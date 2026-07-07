Marian Nnani. Photo:FNA

Outrage has trailed the death of a 23-year-old Nigerian medical student, Marian Nnani, who, on Sunday, succumbed to injuries sustained during a Russian strike in Ukraine.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the attack occurred in Kharkiv, just days before Marian was reportedly due to graduate.

Marian, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, was injured on June 29 after Russian forces struck the Kholodnohirskyi district with guided aerial bombs.

According to Fellow Nurses Africa, an independent platform that educates, informs and supports nurses across the continent, Marian’s closest friend, 23-year-old Fatima Huseynova, who was also a student of the university, was killed instantly in the attack.

PUNCH Metro learnt on Monday from reports published by Fellow Nurses Africa and SPRAVDI—Stratcom Centre—that Marian died on Sunday at a hospital in Germany, where she had been transferred to for specialist treatment after receiving initial care in Kharkiv.

Quoting Kharkiv National Medical University, the report stated that the institution announced Marian’s death on Sunday.

The university described her as “a dedicated, talented and compassionate student” who began studying medicine there in 2020.

It noted that she participated in international academic programmes, including internships at the University of Cambridge in 2024 and Turkey’s Beruni University in 2025, where she expanded her medical knowledge and research experience.

The university further stated, “Her death is another reminder that Russia’s war continues to claim the lives of civilians from around the world who came to Ukraine to study, work and build their futures.”

It added, “Kharkiv National Medical University extends its deepest condolences to Marian’s family, friends and classmates. Her memory will forever remain an integral part of our university community.”

Meanwhile, news of Marian’s death has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms.

The news of Marian’s death sparked an outpouring of grief and debate across social media, with many Nigerians expressing sympathy for her family, while others questioned why she remained in Ukraine despite the ongoing war.

On Instagram, a user identified as @iiiykee wrote, “Extremely sad situation. What can a terribly corrupt Nigerian govt do in this situation.”

Another user, Oh-My-Really, alleged that “The people from Ukraine didn’t let her in the air raid shelter. Stop going to these places.”

Planet_Ubla criticised the Nigerian government, stating, “This is why you evacuate your citizens from countries when war starts.

“As usual, Nigeria has failed her.”

Psammie commented, “If she were a US citizen who died, World War 3 would have started immediately.”

Another user, Chinnybby, wrote, “Russia and Israel are just the same thing; people are focusing more on Israel because they hate Jews but applauding Russia when he’s literally doing the same thing.”

Ogoo described Marian’s death as “collateral damage to a war they had nothing to do with,” adding, “May their souls rest in peace.”

Questioning why she remained in Ukraine, another Instagram user, Onunugwa, wrote, “Why are you still in that country for over 3 years of war? Why do you have to get yourselves into too much trouble? Which kind of stupid medical study are you doing there?”

Leafletti blamed the Nigerian government, writing, “Your country failed you, my sister. If not, why would you even go to Russia in the first place?”

Others focused on comforting the bereaved family. Okon wrote, “This is so heartbreaking. Thinking about the relatives now. May God comfort them,” while Jabulile22 added, “This hurts so deep. May God comfort the family of this beautiful girl.”

Misua-dono asked, “Didn’t they tell every foreigner to leave Kharkiv then?” While Sismazona4005 wrote, “A beautiful Nigerian woman just trying to better her life. Who will protect them?”

On Facebook, Joseph Adelani wrote, “So sad. The family should seek compensation from Russia and Ukraine. May her soul rest in peace.”

Another user, Uwem Obot, said, “I am surprised that Nigerians are still in Ukraine. I thought an evacuation was carried out sometime ago. We should try not to tempt God, please, because He is trying for us.”

Also reacting on Facebook, Osamede Charity blamed Marian’s parents for allowing her to remain in Kharkiv after the war began.

“I blame her parents for letting her stay behind. I asked my sons to leave then. They’re in Igbinedion University now. They lost one year, but thank God they’re now in their final year of medical school. I almost died when the war started. Her parents get mind o, Kharkiv of all places,” the user wrote.

On X, a user identified as Mr Icey wrote, “Really sad. When will these senseless attacks from Russia stop, for goodness’ sake?”

Uthman Salami

Uthman, a Mass Communication graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has over six years experience in journalism. He reports crime to community-related news for Metro, business with a focus on the capital market and the oil and gas.

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