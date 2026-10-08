An AI-generated image of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft

Solomon Odeniyi, Olasunkanmi Akinlotan, Peter Dada, Tosin Oyediran, Animashaun Salman, Sunday Nwakanma and Gabriel Oshokha

The Nigerian Air Force has constituted a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of a military aircraft crash that occurred in Igbokoda, a swampy area of Ondo State.

Also, recovery operations and preliminary investigations are underway, it was gathered.

Speaking on the investigation process, a military source confirmed that a board of inquiry, traditionally chaired by the Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, was activated after the crash.

“A board of inquiry has been set up. Immediately after an aircraft crashes, we activated the board of specialists. The Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation is automatically the chairman of the board. It’s a permanent appointment. They have to be on the ground as they are recovering those things, because part of the recovery process forms part of the investigation,” the official stated.

Asked if the bodies had been recovered, the source said the response crew were facing hurdles at the crash site due to the dense vegetation and terrain.

The official added that a private construction firm provided specialised floating heavy equipment to clear thick vegetation in the swamp before recovery teams can access and extract the aircraft’s fuselage.

“I don’t think they’ve recovered all the bodies yet. The aircraft is deeply submerged in the swamp, and we are currently clearing the area. A construction company brought a floating buggy, or whatever it’s called. So, that’s what is clearing that path.

“Until we clear that part, we can look for what to use to lift the fuselage out of that swamp. It is going to take time before we can recover the bodies. The clearing operations remain ongoing at the site,” the source added.

Addressing public speculation regarding the age and airworthiness of the aircraft, the military official dismissed claims that the plane was outdated.

The source clarified that the aircraft was a relatively modern acquisition delivered around 2010 and properly maintained.

When contacted, the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said a comprehensive investigation into the recent military aircraft crash is already underway under the direct order of the Chief of Air Staff, dismissing concerns over the non-constitution of a formal board of inquiry.

The Air Force spokesperson explained that the service relies on standard, established aircraft investigation protocols rather than ad hoc panels, adding that official findings will be made public once the preliminary report is concluded.

“The most important thing is that the Chief of Air Staff has directed a comprehensive investigation and the outcome of that one will be communicated. Whether it’s a board, committee, or a one-man army,” he said.

Rebutting reports circulating online that 32 or more casualties were involved, the spokesman explained how the Air Traffic Control terminology led to public confusion regarding the victims.

“For air traffic controllers, when they normally communicate ‘25 souls on board inclusive of seven crew’, it is minus the seven — the seven is in the 25. It doesn’t mean you add.”

Clarifying further, he explained, “In this case, there were 25 souls on board: five were active crew, then two were passengers, but they are crew. So, there are seven crew on board reported, but only five were flying at that time. The other two were on board as passengers.”

Meanwhile, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday visited the scene of the crash, 72 hours after the tragic incident.

He ordered that search and recovery operations should continue for the victims and the wreckage.

The ill-fated aircraft had yet to be removed from the swampy area where it crashed with 25 people on board on Monday.

Aiyedatiwa, who described the crash as a national tragedy, had declared that no survivor had been found at the scene as of the time of his visit, adding that only the pilot could have explained the cause of the crash.

The governor visited the site alongside personnel of the Nigerian Navy and Air Force, divers, the National Emergency Management Agency Director for the South-West, the State Emergency Management Agency Director, and residents who had participated in rescue efforts since Monday.

He described the scene as a “very gory sight”, with body parts, clothes and possessions of the victims and broken aircraft parts recovered and preserved for further investigation.

He said, “The main body of the aircraft has not been sighted, because it has been submerged in the swamp.”

According to him, the difficulty in accessing the site prompted him to direct the Ministry of Works to deploy two amphibious machines, popularly known as swamp buggies, to open wider access through the waterways.

“The machines have enabled rescue teams to move bigger boats closer to the crash site and are being used to excavate the swamp in search of other parts of the wreckage or the main body of the aircraft,” he noted.

The governor added that the aircraft had still not been sighted as of the time of his visit, while Navy personnel and local divers continued searching the deeper sections of the area.

As part of efforts to locate the wreckage of the aircraft, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, ordered the deployment of the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Department’s state- of-the-art sonar scan equipment to the scene of the incident.

The sonar was deployed to get a clear underwater picture of the mapped-out area due to the turbidity of the swamp.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha, disclosed this during the assessment visit to the scene of the crash on Tuesday.

Mustapha, who interacted with the technical crew and other recovery team, encouraged them to intensify efforts towards the prompt execution of the recovery operation, which involved collaboration by military formations, emergency response agencies, security organisations, technical personnel and other stakeholders.

The Mustapha-led delegation was received at the Officers’ Mess of the Forward Operating Base Igbokoda by the Commanding Officer, Navy Captain Andy Alemongwa, before proceeding to the base where government officials, community leaders, emergency management agencies and other stakeholders gathered to express their condolences and support for the Armed Forces.

Safety collaboration

The tragic incident at Igbokoda has prompted a fresh push for closer cooperation between Nigeria’s civil and military aviation authorities, with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, agreeing to deepen knowledge sharing and safety collaboration.

According to a statement released by the minister’s media aide, Tunde Moshood, the agreement was reached on Wednesday when Keyamo paid a condolence visit to the Chief of Air Staff following the crash.

After signing the condolence register, the minister reportedly met privately with Aneke before both leaders addressed journalists on plans to strengthen cooperation between the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigerian Air Force.

Keyamo expressed sympathy to the Air Force, describing the incident as a national tragedy and commending the courage and sacrifice of personnel.

“We value the Air Force. We value the efforts of the gallant men and women of the Air Force and what they do for the country,” the minister said.

He said the incident underscored the need to bridge the traditional divide between civil and military aviation, noting that accidents do not distinguish between the two sectors.

The minister said the Air Force already uses parts of the country’s civil aviation infrastructure, including air traffic control, making closer cooperation a natural next step.

He disclosed that he had contacted the Director-General of the NCAA and facilitated direct communication between the agency and the Chief of Air Staff.

Keyamo said, “It is one country, one people. When disaster happens, it affects everybody. There were civilians in that air crash, and when there’s an air crash in civil aviation too, there can be military personnel. And so, it is important that we cooperate in the area of safety.

“We have decided that we will cooperate in terms of capacity building.”

As part of the arrangement, Keyamo said a joint committee involving the NCAA and NAF would be established to promote cooperation in airworthiness, certification, training and other aviation safety areas, while respecting the statutory responsibilities of both institutions.

He also offered Air Force personnel access to relevant training programmes organised by the civil aviation authorities.

He stated, “There is no reason why we cannot take some names from the Air Force. We have a lot of training we go for, so there is no reason why we cannot,” he said.

Keyamo said the partnership would not be one-sided, stressing that the Air Force also possesses specialised expertise that could strengthen the civil aviation sector.

“This is a kind of cross-pollination and symbiotic relationship we have decided to build for the safety of the lives of Nigerians,” he stated.

Aneke thanked the minister for the condolence visit and his support for the Air Force, describing the gesture as evidence of the growing relationship between the two aviation sectors.

He said discussions were already underway on a framework that would allow civil aviation professionals to support the Air Force in areas such as airworthiness and certification, while military aviation personnel could also share their expertise with the civil sector.

Aneke welcomed the training opportunities offered to Air Force personnel, saying stronger professional capacity would ultimately improve aviation safety across the country.

He stressed that both institutions had a common duty to protect Nigerians, regardless of whether they operate in the civil or military aviation space.

The Chief of Air Staff stressed, “We have both agreed that we need to move the aviation industry, whether military or civil, to a higher level.

“We are serving the same government; we are protecting the same Nigerians. So we are just a blend of each other.”

‘Crashes too frequent’

The President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies, Mike Ejiofor, has called for a broader investigation into the operations, maintenance and condition of Nigeria’s military aircraft following the October 5, 2026 crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Ondo State.

Ejiofor, a former Director of the Department of State Services, made the call during an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, saying the frequency of military aircraft crashes had become a cause for concern.

“I think it’s becoming one too many—the incidents of air crashes involving the military. So I think the investigation should go, not the immediate cause of this, that should be looked into, but the frequent crashes of our military aircraft should be looked into.

“What is the state of maintenance of all these aircraft? How long have they been in service? What is the state of aircraft—we can’t continue to have—I think from records, from what I was reading, we’ve had over 10 crashes in the last 10 years. You remember the one that claimed the life of the Chief of Army Staff.

“So we should look into the general operations of the Air Force and look at them— I mean, it’s sad, very, very sad. So the government has taken the right initiative. It’s quite unfortunate, because this is the highest so far in military crashes of a number of casualties that were just recent, which is very sad,” he lamented.

Ejiofor also raised concerns over the conflicting figures initially reported about the number of people aboard the aircraft, saying the discrepancy pointed to weaknesses in record-keeping.

“It goes again to the issue of data keeping. It should have been easier to, or simple, to get the manifest and know the number of people. But you know the way we keep records, my only surprise, there might be more people in the aircraft who were not contained in the manifest.

“So I think that is what is responsible for the disconnect—the Aviation Minister saying a different thing, and the Air Force, the Defence, saying another thing. But I think we should rely more on the manifest of the aircraft if they actually complied with that—the people in the aircraft, their names were contained there in the manifest. And it’s a sad situation that this simple record-keeping can just have a conflict.”

On the difficulty in recovering the wreckage and victims, Ejiofor attributed the challenge to the terrain around the crash site and stressed the importance of recovering the aircraft’s black boxes.

“It’s the terrain. The terrain is very bad, and you’ll recall we had a case like that—I think in 2012—involving Dana Air where the aircraft dived into the deep; it was on a swamp, as to speak.

“So the terrain where this crash took place—and from what people have been saying, even though the investigation has not concluded- is that the pilot managed to avoid areas to reduce the number of casualties at the risk of his own life and the life of others.

“So, I think as the investigation goes on, we should be able to know what actually happened. But the fear is that, except the black boxes are recovered, the fear is that they lost contact, they lost signals from the aircraft as soon as it took off.”

Ejiofor also questioned the possible purpose of the aircraft’s journey, saying he doubted it was being used for reconnaissance given the number of people reportedly aboard.

“I’m not in the Air Force. I don’t know how they operate, but I very much doubt if it was actually on an operation with that number of people if it’s on reconnaissance.

“If you have that number of people—I’m not ruling out the possibility—from Lagos to Benin to Lagos are not very serious operational areas, if you are talking of somewhere like Niger, Zamfara, in the North. We can say, yes, maybe they went in for an operation.

“But I believe abuse in our country, possibly go and convey these people using the Air Force aircraft to go to this place. Because I understand—we don’t know—I understand there were children inside, so they couldn’t have been on reconnaissance.”

On the rescue operation, Ejiofor said the proximity of a naval base and police station should ordinarily have facilitated a quick response, but acknowledged the difficulty posed by the terrain.

“I think nobody should be blamed for this, because if you also recall that it’s close to a naval base and police station, so rescue should have been immediate. But the terrain posed a very serious challenge. As we speak, the fuselage of the aircraft and others have not been recovered. So there’s no hope that there’s any life, because body parts were scattered. So it’s quite unfortunate, but let’s wait for the outcome.”

Reacting to reports of a deafening sound before the crash, Ejiofor cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation is completed.

“For me, these are speculations. It’s possible the impact on crashing caused the deafening noise. But again, if you look at the situation analytically, that body parts were found, it’s also possible that there was an explosion before the impact, which led to disintegration and finding of body parts. So until the investigation is concluded, we can’t be specific on what actually caused whether it was an explosion in the air or the impact on the ground,” he said.

Tambuwal, others mourn

Former Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Frederick Akinruntan, and prominent Abia indigenes have expressed condolences to the Federal Government, the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of victims of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

The crash occurred in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, involving a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931, which was reportedly on a routine flight from Lagos to Benin City when it went down near a naval base in the swampy terrain of Igbokoda on Monday.

The incident claimed the lives of military personnel and passengers on board, including Abia-born Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje.

Tambuwal, in a condolence message posted on his X handle, described the incident as a tragic loss to the nation and sympathised with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Air Staff and the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He also extended his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives in the crash.

“Behind each life lost is a family whose world has changed forever. No words can ease the anguish of such a sudden separation,” Tambuwal said.

He paid tribute to the fallen personnel for their service and sacrifice to the country, while also mourning the passengers who died in the incident.

Tambuwal urged the authorities to provide adequate care and support for the bereaved families as investigations into the crash continue.

He also called for all necessary measures to be taken to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and prevent a recurrence.

The former governor prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and for God to grant their families and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

Olugbo mourns

The Olugbo of Ugboland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, CON, Okoro Ajiga 1, the First-Class Royal Father of Ilaje Land, also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, which occurred within his domain.

The monarch extended his heartfelt condolences to the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force, the Federal Government and the grieving families of the fallen personnel.

Oba Akinruntan prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed officers and urged the nation to rally around the bereaved families during the painful period.

Tragic gloom has enveloped the riverine community of Igbokoda following the crash, while search and rescue operations have transitioned into a recovery exercise.

Multi-agency teams comprising the Nigerian Navy, the State Marine Police Command and local divers have been working in difficult riverine terrain to retrieve the wreckage and remains of the victims.

Speaking during an assessment visit to the crash site, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohuagwu, confirmed that there were no survivors from the impact.

“Officers of the State Marine Police, in active collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and local volunteers, have been working tirelessly in the swampy conditions to recover the remains of the victims and salvage the aircraft wreckage,” Ohuagwu stated.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed profound sadness over the tragic loss of military personnel and declared three days of national mourning in honour of the deceased.

The President also ordered an immediate, full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Man-Ugwueje

Abia residents on Wednesday continued to commiserate with the Federal Government and the Nigerian Air Force over the loss of personnel in the Ondo plane crash, which claimed 23 lives, including Abia-born Squadron Leader Man-Ugwueje.

They included Abia State Governor, Alex Otti; the Senator representing Abia North at the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator representing Abia South, Enyi Abaribe; Senator representing Abia Central, Austin Akobundu; and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Otti, in a statement issued through his Special Adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, expressed deep sadness over the death of Abia-born Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje, one of the pilots of the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931, which crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, on Monday.

Otti described Squadron Leader Man-Ugwueje’s death and those of other military personnel aboard the Nigerian Air Force plane as painful and devastating.

He said, “This accident is both painful and devastating, because it has brought untold sorrow and anguish to the victims’ families, their friends and loved ones, the Nigerian Air Force, and the nation at large.”

The governor regretted that Squadron Leader Man-Ugwueje perished in the air disaster just about two weeks after he wed his wife, Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle, in Abuja, describing the development as a sad one that had robbed the couple of the opportunity of spending their lives together as husband and wife.

Also mourning the victims, the former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, expressed his sadness over the loss of Nigerian Air Force personnel.

Kalu, in a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday, extended his heartfelt sympathy to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the entire Nigerian Air Force and the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident, particularly the Abia-born Squadron Leader Ahamefule Aham Man-Ugwueje.

Describing the incident as painful and heartbreaking, Kalu said, “The death of personnel who devoted themselves to the service of the country was a huge loss to the Nigerian Air Force and the nation.”

“My thoughts and prayers are especially with the families who have lost their loved ones. Losing men and women who dedicated themselves to serving and protecting our country is indeed a tragedy for all Nigerians.

“At this difficult moment, I pray that God comforts their families, colleagues and loved ones, and gives them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Kalu said.

He urged the Nigerian Air Force to remain strong in the face of the tragedy, adding that “the sacrifices of its personnel in the service of the country would always be remembered”.

He expressed hope that investigations into the incident would establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and help prevent a recurrence.

In his statement through his media aide, Jude Ndukwe, the Senator representing Abia Central, Austin Akobundu, expressed his pain over the incident.

Akobundu said, “These are young Nigerians with bright futures snatched away from us in such a tragic circumstance. It is profoundly shocking. I call on all relevant agencies to intensify their efforts in recovering the bodies so their families can bury them with dignity.

“They should also recover the wreckage of the crashed aircraft for a thorough investigation to unravel what led to the crash, so mechanisms can be put in place to avoid a recurrence.”

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, expressed his shock and profound sadness over the crash and commiserated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, the officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, and the families of the victims.

Kalu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, described the incident as “a national tragedy” while calling for a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

He also pledged the support of the Parliament in strengthening measures to prevent future air disasters.

Makinde rejoices

Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed joy over the release of prospective National Youth Service Corps members of Oyo State origin who were abducted in Imo State last Thursday.

The government’s position was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made available to journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Oyelade said, “The Oyo State Government is relieved at the release of our children from the bondage of abduction once again. We congratulate the Imo and Oyo State Governments and the Federal Government, too.”

“The Federal Government, which has the preponderance of power and capacity to effectively nip this embarrassing development in the bud, must be more proactive and live up to its promise to keep citizens safer across the land.

“It is worrisome that large pockets of kidnapping and banditry still dominate the Nigerian landscape, the constant robust assurances from the Presidency notwithstanding,” the commissioner said.

“At the last count, no fewer than 200 abducted Nigerians are still languishing in forests in circumstances in which government appears to have no clue,” he added.

Punch Nigeria Limited