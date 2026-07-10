After 56 days in captivity, abducted Oriire pupils and teachers in Oyo State, have regained their freedom.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on X on Friday said the victims were rescued by the security agencies.

According to him, eight of the kidnappers have been arrested and are now in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He also said that some of the terrorists were neutralised, adding that there was no quid pro quo in the rescue.

He said, “In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised.

There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give full account soon.”

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria