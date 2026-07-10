President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration will ensure justice for the rescued pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, as well as the family of Mr Oyedokun, who was killed by the attackers.

Tinubu stated this while reacting to the successful rescue of the children and their teachers by security forces after more than 50 days in captivity.

The President commended the military, Department of State Services (DSS) and the police for their efforts in securing the release of the victims, describing the operation as a major achievement.

According to him, the security agencies worked round the clock for 56 days to rescue the abductees without collateral damage, while some of the perpetrators were neutralised and eight others arrested.

“I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Orire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them,” Tinubu said.

The President expressed sympathy with the pupils, teachers, their families and Nigerians over the anguish caused by the incident.

He said the rescue operation had brought relief to the affected families and the nation, while commending the officers and personnel of the armed forces, intelligence agencies and police for their commitment.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular.

“On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude to the officers and men of our armed forces, the intelligence agencies and the police for the safe rescue of the children and their teachers.

“My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, who the terrorists gruesomely murdered,” he said.

Tinubu also commended the Oyo State Government for its cooperation with the Federal Government during the rescue efforts and urged the state to strengthen security around schools.

He further directed emergency agencies to collaborate with the Oyo State Government to provide medical attention and other necessary support to the rescued pupils and teachers.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria