Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Opposition political parties under the Coalition for Democracy are intensifying efforts to forge a united front ahead of the 2027 general election, with a consensus presidential candidate expected to emerge from their November 30 summit.

The coalition has shifted its earlier plan to hold the summit on Monday, November 23, 2026, to allow all member parties, presidential candidates and national chairmen to participate fully.

The member parties requested the postponement, citing tight campaign schedules and the need to ensure the participation of their leaders.

The Coalition for Democracy is a multi-party platform pioneered by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to a statement by the National Coordinator of the Coalition for Democracy (formerly G100 Coalition), Mohammed Lukman, the candidates and their campaign teams were now deeply engaged in demanding programmes across the country.

Lukman said the Central Leadership Committee had granted the request and rescheduled the summit to Monday, November 30, 2026.

In the statement, Lukman said, “It is more important that every party, every presidential candidate and every national chairman is in the room than that the Summit holds on its original date,”.

He said that, in consultation with key stakeholders, the committee had agreed on November 30 to secure the widest possible participation.

To demonstrate that commitment, he said all member parties had agreed to suspend campaign activities nationwide on Monday, November 30, to enable their leaders to attend the summit.

Accordingly, “Parties competing hard for votes are prepared to stand down their campaigns for a day, together, because the defence of Nigeria’s democratic space is bigger than any one campaign,” the Coalition for Democracy said.

The summit will finalise and sign the coalition’s common agreement and set the course for its activities ahead of the January 16, 2027 elections.

“We will walk into that room united, and walk out of it committed,” the committee added.

The committee thanked member parties, delegates and partners for their understanding and regretted any inconvenience caused by the change.

It said the venue and accreditation details remained as communicated, adding that any further updates would be shared with delegates and the media in due course.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD