•Ex-military officers back strategy, urge caution

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS —STRONG indications have emerged that pressure is mounting on the abductors of schoolchildren and teachers from Ahoro-Esinle, Yawota and Alawusa communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, following a major intelligence breakthrough that has enabled security agencies to identify members of the kidnapping gang and trace some of their associates across the country.

The development, security sources said, has unsettled the abductors, who are now under intense psychological pressure after realising that operatives have established links to members of their support network.

This came as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, expressed confidence in the ongoing rescue operation, declaring that troops were making steady progress towards securing the victims’ release.

According to security sources, the breakthrough followed weeks of intelligence gathering by the Department of State Services, DSS, which enabled operatives to identify key members of the gang before launching coordinated operations to locate their associates in different parts of the country.

The latest development comes less than two weeks after security forces reportedly blocked the abductors’ escape routes and intensified surveillance around their suspected hideout in the National Park forest, where the victims are believed to be held.

A source, familiar with the operation, disclosed that the abductors had become increasingly apprehensive following the intelligence breakthrough.

“The kidnappers are becoming increasingly apprehensive. Their confidence has been shaken, and they are now showing greater willingness to release the children,” the source said.

Another source disclosed that a joint team of DSS operatives and military personnel was steadily closing in on the kidnappers’ location, expressing optimism that the operation would culminate in the safe rescue of the hostages.

39 pupils and seven teachers were abducted on May 15, 2026, during coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota and two other schools in Esinle.

The abductors had initially demanded the release of detained terrorist commanders, payment of ransom, two Hilux vehicles and the implementation of Sharia-related laws as conditions for freeing the captives.

They specifically requested the release of Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, alias Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri. Both men were arrested by DSS operatives last year and have been identified by security agencies as senior members of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fi Biladis Sudan (Ansaru), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

However, security sources said recent operational gains had compelled the abductors to rethink some of their initial demands as they increasingly focuse on finding a way out while releasing the captives.

COAS expresses confidence

Speaking during an interactive session with media executives as part of activities marking the 2026 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the weekend, the Chief of Army Staff said troops were making significant progress in the rescue mission.

Gen Shaibu said: “Operations are currently ongoing to rescue those children abducted in Oyo State, and we are making tremendous progress.”

He described the South-West as one of the country’s most peaceful regions, noting that the recent school abduction in Oyo State was an isolated incident.

Ex-military officers back strategy, urge caution

Reacting to the development, some retired senior military officers said the intelligence breakthrough had significantly increased pressure on the kidnappers and could hasten the release of the victims if sustained.

Maj. Gen. Eniola Gbadamosi (retd) said identifying and tracing the kidnappers’ associates had placed the criminal network on the defensive.

Gbadamosi said: “If security agencies have indeed identified and located members of the kidnappers’ support network, that is a major operational advantage. Criminal groups rely heavily on logistics, communication and local collaborators. Once those networks are disrupted, they become vulnerable, make mistakes and are more likely to release their captives”.

He, however, cautioned against premature celebration, stressing that “the priority must remain the safe return of the children and their teachers. Intelligence-led operations are usually more effective than direct confrontation in situations like this.”

Also, a retired Brigadier General, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the reported progress underscored the growing synergy among the military, DSS and other security agencies.

He said: “Modern counter-kidnapping operations are driven by intelligence rather than brute force. The fact that security agencies have reportedly identified the kidnappers’ associates suggests they are gradually dismantling the network behind the crime. The Chief of Army Staff’s assurance that troops are making tremendous progress should reassure the families of the victims.”

He urged Nigerians to allow the security agencies the operational space needed to conclude the mission, noting that “the ultimate measure of success will be the safe rescue of every child and teacher.”

However, another retired Brigadier General from the northern part of the country, who requested anonymity, cautioned against publicising operational breakthroughs while the rescue mission was still underway, warning that doing so could inadvertently aid the kidnappers.

He said: “While the reported intelligence breakthrough is encouraging, operational details should be handled with extreme caution. Such disclosures could signal to the kidnappers that they have been compromised, prompting them to relocate the hostages, alter their plans or frustrate the operation”.

The former top military brass said: “The cardinal principle in operations of this nature is surprise. You take the criminals by surprise, conclude the operation successfully and only afterwards disclose the strategy that led to the breakthrough. Operational secrecy remains one of the most potent weapons in counter-kidnapping missions, particularly when the lives of innocent children are at stake.”

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria