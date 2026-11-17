Nigeria’s opposition coalition has announced a concrete next step: a summit on 23 November at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, where participating parties are expected to sign cooperation documents. The announcement moves the process beyond an unspecified promise of further consultations. It does not establish that the parties have settled their competing presidential ambitions.

The Coalition for Democracy, formerly G100, says participants will sign a National Covenant for Democratic Renewal and Framework for Opposition Unity, and adopt a National Reform Programme. Its proposed first common undertaking is protecting votes at polling units. These remain announced intentions: the documents have not yet been adopted at the forthcoming summit, and operational arrangements have not been demonstrated publicly.

The latest reports identify ADC, APM, NDC, PDP, PRP and SDP as participants. Earlier coverage listed nine parties, adding DLA, NRM and YPP, and specified factional PDP participation. The shorter list does not prove that the omitted parties have withdrawn. Establishing who is represented and who can authorise commitments remains part of the verification required before describing the coalition as a settled electoral alliance.

NDC: Cooperation Around The Obi-Kwankwaso Ticket Remains Its Preference.

In a telephone interview on 15 November, national publicity secretary Osa Director said other opposition figures could coalesce around Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso. He could not confirm a formal proposal or NDC participation in the reported bilateral Atiku-Makinde negotiations. This is support for cooperation on the NDC’s preferred terms, rather than acceptance of an open selection process. Electoral implication: The party’s participation in a common framework should not be interpreted as willingness to surrender its presidential ticket.

ADC: Talks Continue, Without A Confirmed Concession On Atiku

Party spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi and Atiku aide Phrank Shaibu have confirmed opposition engagement, but neither confirmed a specific agreement with Makinde. Reports of compromises between the two camps relied on unnamed sources and disclosed no terms. Assessment: The ADC remains engaged in negotiations while pursuing its own presidential campaign. Its leadership litigation also leaves an unresolved question about the authority through which any arrangement would be implemented.

APM: No Agreed Concessions, Alongside A Southern-Presidency Argument

Oyo APM publicity secretary Michael Ogunsina says the Atiku-Makinde alliance remains unfinished. Separately, Makinde’s campaign has reaffirmed that he is contesting to win and would serve one term, allowing the South to retain the presidency until 2031. These positions leave negotiations open but establish no withdrawal or endorsement. Assessment: Any arrangement around Atiku would require an explanation of how it reconciles with Makinde’s stated position on rotation.

PRP: Conditional Flexibility, With Party Identity Preserved

Donald Duke’s latest substantive offer, made on 10 November, was to respect a democratically agreed opposition choice, provided participants first established a common national vision. Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed rejected collapsing the PRP’s structures into another party. There is no verified subsequent withdrawal or endorsement. Assessment: This leaves room for electoral support across party lines, but the selection process and reciprocal obligations remain unresolved.

SDP: Coalition Participation Alongside Its Own Campaign Preparations

The Adebayo-Bugaje campaign council has been developing a mobilisation framework covering states, local governments, wards and polling units. That is evidence of preparations for its own ticket, not deployment of a shared opposition organisation. No fresh commitment to withdraw Adewole Adebayo or endorse another candidate was verified.

PDP Participants: Authority Matters As Much As Inclusion

The Turaki-led faction’s spokesman, Ini Ememobong, has said candidates remain committed to the cooperation process. That is a factional account of continuing engagement, rather than proof that the entire PDP or every participating candidate has accepted a binding agreement. The summit needs to clarify which PDP representatives are signing and what structures they can commit.

What matters electorally: Joint vote protection offers a possible area of cooperation even if presidential candidates remain rivals. Its effectiveness will depend on shared training, resources, reporting procedures and local implementation. No fresh evidence of functioning joint state committees, pooled funding or shared polling-agent deployment was located. No completed zoning, power-sharing, merger or common-ticket agreement was verified.

Watch next: Attendance and authorised signatures on 23 November; publication of the documents; clarification of membership; and concrete instructions reaching state and constituency organisations. Candidates appearing together would demonstrate engagement. Signed obligations and implementation would establish how far that engagement has become an electoral alliance.

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