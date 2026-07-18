by Eric Ikhilae, Abuja, Nicholas Kalu, Abuja and Precious Igbonwelundu, Asst. News Editor

• Fed Govt plans arraignment for next week

• IGP honours slain officer, hails rescue team

The Federal Government has filed a 10-count charge against three men – Abdulrazak Umar a.k.a. Abu Khalifa/Abu Khalid, Yunusa Musa a.k.a. Yunusa bin Musa, and Shamsu Adamu Sani a.k.a. Abu Itisar – arrested in connection with the recent abduction of pupils and teachers of schools in Oriire Local Government Area (LGA) of Oyo State.

The charge was filed yesterday by the Department of State Services (DSS) before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Umar, Musa and Sani are accused, among others, of engaging in acts of terrorism, kidnapping, concealment, incitement and illegal mining.

The three defendants, said to be from Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, are alleged to have conspired with one Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab between January and May 2026 to kidnap school children and teachers in Oyo State, contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

They are further alleged to have aided the kidnap of the school children and teachers, and to have concealed information regarding the identities and activities of the alleged masterminds despite knowledge of the plot, offences said to contravene Sections 26(2) and 16(1) of the Act respectively.

The three defendants are said to have, on or about June 2, 2026, professed membership of Darul Salam, described as an affiliate of Jamaatu Asarul Muslima Fi Bilandis Sudan (Ansaru), a proscribed terrorist organisation in Nigeria, contrary to Section 25(1) of the Act.

Umar is particularly accused of providing training and instructions to terrorists and inciting members to commit acts of terrorism through a WhatsApp group titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace,” offences said to contravene Sections 15 and 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism Act as well as Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Umar is further accused of engaging in unlawful gold mining at streams within Chaza area of Suleja LGA between 2024 and 2026, contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act

The charges read:

“COUNT 1

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January- May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you conspired with Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab to kidnap school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 2

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID).

YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you aided Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab in the kidnap of school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 26(3) of the Act.

COUNT 3

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID).

YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court committed an offence when you aided Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab in the kidnap of school children and teachers in Orire LGA, Oyo State. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 26(3) of the Act.

COUNT 4

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ ABU KHALID).

YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults, all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: concealment in that you had information about Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab as terrorists who are masterminds of the kidnap of school children and teachers of Orire LGA of Oyo State but failed to report same to the relevant security operatives. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 5

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and_SHAMSU ADAMU SANT (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults, all of Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between January-May, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: concealment in that you had information about the kidnap of school children and teachers of Orire LGA of Oyo State by Muhammad Sani, Jibril Mohammed and Ibrahim Khabab but failed to report same to the relevant security operatives to facilitate their apprehension. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 6

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), YUNUSA MUSA (A.K.A YUNUSA BIN MUSA) and SHAMSU ADAMU SANI (A.K.A ABU ITISAR), adults all of Suleja LGA, Niger State on or about the 2nd June, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence to wit: membership when you professed to be members of Darul Salam, an affiliate of Jamaatu Asarul Muslima Fi Bilandis Sudan (Ansaru) a proscribed terrorist group in Nigeria. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 25(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 7

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State_on or about July, 2026 at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you provided training and instructions to terrorists via your whatsapp group tited “The oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 8

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State on or about July at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you provided training and instructions to terrorists via your whatsapp group titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace”. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(2)(g) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 9

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State_on or about July at Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence when you incited your members on your whatsapp group titled “The Oneness of Allah is the Foundation of Peace” through your preachings to commit acts of terrorism. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 10

That you ABDULRAZAK UMAR (A.K.A ABU KHALIFA/ABU KHALID), Male, adult of Sandako, Suleja LGA, Niger State sometime between 2024-2026 at Chaza Area, Suleja LGA, Niger State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit an offence in that you engaged in mining of Gold at streams in Chaza area, Suleja LGA, Niger State without lawful authority. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(b) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, LN 2004 and punishable under the same Section of the Act”.

According to a security source, the suspects are expected to appear in court next week, their investigation having been concluded.

“Others are still being probed as the agency is insistent on diligent investigation,” the source added.

Armed bandits had raided three schools in Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State on May 15and abducted 46 people comprising 39 pupils and seven teachers.

One teacher was killed during the attack while another one, Michael Oyedokun was brutally murdered while in captivity.

A joint operation of security forces including the Nigerian Army, the police and the Department of State Services (DSS), however, secured their release on July 10, after 56 days in captivity.

IGP honours slain officer, commends rescue team

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP,) Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has honoured Inspector John Jerome Abena, who died during the operation that led to the release of abducted school children and teachers in Oyo State.

He described Abena’s death as the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

Speaking while receiving the officers who took part in the operation, Disu praised their courage and professionalism, noting that several personnel were injured while confronting the criminals during the mission.

He said the gathering was meant to celebrate the success of the rescue and to pay final respects to Abena and other officers who took part in the important mission.

“Police officers are human beings. They feel it whenever a colleague dies. We must continue to honour them because they laid down their lives protecting the people,” Disu said.

He assured injured officers that the Police was committed to their welfare and recovery, saying hospitals had been opened to them and that additional medical care would be funded where required.

The IGP said the police had resolved that no officer who dies in active service would be forgotten, adding that families of fallen personnel would no longer be neglected as in the past.

Disu also commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies for what he called exceptional collaboration during the operation, which he said involved several rounds of intelligence gathering and joint planning, including late-night meetings.

He said the operation showed that security agencies achieve better results when they work together, and appealed to Nigerians to volunteer credible information to help tackle insecurity.

“Security is everybody’s business. If you see something, say something. Cooperate with security agencies, because the life you save may even be your own,” he said.

The IGP reiterated that the police will sustain its welfare support for injured personnel and the families of fallen officers, while deepening collaboration with other security agencies nationwide.

The Nation Newspapers