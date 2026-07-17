Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

By Punch Editorial Board

ONE of Nigeria’s most accomplished and widely respected public administrators, Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, bows out of public service at the end of July, leaving behind an enviable record of reforms and an indelible institutional legacy. It is safe to say that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, the education sector and Nigeria will miss him when he steps down as Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB on July 31.

Appointed by the late President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, Oloyede transformed JAMB during his two terms in office. He inherited an institution weighed down by corruption, inefficiency and public distrust. Today, he leaves behind one that has become a model of transparency, accountability and operational efficiency.

His reforms are evident across virtually every aspect of the examination body. In the six years to 2022 alone, JAMB remitted N50 billion to the Federal Government, including N29 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Account and N11 billion for capital projects.

This achievement is all the more remarkable considering JAMB’s notorious past, when corruption had become so entrenched that a staff member infamously claimed that missing money had been “swallowed by a snake.”

The contrast could hardly be starker. Before Oloyede assumed office, JAMB generated a paltry N52 million surplus throughout the first 40 years of its existence.

His administration also reduced the cost of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination form from N5,000 to N3,500, easing the financial burden on millions of candidates and their families. Given the agency’s consistent operating surpluses, many stakeholders argue that the examination fee could be reduced even further.

Oloyede is not leaving quietly. On July 1, he unveiled an N8 billion pension scheme for JAMB employees alongside other welfare initiatives. In a country where retired public servants are too often abandoned after years of service, this is a commendable and lasting intervention.

Technology has been at the heart of his reforms. Although JAMB introduced Computer-Based Tests in 2013, it was under Oloyede that the system became fully institutionalised, credible and sustainable. Unlike in the era of paper-based examinations, candidates now receive their results within days.

His administration took an uncompromising stance against examination malpractice.

Numerous CBT centres have been sanctioned for facilitating cheating, while the notorious “special centres” that once flourished have largely been dismantled.

In 2025, JAMB suspended 113 CBT centres over identity theft and other examination malpractices. Another 23 centres were sanctioned in 2026, with one permanently blacklisted.

Such decisive action has fundamentally changed public perception of JAMB, making it one of the few public institutions that increasingly commands public confidence.

Technology has equally enabled JAMB to manage an ever-growing candidate population.

The Board processed 1.5 million candidates in 2023, 1.98 million in 2024, 2.03 million in 2025, and 2.24 million in 2026. Handling such numbers under the old manual system would have been virtually impossible.

Beyond CBT, JAMB has pioneered several reforms that have become benchmarks for public-sector innovation, including the deployment of CCTV cameras in examination centres, the adoption of the National Identity Number for candidate verification, the elimination of scratch cards, and the automation of admissions through the Central Admissions Processing System.

Yet, Oloyede’s tenure was not without painful setbacks. After about 78 per cent of candidates scored below 200 in the 2025 UTME, public outrage followed. The tragedy deepened when Faith Opesusi, a 19-year-old aspiring microbiology student who scored 190, took her own life.

Hours after her death, JAMB issued her an admission letter. It was a devastating irony. The Board subsequently admitted that technical glitches had affected parts of the examination process, forcing it to invalidate some results and conduct remedial measures. The episode remains the darkest chapter of Oloyede’s tenure and serves as a reminder that even technology-driven systems are vulnerable to costly failures.

Oloyede’s distinguished career did not begin at JAMB. He attended the Progressive Institute, Agege, Lagos, for his secondary education. He obtained a certificate in Arabic and Islamic Studies from the University of Ibadan in 1977, earned a B.A. in Arabic from the University of Ilorin in 1981, received his doctorate in Islamic Studies from the same university in 1991, and became a professor in 1995.

A devout Muslim, he is a Fellow of the Islamic Academy of Cambridge, United Kingdom; Fellow of the Academy of Entrepreneurship; Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management; Fellow of the Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies; Fellow of the Association of Islamic Religious Studies; and Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters.

His remarkable stewardship at JAMB did not happen by accident. As the first alumnus to become Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Oloyede presided over one of the institution’s most successful eras between 2007 and 2012.

The university maintained an uninterrupted academic calendar, expanded both physical and digital infrastructure and significantly improved its international standing.

Born on October 10, 1954, Oloyede has consistently projected himself as a fearless realist who believes that diligence, rather than rhetoric, drives national development.

His observation remains profoundly relevant: “We are too religious, and we are not that godly. We are in love with prayer, but we don’t know the difference between prayer and hard work. Too many prayers without work is part of our problems in Nigeria. Let us make the best use of our endowments.” It is an assessment many Nigerians would find difficult to dispute.

Indeed, Oloyede leaves JAMB far stronger, cleaner and more efficient than he found it. That, perhaps, is the greatest measure of successful public leadership.

His innovations and commitment to public service have set a high benchmark. Whether his successor, Segun Aina, a professor of Computer Engineering, can sustain and build on that legacy remains to be seen.

Punch Editorial Board