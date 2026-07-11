The freed pupils and teacher. Photo: Bayo Onanuga

Ismaeel Uthman, Olufemi Adediran, Solomon Odeniyi, Daniel Ayantoye, Ademola Adegbite and Gabriel Oshokha

There was jubilation across the country on Friday, as abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area in Oyo State regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity.

This came as opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, the Allied Peoples Movement and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, welcomed the safe return of the victims and called on the Federal Government to take decisive measures to prevent a recurrence and strengthen security across the country.

Also, Senator Ali Ndume described the development as good news and urged the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue dozens of people still being held by kidnappers in his constituency.

Checks by Saturday PUNCH showed that residents, travellers and passers-by in the Ogbomoso area of Oyo State broke into spontaneous celebrations as news of the victims’ release filtered in, bringing an end to weeks of anxiety that had gripped families, schools and residents since the May 15 abduction.

Motorists and commercial motorcyclists parked along major roads to celebrate, while many residents offered prayers of thanksgiving for the safe return of the victims.

“I initially did not believe it, but when I saw scores of okada riders and travellers parking their vehicles and celebrating, I then believed the information was true,” one of the residents, Akinkunmi Oyelade, told our correspondent.

Another resident, Kemi Adeniyi, while expressing joy over the rescue, demanded justice for the perpetrators.

“I’m more than delighted with this great news. However, what happened to those who kept our family members for almost two months? Are they still alive, or were they neutralised by security operatives? We need an update on that. They must not go unpunished. Or do both the Federal and Oyo State governments want to give them amnesty like those in the North? There shouldn’t be repentant Boko Haram,” she said.

A civil servant, who did not want his name in print, said the community would celebrate throughout the weekend.

“We shall paint the town red tonight because one of my friend’s children was among the abductees.

“On Sunday, I will come out in church to give testimony. My friend had always been asking whether he would ever see his child again. But I always told him to relax, remain calm and believe in God,” he said.

The rescue of the pupils and teachers was confirmed on Friday evening by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who disclosed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested during the operation and are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services.

He added that several other members of the gang were neutralised by security operatives during the operation.

According to him, the victims were rescued without the Federal Government acceding to the kidnappers’ demand for the release of a Boko Haram kingpin standing trial for terrorism.

“In the course of the rescue operation, eight of the kidnappers were arrested and are now in DSS custody, while some of them were neutralised.

“There was no quid pro quo in the rescue, as one of the terrorists, a kingpin whose release the kidnappers demanded, is being prosecuted for his atrocities. The security agencies will give a full account soon,” Onanuga said.

Tinubu vows justice

President Bola Tinubu, while expressing delight over the successful operation, vowed that his administration would ensure justice for the victims and the family of the slain teacher, Michael Oyedokun.

The President also directed emergency response agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide medical care and other relief support for the rescued pupils and teachers.

In a statement issued by Onanuga on Friday, Tinubu commended the military, the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force for securing the victims’ freedom after 56 days in captivity.

He praised the security agencies for sustaining the operation for almost two months without collateral damage, arresting eight of the abductors and neutralising others.

Tinubu also sympathised with the rescued pupils, their teachers, their families and the nation over the trauma they endured during their captivity.

He further commended the Oyo State Government for cooperating with the Federal Government throughout the rescue efforts and urged it to strengthen security around schools across the state.

“I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire, Ogbomoso, in Oyo State after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists who perpetrated the evil act and led to the arrest of eight of them.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular. On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude to the officers and men of our armed forces, the intelligence agencies and the police for the safe rescue of the children and their teachers.

“My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, whom the terrorists gruesomely murdered,” the statement read.

The freed pupils and teachers also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the security agencies for securing their freedom.

A parent of two of the victims, Ogune Tegba, who spoke with Saturday PUNCH, said he was overwhelmed with joy.

“I am grateful. Help me thank everybody. I have seen them (the children). Thank you,” he said.

In a video that surfaced after the victims’ release, the principal of Community High School, Esiele, Mrs Rachael Folawe, thanked the President and the security agencies for ensuring their safe return.

Surrounded by the rescued pupils and teachers, she said, “Hello, sir, our father, we are grateful. Mr President, sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety, and we appreciate all you did for us. We could see your hand. Thank you very much.”

She also commended the military and other security agencies for their efforts.

“And every security operative, they tried so much and that is why we are still alive. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much. May God continue to bless you,” she added, as the rescued pupils chorused, “Thank you.”

Victims’ rescue a huge relief — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde described the rescue operation as a huge relief, saying it had brought joy to families and everyone who had anxiously awaited the victims’ return.

Makinde spoke on Friday during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, shortly after the Oyo State Government confirmed the victims’ release.

“It was such a big relief for all of us and for those waiting for the past 57 days. I think it is a big relief for all of us,” he said.

Makinde commended the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, the military, the service commanders and Tinubu for what he described as sustained efforts that led to the victims’ release.

“We will use this opportunity to say thank you to our service commanders, the Nigerian Police, the DSS, the military, the high command, and of course, the President for pushing really hard to have this done,” he said.

The governor also appreciated the media for keeping public attention on the abduction throughout the victims’ captivity.

“I am just overjoyed right now and I cannot say much. I will talk much later when I have put my thoughts together. We are also grateful to the press for sustaining the pressure on everybody until we got to this point,” Makinde said.

Our uncle is never coming home — Slain Oyo teacher’s family

Meanwhile, the family of Michael Oyedokun, the teacher beheaded by the terrorists a day after the abduction, has expressed mixed emotions following the rescue, saying that while other families are celebrating, theirs will never experience such joy.

Reacting to the release of the abducted pupils and teachers on Friday, Oluwabukolami, who identified herself as Oyedokun’s niece and has served as the family’s spokesperson on Instagram since the incident, said the return of the victims could not erase the pain of losing her uncle.

In a post shared on Instagram, she congratulated the rescued victims and their families but lamented that her uncle would never return home.

“They are finally home.

“My heart rejoices with every family that has been reunited with their loved ones after weeks of pain, fear and uncertainty. Welcome home.

“But as others celebrate, my family mourns.

“My uncle, Mr Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, will never come home. He was taken from us, and his life was brutally cut short. Our joy is incomplete because one chair at our table will remain empty forever.

“Today, we celebrate those who returned while remembering the one who never did.

“Rest in peace, Uncle Michael. You will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Focus on other kidnap victims now — Ndume

While thanking the Federal Government for ensuring the abductees’ safe return to their families, Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, said 42 people from Mussa Community in his constituency remained in captivity, alongside more than 30 residents of Lassa who were recently abducted.

He added that more than 50 people from Gwoza were also still being held after some victims were released from a larger group of about 400 abductees.

The senator further disclosed that several travellers kidnapped along the Biu route had yet to regain their freedom.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the military to shift their attention now to my senatorial district to help us get our people back,” Ndume said.

He noted that parents of the abducted victims, particularly those from Mussa, were traumatised because some of those in captivity were young children, while the victims from Lassa were students preparing for or sitting the National Examinations Council examinations.

Ndume expressed confidence in Nigeria’s security agencies, saying they were capable of tackling insecurity if provided with adequate support.

“I have confidence in the Nigerian security agencies. I have said several times that all they need are encouragement, training, equipment, ammunition and motivation,” he said.

Explain slain teacher’s death — Falana

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has asked the Federal Government to explain the circumstances surrounding the killing of the teacher who was beheaded by the terrorists while in captivity.

He also called on the government to secure schools, particularly those in rural areas, to end the spate of abductions in the country.

“While congratulating the rescued abductees, the government should explain the circumstances surrounding the killing of the teacher who was reportedly beheaded by the terrorist gang.

“The government should take advantage of the annual vacation to secure all schools, particularly those located in rural areas across the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory,” Falana said.

Opposition hails rescue, demands stronger security

The factional National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ini Ememobong, in a statement, commended the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, security agencies and other individuals and organisations whose efforts contributed to the safe return of the victims.

He described the incident as a traumatic experience that no one should endure in the pursuit of education.

The party stressed the need for governments at all levels to prioritise the protection of lives and property.

On its part, the APM, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, expressed relief over the safe return of the victims after weeks of uncertainty, describing the development as a welcome relief to their families, the academic community and residents of Oyo State.

Also reacting, Sowore expressed gratitude to everyone who played a role in securing the victims’ freedom.

“My heartfelt gratitude and best regards to everyone who worked tirelessly and contributed in one way or another to making their release possible. Welcome home!” he wrote on X.

Also, the Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Adeniran, described the victims’ release as a moment of great relief and thanksgiving for the entire education community in the state.

In a statement personally signed in Ibadan, the state capital, Adeniran said, “The development has brought immense joy to families, colleagues, classmates and all those who stood in prayer and hope throughout the period of their captivity.”

Meanwhile, the Young Progressives Party urged President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies to adopt the strategy that led to the rescue of the abducted Oriire schoolchildren and teachers in other parts of the country, insisting that decisive military action, rather than ransom negotiations, remains the most effective response to terrorism and kidnapping.

The abduction

On May 15, terrorists belonging to Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, struck three schools in Oriire Local Government Area, killing a teacher and abducting pupils and teachers.

The schools are Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; L.A. Primary School; and Community Grammar School, Esiele.

No fewer than 39 pupils and seven teachers, including a principal, were abducted during the attacks.

One of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded the following day by the terrorists in a bid to deter security operatives pursuing them.

While the Federal Government and the Oyo State Government intensified efforts to rescue the victims, the difficult terrain of the Old Oyo National Park and the terrorists’ constant movement reportedly stalled the rescue operation.

The terrorists also reportedly demanded, about a month ago, the release of two Boko Haram commanders, Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri, also known as Mallam Mamuda, in exchange for the pupils and teachers.

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