• Iniedu. Photo: File

Folashade Obisanya

An unidentified woman has been found dead inside a church premises in the Obelewo area of Osogbo, Osun State, with her left wrist reportedly cut off.

PUNCH Metro learnt in a statement by the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, on Sunday that police detectives visited the scene following the discovery of the body.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had allegedly been slaughtered, while her left wrist was severed and taken away by unknown persons.

The FPRO noted that the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and the motive behind the killing were yet to be ascertained.

He said, “The investigations revealed that the deceased was slaughtered and her left wrist severed and taken away by unknown persons.”

The FPRO added that efforts were ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

He disclosed that the corpse was subsequently taken to the hospital for further examination.

“The corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” he revealed.

He noted that the State Command Investigation Department had begun an investigation into the incident.

PUNCH Metro reported in May 2015 that a lady was found dead and dumped in a drainage along OGTV Road in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, with her private parts mutilated.

Our correspondent had learnt from a source that residents woke up to the gory sight.

The source had noted that details of how she was dropped there could not be ascertained, but upon closer examination, they realised that her private parts had been cut off.

Punch Newspapers