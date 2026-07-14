Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde. Photo: Oyo State Govt

Gabriel Oshokha, Ademola Adegbite, Dirisu Yakubu and Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis

The Presidency on Monday criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde over his call for a United Nations-led investigation into the abduction of pupils and teachers in the state, describing the demand as unnecessary and politically motivated.

Makinde, while formally assuming responsibility for the welfare, rehabilitation and education of the 45 teachers and pupils rescued after spending 56 days in captivity on Monday, called for a UN-backed investigation into the abduction, saying Nigerians deserved a full account of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Armed bandits had on May 15, 2026 attacked three schools in Yawota and Ahoro Esienle communities in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State, abducting the 39 pupils and six teachers.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the governor’s request suggested a lack of confidence in Nigeria’s security institutions, insisting that the military and other security agencies had already provided explanations on the rescue operation.

Onanuga, in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH, said the Presidency had no objection to an international body examining the incident if Makinde believed there were unresolved issues.

“The Governor has just expressed his opinion that the UN should probe this incident. Our doors are open. Let the UN come if he thinks there is more to it than what our military has explained,” he said.

He, however, questioned the basis for the governor’s demand, arguing that security agencies had no reason to deliberately subject Nigerians, especially children, to prolonged captivity.

According to him, the rescue operation came at a cost, with some security personnel, including members of the military and Amotekun, losing their lives while pursuing the abductors.

Onanuga said it was “unthinkable” that anyone would deliberately conspire to expose the victims to the 56-day ordeal, including the killing of a mathematics teacher during captivity.

“Look at those kids. Some of them are just about four or six years old. Will anyone want to deliberately subject them to the trauma they went through for 56 days?” he asked.

The presidential spokesman accused Makinde, who is a presidential aspirant, of allowing political considerations to influence his call for an international probe.

“It is just unfortunate that Mr Makinde, maybe because of politics, because he is a presidential candidate now, doesn’t have any trust in our own institutions and is now calling on an external body to come and investigate,” he said.

Onanuga added that the military and the Department of State Services had already disclosed what they knew about the incident, describing the governor’s demand as “unwarranted” and “absolutely unnecessary.”

He accused Makinde of attempting to politicise the matter, saying, “The man is just playing politics, and it is the politics of the bizarre. He wants to weaponise anything available, including dredging up a strange conspiracy theory.”

Makinde called on the UN and other international human rights and accountability bodies to investigate the abduction of the pupils and teachers in a video shared by Oyo Affairs on Monday following the arrival of the rescued pupils and teachers at the Oyo State Secretariat after their handover by the Federal Government.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are sufficiently grave and unusual to warrant independent scrutiny beyond our domestic institution.

“I therefore, with a full sense of responsibility as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, call on the appropriate international human rights and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system, to closely examine the facts surrounding this abduction and the circumstances of its resolution,” Makinde said.

He explained that the call for international scrutiny was aimed at ensuring accountability rather than discrediting Nigerian institutions.

“Such scrutiny is not intended to undermine our institution. Rather, it is intended to reinforce public confidence that the truth will be established and that every person found to bear responsibility, regardless of office, influence or affiliation, will be held accountable,” the governor said.

Makinde also reminded the Federal Government of its constitutional responsibility for national security.

“Under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the primary responsibility for national security rests with the Federal Government and the security agencies under its command,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians deserve a full account of the circumstances surrounding the abduction and its resolution.

“The Nigerian people, therefore, deserve a full and transparent account of what happened, who was responsible, whether there were institutional failures, negligence or collusion at any level, and what measures must now be taken to ensure that no community is ever subjected to such an ordeal again.

Insisting that his demand was not politically motivated, Makinde added: “This is not about politics. It is about justice for the victims, reassurance for our people, and restoring public confidence that every Nigerian child can go to school without fear,” Makinde said.

The rescued pupils and teachers arrived at the Oyo State Secretariat in Ibadan on Monday after being formally handed over to the Oyo State Government by the Federal Government.

Victims’ welfare

The Governor announced that the Oyo State Government had formally assumed responsibility for the welfare of the rescued teachers and pupils from Oriire Local Government Area, assuring that they would receive medical, psychological and educational support until they had fully recovered.

The governor gave the assurance after the military formally handed over the victims to the state at the Government House in Ibadan, following their release after 56 days in captivity.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the nation’s security agencies for their roles in securing the victims’ freedom.

“On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, I sincerely thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his support and the leadership of all the security agencies for working together to secure the safe return of the teachers and pupils,” he said.

Describing the abduction as unprecedented in the state, Makinde said, “I have been governor for over seven years, and this is the first time we have experienced an incident like this. I sincerely pray it will be the last.”

He acknowledged that the victims faced a long recovery process but assured them of the state’s continued support.

“Although the school is privately owned, we will engage its management to ensure there is no disruption to the teachers’ careers or the education of the affected pupils. We will stand by you throughout this recovery period,” he said.

The governor added that the victims would remain under medical observation for another 24 to 48 hours before being reunited with their families.

“We want to ensure everyone is medically fit before discharge. On behalf of the people of Oyo State, we now officially take responsibility for the rescued teachers and pupils and will provide every support necessary for their full recovery,” he added.

After their handover to the state government, the schoolchildren and teachers arrived at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, on Monday evening.

It was another round of jubilations in Ogbomoso as they arrived at the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment, bringing them closer to their families after their ordeal.

Army recounts operation

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, said sustained collaboration among security agencies, backed by directives from President Tinubu, Governor Makinde and other stakeholders, was instrumental to the rescue operation.

“The security forces pursued the abductors from day one, but they had moved deep into the forest. Although the operation claimed the lives of some personnel, it eventually paid off with the successful rescue of the victims after 56 days,” Nnebeife said.

Nnebeufe said the rescue operation was a complex one that involved the military, police, Department of State Services, Amotekun, local vigilantes and other security formations.

He explained that ground troops were deployed after aerial surveillance operations failed to locate the victims because of the dense forest terrain where they were held.

The GOC said the operation came at a cost, with two soldiers killed and others wounded during the mission, adding that one of the injured personnel sustained a gunshot wound that fractured his arm.

According to him, the operation focused on identifying the key figures behind the abduction and cutting off their supply routes and informants within the Old Oyo National Park and other locations.

He said security forces also tracked associates of the terrorists and members of their networks across several states, including Adamawa and Kano, putting pressure on the group.

Nnebeufe added that the final phase of the operation involved blocking the group’s major logistics base in Ashamu, which eventually forced the abductors to release the pupils and teachers unconditionally.

He, however, stressed that the objective of the operation went beyond securing the victims’ freedom, saying security forces remained focused on ending terrorist activities in the region.

Abductees’ ordeal

Speaking with journalists after the handover following their rescue from captivity, one of the abductees and Principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esienle, Mrs. Rachael Alamu, while narrating their ordeal, said they moved through forests at night, slept in fear, and watched the youngest children take the worst of the beatings.

She revealed that the bandits killed the mathematics teacher, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, to scare off security agents and to send a clear message to the government that they meant business.

“The reason the kidnappers killed one of the teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was to scare away the security agencies and to send a clear message to the government that they meant business,” she said.

Recounting how the victims navigated the forest after they were abducted, Mrs Alamu disclosed that it was a terrible experience to bear.

She said, “When we were taken, my car was used to convey us to a point. That was where we met the primary pupils and the teacher. So, we had to walk for about one hour. They brought bicycles and motorcycles about 10 of them, and we were all crammed together. We rode for about four hours through uncharted path but they knew their way.”

She expressed pessimism about going to the rural area to work after the horrifying kidnap incident.

“Going to the rural area now will take the grace of God. I have worked for 28 years and I have four years. With time, maybe I can get over it. But going that far distance between that place and Ogbomoso is far away, so I sacrificed a lot when it comes to transportation. Now coupled with this, I don’t know what will happen for now.”

Present at the event were the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga; other service commanders; the Director of the Department of State Services; the Garrison Commander; Commander 655 Base Services Group; the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Comptroller of Customs.

Others are the Comptroller of Immigration, Comptroller of Correctional Service, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps; members of the Special Forces from Abuja; the Secretary to the Oyo State Government; members of the State Executive Council; commissioners; political office- holders, Chief Medical Director of the 2 Division Medical Services and Hospital, among other dignitaries.

Opposition backs Makinde

Four opposition parties — the Nigeria Democratic Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance, the Social Democratic Party and the Young Progressives Party — have backed Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for a United Nations-led investigation into the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in the state.

The parties said an independent probe would help establish the facts surrounding the incident, ensure justice for the victims and strengthen public confidence in efforts to address insecurity.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Osa Director, backed a thorough investigation into the incident, saying those responsible must be identified and brought to justice.

“The truth is that whenever a crime is committed, there should be a thorough investigation so that those found culpable can face the full wrath of the law. Perhaps, because of the perceived failure of our judicial system, Governor Seyi Makinde has lost confidence in it and is now calling for the United Nations to intervene.

“As a party, we support a proper investigation to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are punished. Whether it is the UN, the Nigerian judiciary or any other credible institutions that can help achieve justice, what matters is that the perpetrators are identified and held accountable,” he said.

“This is not about politics. It is about justice for the victims, reassurance for our people, and restoring public confidence that every Nigerian child can go to school without fear,” the governor said.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Ejimofor Opara, said the priority should be bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“Whatever it is that will bring the perpetrators to justice is a welcome development,” he said.

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Rufus Aiyenigba, supported a broader investigation into the country’s worsening security situation.

“The continued kidnappings and killings across Nigeria should be probed,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the YPP, Wale Egbeola-Martins, also endorsed Makinde’s position, saying the party saw nothing wrong with an independent investigation into the abduction.

“Any effort aimed at uncovering the truth, identifying the perpetrators, ensuring justice for the victims and preventing a recurrence of such tragic incidents deserves support,” he said.

Egbeola-Martins added that accountability and transparency were critical to rebuilding public confidence in Nigeria’s security institutions and improving the country’s response to insecurity.

“Our priority should be the safety of Nigerians, justice for victims and the implementation of measures that will prevent similar incidents in the future,” he said.

LP faults Makinde

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Ken Asogwa, faulted Makinde’s call for international intervention, insisting that the investigation should remain within the jurisdiction of Nigeria’s security agencies.

“As much as I want a thorough probe into the kidnapping of the children in Oyo State so Nigerians can know exactly what transpired, I think it is unnecessary to invite the United Nations to meddle in our internal security matters,” he said.

Asogwa argued that an international investigation could trigger concerns about Nigeria’s sovereignty, recalling public outrage over foreign military involvement in security operations in the country.

He maintained that if the governor had information beyond what security agencies had disclosed, he should make it public.

“If, in his position as the state’s chief security officer, Governor Makinde has intelligence suggesting there is more to the incident than what Nigerians have been told, then he owes it to the public to disclose it,” he said.

According to him, the governor should instead press the Department of State Services and the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

“I don’t think it is right to invite the United Nations to probe our domestic security issues. Makinde should be asking the DSS and the police to thoroughly investigate the kidnapping and unravel whatever he believes remains unexplained,” Asogwa added.

Alaafin visits victims

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, on Monday, visited the rescued schoolchildren and teachers in Ibadan, commending Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their relentless commitments and significant contributions to the fight against terrorism and counter insurgency operations in Nigeria.

Alaafin, who also gave cash donations to the victims during his visit to the medical facilities at 2 Division, Odogbo Cantonment in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, announced this in a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said, “Our military is making vital strides in combating terrorism through aggressive intelligence-led operations, and precision airstrikes that continuously degrade insurgent logistics networks.

“The recent success of the military and other security agencies in disrupting terrorist networks deserved praise for their innovative, intelligence-driven tactics that have proven effective in neutralising insurgent threats.”

The paramount ruler further appreciated what he referred to as “relentlessness of other monarchs towards the release of the pupils from the den of bandits.”

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