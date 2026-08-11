By Seun Adeuyi

The Osun State Governor and Accord Party governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke, has said he is not intimidated by the alleged support of the Federal Government and some state governors for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate ahead of the August 15 governorship election

Speaking on Tuesday during the Arise Townhall Meeting, Adeleke described himself as a “bulldozer”, saying he was prepared to confront what he described as “Federal might” and the influence of governors campaigning for his opponent.

He dismissed suggestions that the presence and support of serving governors could influence the outcome of the election.

“I am a bulldozer. I am not afraid of Federal might and governors backing the APC candidate. If they like, they should bring all the governors,” Adeleke said.

He said the governors supporting the APC candidate were his friends, stressing that their presence in the state would not translate into votes for his opponent.

According to him, the governors were free to campaign and mobilise support for the APC candidate, but they would not be able to vote in the election.

“Those governors are my friends. I am a civilised administrator. They won’t vote; they can only come and dance, and after the election, we will meet,” he said.

Adeleke also rejected allegations that his administration had militarised the state, saying he lacked the constitutional powers to deploy the armed forces.

“I did not militarise Osun. I have no such capacity. I am not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” he said.

The governor’s remarks came amid heightened political activities in Osun State, with political parties intensifying campaigns, mobilisation and voter engagement ahead of Saturday’s election.

The contest has generated increased attention as major political parties and their candidates step up efforts to secure the support of voters across the state.

Adeleke, who is seeking another term in office, is facing the APC candidate in the closely watched contest, with both camps seeking to consolidate their support base ahead of the poll.

Daily Trust