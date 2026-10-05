Jimisayo Opanuga

Bodies of victims are reportedly being recovered from the wreckage of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft that crashed in a swamp in Igbokoda, Ondo State, a civil aviation official said Monday, as search and rescue operations continued.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, said the aircraft landed in a swampy area.

“Bodies are being recovered. Aircraft landed in a swamp,” Achimugu said, referring to the aviation minister’s earlier press release.

@MathewIbirogba Bodies are being recovered. Aircraft landed in a swamp. The Honourable Minister of Aviation’s press release refers.

— Michael Achimugu (@mikeachimugu01) October 5, 2026

The Nigerian Air Force confirmed the crash, identifying the aircraft as an ATR-42 on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos.

“The Nigerian Air Force has activated an immediate search and rescue operation following an ATR-42 aircraft accident in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on 5 October 2026,” said Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information.

“Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.”

Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said preliminary information indicated 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board the aircraft with tail number NGR 931 .

Keyamo said air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft at about 9:13 am after all efforts to raise it on radio proved abortive.

“Subsequently, information, however, confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located, and search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Keyamo said.

The minister said he had spoken with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and pledged the ministry’s total cooperation and assistance in the rescue efforts.

No survivors had been reported as of the time of filing, with military gear recovered from the wreckage heightening anxiety over the fate of those on board.

The condition of the aircraft’s occupants remained unconfirmed.

Author

Jimisayo Opanuga is a web writer in the Digital Department at News Central TV, where she covers African and international stories. Her reporting focuses on social issues, health, justice, and the environment, alongside general-interest news. She is passionate about telling stories that inform the public and give voice to underreported communities. Breakingnews alerts

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