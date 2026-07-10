By Adeola Badru

Eight weeks after gunmen abducted dozens of pupils and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, the victims have regained their freedom, with the state government describing the development as a significant victory in the fight against kidnapping and a vindication of its refusal to pay ransom to criminals.

The Oyo State Government expressed gratitude over the safe return of the victims after weeks in captivity, saying their release underscored the state’s commitment to tackling insecurity through principled and sustainable measures rather than financing criminal networks.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, the government said: “We are happy to report to our people in Oyo State that our children and teachers at Oriire have been released from captivity.”

Prince Oyelade described the successful release as a major test of the administration’s resolve against criminal elements, stressing that the government resisted intense pressure to embrace what it described as a “quick-fix” solution by paying ransom to the kidnappers.

According to him, Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration demonstrated courage and strategic leadership by refusing to throw money at bandits in exchange for the victims’ freedom, maintaining that such payments would only encourage criminality, strengthen kidnapping syndicates and fuel further attacks.

He said the government’s approach reflected its determination to confront insecurity through pragmatic and sustainable measures rather than actions that could embolden criminal gangs seeking to destabilise the country.

The commissioner reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of residents while continuing to work closely with security agencies to rid Oyo State of kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Recall that the victims had been abducted on May 15, 2026, when heavily armed assailants attacked three schools in the Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

The affected schools were Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School, where the attackers kidnapped 39 pupils and seven teachers, including a principal.

The attack claimed the life of a teacher, Joel Adesiyan, who was reportedly killed while attempting to escape. Another teacher, Michael Oyedokun, also reportedly died while in captivity.

Following their release, the rescued pupils and teachers expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies for their efforts in securing their freedom.

In a video shared by the Presidency, one of the rescued victims said: “We are grateful, Mr President, sir. We understand your commitment to our safety, and we appreciate all you did for us.”

The victim also commended the security personnel involved in the rescue operation, saying their dedication made their survival possible.

“Every security operative tried so much, and that is why we are still alive now. We are very grateful to you. Thank you very much,” the victim added.

The abduction sparked widespread concern across Oyo State and beyond, prompting intensified interventions by security agencies. It also led the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state to embark on a month-long strike to press for urgent action to secure the release of the victims.

Throughout the ordeal, the Oyo State Government consistently maintained that it would not pay ransom to kidnappers, insisting that yielding to such demands would only embolden criminal groups and undermine efforts to combat organised crime across the country.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria