Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has directed the immediate mobilisation of state emergency and health agencies to support the ongoing search and rescue operation following the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

The aircraft, an ATR-42 with tail number NGR 931, crashed in a swampy area opposite the Naval Base in Igbokoda in the early hours of Monday while on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos, according to preliminary information confirmed by the Nigerian Air Force.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed that 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board the ill-fated aircraft, bringing the total number of persons aboard to 32.

The Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, also confirmed the incident, while search and rescue operations continued at the crash site as of the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the development, Aiyedatiwa expressed deep sadness over the incident, extending his condolences to the Chief of Air Staff, officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, as well as the families of those aboard the aircraft.

The governor said the state stood in solidarity with the affected families at the difficult moment, noting that his thoughts and prayers were with them.

Aiyedatiwa, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, has been in contact with the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Hon. Maurice Oripelaye, and security agencies deployed to the scene.

To strengthen the emergency response, the governor directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ministry of Health and relevant security agencies to immediately mobilise and provide full logistical and human support to the Nigerian Air Force and other agencies involved in the search and rescue operation.

He also ordered that the crash site and its immediate surroundings be cordoned off and adequately secured to ensure that rescue personnel could carry out their operations without hindrance.

The governor urged residents of Igbokoda and neighbouring communities to remain calm, cooperate with emergency responders and avoid spreading unverified information about the incident.

The statement added that the Ondo State Government would continue to monitor developments and provide further updates as more information becomes available from the Nigerian Air Force.

Aiyedatiwa also prayed for the safety of the officers involved in the operation and expressed hope for the success of the ongoing rescue efforts.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD