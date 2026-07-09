As Prof. Ishaq Oloyede prepares to leave office on July 31 after a statutory 10-year tenure as Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, his tenure was marked by sweeping reforms that strengthened the integrity of university admissions through digital innovation, improved financial transparency and restored public confidence in the board. However, his administration also faced significant challenges, including the 2025 UTME technical glitches and policy controversies. Funmi Ogundare reviews Oloyede’s achievements, challenges and the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most influential education reformers

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Few public institutions in Nigeria have undergone as profound a transformation in the last 10 years as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) did under the tenure of the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede. His administration has been defined by sweeping reforms, technology-driven innovation, financial transparency and a determination to restore public confidence in the country’s university admissions system.

As he prepares to leave office on July 31, after serving two terms of five years each, Oloyede leaves behind an institution that is marked different from the one he inherited in 2016. Yet, like many reformers in public service, his tenure was not without setbacks, controversies and difficult policy decisions that sometimes drew intense public scrutiny.

Transforming a troubled institution

Before Oloyede assumed office in August 2016, the board faced widespread criticism over examination malpractice, inefficient admissions processes and poor financial accountability. The agency was largely viewed as an examination body with little emphasis on its broader role in coordinating admissions into Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

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However, that narrative began to change within a few years. The board, during his tenure, remitted over N50 billion in operating surplus to the federal government.

Another visible achievement of Oloyede’s administration was strengthening the integrity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Through expanded biometric verification, tighter monitoring of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres and greater deployment of technology, JAMB significantly reduced opportunities for impersonation and examination malpractice.

The board also deepened the use of the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), making admissions more transparent and limiting the influence of unofficial admission lists. Institutions increasingly embraced CAPS, while candidates gained greater visibility into their admission status.

Financial prudence and transparency

Perhaps no aspect of Oloyede’s tenure attracted more attention than JAMB’s financial performance. The board, which previously remitted relatively modest sums to the federal treasury, began declaring substantial surpluses after plugging revenue leakages and improving operational efficiency. Billions of naira were remitted to the federal government during his tenure, transforming JAMB into a reference point in discussions about accountability in public institutions.

Oloyede consistently argued that prudent management, rather than increased charges, accounted for the agency’s improved financial position.

Digital transformation

Oloyede’s administration accelerated the digitalisation of virtually every stage of the admissions process.

Registration, examination administration, admissions processing, result checking, and candidate verification became increasingly technology-driven. The introduction of cashless payments, electronic PIN purchases and improved online services reduced opportunities for fraud while simplifying many procedures for candidates. The establishment of accredited CBT centres across the country also helped standardise examination delivery, although infrastructure disparities persisted in some locations.

Restoring institutional confidence

Beyond technology, Oloyede sought to reposition JAMB as an admissions regulator rather than merely an examination body. Regular policy meetings involving vice-chancellors, rectors, provosts, and other stakeholders served as a platform for determining admission guidelines and minimum entry requirements. He was insistent on adherence to admission regulations, which helped curb practices such as multiple admissions outside approved channels and irregular admissions that had long plagued the higher education system.

Challenges along the way

Despite these achievements, Oloyede’s tenure was not without significant challenges. The country’s growing youth population meant that the number of UTME candidates continued to rise, placing enormous pressure on examination logistics, CBT infrastructure and personnel. Server failures, network delays affecting portal access, especially for O-level uploads, power outages and technical glitches occasionally disrupted examinations in some centres, leading to frustration among candidates and parents. The situation, according to reports, triggered a wave of accusations between CBT centre operators and JAMB officials, with each side attempting to shift responsibility for the disruptions. Ensuring equitable access for candidates in rural and underserved communities also remained a concern, given disparities in digital infrastructure nationwide.

The 2025 UTME crisis

Perhaps the greatest test of Oloyede’s leadership came during the 2025 UTME, when technical failures affected candidates in parts of the country, resulting in widespread complaints over unusually low scores and examination irregularities. Public confidence in the examination process was shaken as students, parents and education stakeholders demanded explanations.

In an unusual display of public accountability, Oloyede accepted institutional responsibility, apologised to affected candidates, and announced a fresh examination for them.

While many commended his willingness to acknowledge shortcomings rather than shift blame, others argued that the incident exposed weaknesses in JAMB’s quality-assurance systems. Although the board moved quickly to address the situation, the episode remains one of the defining controversies of his tenure.

Policy debates and public criticism

Oloyede’s strict regulatory approach also generated debate.

His insistence on compliance with admission guidelines sometimes put JAMB at odds with tertiary institutions seeking greater flexibility in admissions.

The board’s policies on admission timelines, age considerations, regularisation and cut-off marks occasionally attracted criticism from candidates, parents and school proprietors. However, some experts argued that many of the measures were necessary to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s admissions process.

Leadership style

Throughout his tenure, Oloyede projected the image of a disciplined administrator committed to institutional reform.

Known for his frank public communication and willingness to defend policy decisions, he combined administrative firmness with frequent engagement with education stakeholders. His background as a former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, according to reports, influenced his emphasis on institutional governance, transparency and accountability.

In his submission on Oloyede’s tenure, Tunde Akanni, a professor of Journalism and Communication at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Lagos State University (LASU), described it as unprecedentedly inspiring and most patriotic, commending the sweeping reforms that have transformed the nation’s tertiary admissions system.

He stated that the registrar’s achievements extend beyond the physical transformation of JAMB’s facilities to a comprehensive overhaul of its operations through sustained digital innovation and institutional reforms.

He noted that the board has undergone relentless digitisation, making its processes more efficient, transparent and candidate-friendly.

According to him, the planned introduction of the use of candidates’ personal devices for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) further demonstrates JAMB’s commitment to innovation and improving the examination experience.

The don also attributed the board’s growing credibility to its adoption by reputable organisations, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, for conducting recruitment examinations.

“It is not for nothing that JAMB now enjoys the patronage of NNPC and other self-respecting bodies for their recruitment exams,” he stated.

Akanji further revealed that JAMB’s reforms have attracted international attention, noting that several African countries are studying what he described as the “Oloyede phenomenon” as a model for examination administration and institutional governance.

Expressing admiration for the registrar, he thanked God for Oloyede’s leadership and described him as an excellent example of everything he represents.

He also recalled the registrar’s influence as a mentor, saying he was proud to have been taught and guided by one of the registrar’s protégés, whom he credited with embodying the values and excellence associated with Oloyede’s leadership.

The Registrar of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, Kayode Babamale, described Oloyede’s tenure as transformative, citing sweeping reforms in examination administration, financial transparency and technological innovation.

He said Oloyede’s leadership fundamentally changed the fortunes of the examination body, noting that JAMB witnessed remarkable improvements in infrastructure, staff welfare and service delivery under his watch.

“My perspective is not different from what many Nigerians are saying. He transformed JAMB completely. From the physical facilities to the aesthetics of the headquarters, the office environment, staff welfare and the application of modern technology to examination delivery and supervision, he really performed wonders during his tenure,” he stated.

Babamale credited Oloyede with deepening the adoption of Computer-Based Testing (CBT), describing it as one of the most significant reforms in Nigeria’s examination system.

He stated, “Oloyede’s earlier experience as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, where CBT was first introduced for university examinations, helped shape the reforms implemented at JAMB.”

He noted that the transition from the traditional paper-and-pencil examination to CBT has improved efficiency and expanded access, with accredited CBT centres now available across virtually every state of the federation.

On financial management, the registrar commended Oloyede for demonstrating integrity and accountability, describing his stewardship as evidence that public institutions can be managed transparently.

He said JAMB, once not regarded as a major revenue-generating agency, became financially stronger under Oloyede, remitting substantial revenues to the Federal Government while reducing the cost of application forms for candidates.

“For somebody to generate such huge revenue, remit it to the federal government and still reduce the cost of JAMB forms, it is highly commendable. Nigerians should celebrate such honesty and accountability,” he noted.

Babamale also commended the board’s culture of financial openness, noting that its weekly publication of income and expenditure statements showed a high standard of transparency.

Addressing the technical glitches that affected this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the university registrar said he could not speak as an insider but believed the board responded promptly to the challenge.

“From what we heard and read, I wouldn’t want to describe it as sabotage, but we thank God that the board quickly arrested the situation and bounced back to remain on top of its responsibilities,” he said.

He maintained that despite the temporary setback, Oloyede’s overall achievements have left an enduring legacy, transforming JAMB into a more efficient, accountable, and technology-driven institution.

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