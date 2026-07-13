Ibikunle Amosun

By Senator Ibikunle Amosun, CON, FCA

One year has passed since the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR – a man whose life became inseparable from the political history of modern Nigeria. Time has softened the immediacy of our grief, but it has also sharpened our appreciation of a life lived with uncommon conviction.

For our nation, he was a soldier, a former Head of State, a two-term democratically elected President, and one of the defining public figures of his generation. For me, he was much more. He was a political father, a mentor, a trusted leader, a dependable ally, and a friend whose confidence, guidance and steadfast support profoundly shaped my own public journey.

President Muhammadu Buhari lived by a personal code that was unmistakable. Discipline was not a slogan to him; it was a way of life. Integrity was not a political strategy; it was his character. Simplicity was not cultivated for public admiration; it reflected who he truly was. Whether in power or out of office, these values remained remarkably constant.

He believed that public office was a sacred trust – never an avenue for personal enrichment, but a solemn responsibility to serve. He approached leadership with quiet resolve rather than theatrical flourish, convinced that duty must always take precedence over convenience, and that service must outweigh self-interest.

I was privileged to know him beyond the formalities of public office. Behind the familiar image of firmness was a man of genuine humanity- thoughtful in counsel, measured in judgment, loyal in friendship, and deeply appreciative of those who stood with him through seasons of both triumph and trial. His encouragement during defining moments of my political life remains one of the greatest honours I have received, and those memories have become an enduring inheritance that I shall forever cherish.

As we gather to remember him today, our tribute should rise above politics. The true measure of a public servant is not found solely in the victories won or the offices occupied, but in the values he leaves behind for future generations to emulate.

President Buhari’s life challenges all who aspire to leadership to place integrity above expediency, sacrifice above personal ambition, national interest above sectional considerations, and service above privilege. These ideals remain timeless, regardless of changing political seasons.

For those of us who walked with him, his greatest legacy may not simply be the offices he held or the policies he pursued, but the example he offered – that public life, despite its imperfections and complexities, can still be lived with personal honour, restraint and unwavering fidelity to one’s convictions.

As we mark this first anniversary of his passing, may we do more than remember his name. May we preserve the virtues he embodied, strengthen the institutions he sought to serve, and recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria anchored on justice, accountability, discipline, security, compassion and equal opportunity for every citizen.

Though he has departed from our sight, the influence of his character, the constancy of his principles, and the memory of his service will continue to inspire many whose paths he touched.

There was one aspect of President Buhari’s character that I often reflected upon. He believed deeply in the essential goodness of people. He trusted easily, perhaps more than many realised. He expected others to be as open, as honest and as faithful to their word as he strove to be himself. Even in the demanding and often unforgiving business of nation-building, he approached men and women with a sincerity that assumed honour would be reciprocated – A man with a good heart!

As we bid him continued farewell on this first anniversary of his passing, I cannot help but remember one expression that would often escape his lips in moments of genuine joy, surprise or quiet satisfaction:

“Oh, my Good God!”

Today, standing in grateful remembrance, those same words return to me, but with a different emotion:

“Oh, my Good God… how time flies.”

Life itself reminds us that no matter how long we live, no matter how high we rise, and no matter what honours we attain, we are all travellers on the same journey.

Let us do good, for death is the final destination of us all.

That, perhaps, is the greatest lesson of remembrance – not merely to celebrate a life that has passed, but to live our own lives in such a way that when our own time comes, we too shall be remembered for having served humanity with honour.

“The measure of remembrance is not in the tears we shed, but in the values we choose to preserve.”

I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgives his human shortcomings, accepts his lifelong service to our nation as an act of devotion, enlarges his rewards, and grants him the highest place in Al-Jannatul Firdaus. May he comfort all those who continue to cherish his memory especially his family – Aamin.

Thank you all.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator Ibikunle Amosun CON, FCA

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