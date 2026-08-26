Leading candidates in the #OsunDecides2026, APC’s Oyebamiji, Accord Party’s Adeleke, and ADC’s Salaam | Credit: Adekunle Aliyu

By Punch Editorial Board

IN Nigeria, an election can be a real war. In this case, things turned combustible in the build-up to the August 15 off-cycle election in Osun State. Indeed, many Nigerians feared for the worst on Election Day.

The Kimpact Development Initiative recorded about 73 election-related violent incidents resulting in 29 deaths in its Pre-Election Security Risk Assessment. The police and Governor Ademola Adeleke said there were at least 30 politically motivated killings in the build-up to the election. This should not be part of a democratic process.

Unfortunately, the simmering crisis in the local governments in the state worsened the situation. A Federal High Court had sacked the LG chairmen elected under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress in 2022.

The state conducted new LG elections in February 2025, but the sacked APC officials forcefully took over the secretariats.

This has resulted in parallel claims to office and violence. Statutory federal allocations, estimated at N230 billion as of February, meant for the LGs were initially withheld in 2025. Later, state officials alleged that the funds were paid to APC LG officials’ accounts.

About 10 days before the governorship election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission froze one of the bank accounts of the Osun State Government.

This was purportedly part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of the finances of the state. It took the intervention of President Bola Tinubu before the EFCC lifted the restriction.

On the eve of the election, many governors elected under the umbrella of the APC, ministers, federal lawmakers and national party leaders converged on Osun to support the party’s governorship candidate. This amounted to undue interference and intimidation. Indeed, it created an atmosphere of fear.

Rightly, this engendered more resentment and jeers for the APC. Former President Goodluck Jonathan advised the governors to focus on governance in their home states.

On Election Day, there were cases of ballot box snatching and attacks on voting cubicles. This led to the cancellation of results from several polling units.

Besides, some election observers alleged vote-buying, voter interference, and overcrowding associated with the limited and slow deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices at some polling stations.

Despite these setbacks, many voters still turned out to exercise their franchise. Out of the 2,339,233 registered voters, 1,010,684 were accredited, representing a turnout of 43.20 per cent.

This was a slight increase compared to 42.37 per cent recorded in the 2022 election.

The electoral umpire estimated the turnout at slightly over 51 per cent.

Though the turnout was not as high as that of 2014 (54.17 per cent) and 2018 (46.20 per cent), it was still better than that of the 2023 presidential election, which was about 27 per cent.

Commendably, the Independent National Electoral Commission did not disappoint. The BVAS worked in most places, and the election results were uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing portal on time.

The Osun electorate should be commended for their resilience. The forces bent on turning things upside down were still lurking around. But the people resisted them and made their choice.

At the end of the day, Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party won 19 of the 30 LGAs with 511,067 votes, while Bola Oyebamiji of the APC won 11 LGAs with 444,815 votes.

Osun people have shown that it is possible to have a credible election in Nigeria. But this is just one state. The stakes are not as high as in the national election.

To bring about a free and fair election in 2027, Nigerians should come out not only to vote but also to ensure that their votes count.

Some people may be tempted to collect money from desperate politicians, but this should not stop them from voting according to their convictions.

Henceforth, the odious idea that federal might must prevail in state elections should be discarded. It is performance and good governance that bring governors back to office. The onus lies on voters to elect good leaders who will serve them creditably.

In the January 2027 election, voters should endeavour to vote out all those who encouraged violence in Osun.

People like Francis Fadahunsi, a senator who reportedly told his thugs to kill Accord Party members and not allow them to vote during the election, should be legally sanctioned and punished at the polls. Embassies should deny him and his ilk visas.

INEC should update all its operating and cybersecurity software so that there will not be any complaints of BVAS or IReV not functioning.

The judiciary should handle pre-election matters without fear or favour. Ultimately, the harsh verdict of history awaits people who think that they can undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Ltd