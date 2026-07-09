by

Ayodele Oluwafemi

Bayo Onanuga, presidency spokesperson

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, says Peter Obi’s claims that he may not be alive for the 2027 elections were designed to “attract undue sympathy”.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), accused the federal government of deliberately frustrating his means of livelihood and targeting opposition figures.

The former Anambra governor alleged that everything he does for a living is being deliberately obstructed by the government.

“The way they are going… not even as a candidate, I might not even be alive. I’m telling you,” Obi said.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Onanuga said Obi’s claim “is nothing more than a fabricated narrative, a page from his book of lies and propaganda”.

The presidential spokesperson accused the former governor of making the claims to deflect attention from the challenges facing the NDC.

“His claim that he may not be alive for the January 2027 election and that people are being pressured not to invite him to social events is nothing more than a fabricated narrative, a page from his book of lies and propaganda,” the statement reads.

“These claims lack substance and are designed to attract undue sympathy and deflect attention from his credibility deficit and the problems faced by his SPV and his adopted political association, the NDC.

“It is important to note that Mr Obi has a substantial interest in Fidelity Bank. The institution continues to thrive as a result of the current administration’s robust economic reforms.

“The government is certainly not targeting the bank. Rather than being “haunted” by the government, Mr Obi appears to be grappling with the consequences of his litany of unfounded statements.”

Onanuga said Tinubu is “fully focused” on consolidating on his reforms and does not have the time for “Obi’s self-serving narratives and lies”.

TheCable