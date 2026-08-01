Amupitan

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, has assured Osun residents that the winner of the August 15 governorship election in the State will emerge through the ballot.

This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman during a courtesy visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, on Friday.

Prof. Amupitan, who described the Osun election as a mirror to the 2027 general election, stressed that the winner must emerge through the ballot.

“The decision of who becomes the governor should not be decided by bullet but by the will of the people through their votes. We are committed to ensuring that this is achieved, and the good people of Osun State will make the decision,” he said.

He acknowledged that political tension in Osun is high, but assured that the Commission is working with security agencies to guarantee peace.

“Right from Abuja, we are working with the police, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, and service chiefs to ensure special deployment for Osun State so that the election will be peaceful. We don’t want violence,” he said.

Responding to the INEC chairman, Oba Oyetunji urged the commission to conduct a credible election in the state.

“I appreciate you and your team for this visit. You have been doing well, and I want to urge you to please ensure a fair, free and credible election,” the monarch told Amupitan.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria