline of 1.2 million bpd to 1.8 million bpd. He added that the figure of 1.8 million bpd was a stage in a journey towards the company’s objective.

During an Energy Talk at the 2026 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in the United Arab Emirates, Ojulari attributed the surge in production to reforms in the oil and gas industry.

The reforms include the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, improved decision-making, a better investment climate, and closer coordination with industry partners.

All this has placed Nigeria in a stronger position to attract international energy capital. By 2027, NNPC Limited aims to scale production further to 2 million bpd. It also targets 10 billion standard cubic feet per day of natural gas production by 2027 and 12 Bcf/d by 2030.

This will be supported by projects like the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline.

Besides, the removal of the petrol subsidy in May 2023 was followed by a major compressed natural gas programme for vehicles. According to Ojulari, over 400 CNG conversion centres have been established and over 1,000 trucks that move petroleum products now run on CNG.

Some other key developments are said to be in the pipeline. They include TotalEnergies’ Ubeta, Shell’s Bonga South-West, and Eni’s Zabazaba projects.

About $20 billion in investment is said to have been underwritten in commercial agreements.

The completion of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben gas pipeline in August and the expected delivery of gas to Abuja from the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline before the end of the year are other interesting milestones.

But these achievements should have a positive impact on power generation, data centres and industrial hubs, as Ojulari had stated. They should not end up like most Nigerian projects that are wonderful on paper but short on implementation.

The NNPC should not lose sight of old and decaying pipelines and other infrastructure, political interference, weak institutional capacity, mismanagement and widespread corruption that undermine regulatory bodies and discourage long-term investment.

It should factor in the global energy transition away from fossil fuels as well as the struggle to secure funding for capital-intensive upstream and gas-utilisation projects.

Obviously, the industry is plagued by poor credit management and prolonged payment cycles.

According to the founding Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Credit Administration, Chartered, Chris Onalo, contractors and some service providers and vendors wait up to 180 days to receive payments for projects frequently financed with their own resources.

There are lessons to learn from the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye. Experts at the conference reportedly urged the NNPC to balance its commercial interests with energy transition risks. Part of the strategies includes shifting investments from fossil fuels to natural gas.

The national oil company should accelerate the building of its new relationship with partners such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Chinese investors in Nigeria’s refineries.

Also, there should be concerted efforts to eliminate corruption in the sector by embarking on legal and institutional reforms.

Above all, the growth in the oil sector should translate into a better standard of living for average Nigerians and curb the exponential rise in the rate of poverty.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited