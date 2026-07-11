Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s tourism investment drive has begun attracting foreign investors’ interest to Ekiti State.

The founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ambassador Olawanle Akinboboye, recently led a 14-member delegation of local and international investors, including intercontinental aviation investor, Mr. Mohammed Fazzani, on a strategic investment and destination assessment tour of the state.

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The high-powered delegation, comprising tourism consultants, economists, technical experts and media professionals, visited Ekiti to assess its tourism assets, investment opportunities and critical infrastructure, in what observers described as another significant endorsement of the Oyebanji administration’s deliberate efforts to position the state as a leading tourism and investment destination.

The visit underscored the growing confidence of both local and foreign investors in Ekiti’s emerging tourism economy, following a series of policy reforms, infrastructure development and institutional initiatives introduced by the Oyebanji administration to encourage private sector participation in destination development and economic diversification.

The delegation was received at the Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti by a senior government official, who presented the state’s tourism investment roadmap and highlighted its vast tourism resources, including waterfalls, warm springs, hills, caves, forests, cultural festivals, historical monuments and food heritage.

According to the official, the administration had deliberately created an enabling environment for investors through improved infrastructure, enhanced security, policy reforms and institutional support, adding that the state had completed its Tourism Development Master Plan and Tourism Policy to provide a clear framework for sustainable tourism investment.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD