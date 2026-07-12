•Military officer on rescue mission killed—Source

•Army, Sanwo-Olu, Sultan, Atiku, Obi, Gani Adams, others speak

By Dapo Akinrefon, Chioma Obinna, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Kingsley Omonobi, Deola Badru and Olayinka Ajayi

Fresh facts have emerged, revealing the blow-by-blow account of the operation that led to the freedom of the 44 schoolchildren abducted in Oyo State.

The pupils, who were kidnapped alongside seven of their teachers in their school, regained freedom on the 56th day of their captivity following a joint military operation.

They were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, in Orire Local Government Area, LGA.

Sources familiar with the details of the operation told Sunday Vanguard that from the moment the order was given to rescue the victims, the key agencies involved, the Army, Police and Department of State Services, DSS, shared intelligence that culminated in Friday’s operation.

Having established the whereabouts of the captives and the possibility that a forceful rescue could result in casualties, security agents were said to have resorted to monitoring the terrorists’ communications.

The strategy paid off as communications between the abductors and their relatives were intercepted, helping operatives establish their identities.

Pressure

To mount non-kinetic pressure on the terrorists, security operatives were reportedly deployed to the kidnappers’ home states, where their relatives were subjected to intense pressure.

Under pressure from security agents, the family members reportedly relayed the development to the terrorists, who became increasingly disturbed by the prospect of losing their loved ones. A statement by the Nigerian Army also alluded to this development.

Sunday Vanguard further learnt that the decision of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to impose a curfew last week further disrupted the terrorists’ operations.

The kidnappers had reportedly planned to relocate their captives to Kainji in Niger State.

Makinde had, on June 24, declared a 16-hour curfew in 10 local government areas of the state, with effect from Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The measure was said to have thwarted the terrorists’ escape plan, thereby making it possible for security operatives to secure the release of the victims.

Freed

It was, however, gathered that in the course of the operation, one of the captives might have been killed, reducing the number of those freed to 44.

As of press time, there was no official confirmation of any casualty. However, Military sources told Sunday Vanguard that an officer, Lieutenant F.A Isaac, was killed during the operation.

The late soldier was said to have been laid to rest the same day.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Danjuma, said the operation stemmed from carefully planned and executed intelligence by troops led by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General C. R. Nnebeife, in collaboration with special units from the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, specifically the National Counter Terrorism Centre, NCTC, the Defence Headquarters, with Special Forces elements from the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force and the Nigeria Police, as well as the Department of State Services, DSS.

It said other agencies that participated in the operation included the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies, as well as local vigilantes, hunters and Amotekun.

Informants

According to the statement: “The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorists’ kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, disrupting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest, Oyo State.

“As part of the operations, multiple arrests were made within Oyo State and in other locations across some states in the country.

“These arrests completely disorganized the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers. Further operations are to be conducted.

“It suffices to note that the operations were carefully planned and executed to avoid collateral damage and to equally ensure that the innocent children and teachers were safely rescued. However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces.

“The pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital and will be handed over to the Oyo State Government in due course before being reunited with their families.

“The GOC 2 Division wishes to, on behalf of all the participating agencies, most sincerely and respectfully thank and appreciate President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the strategic guidance, support and all the provisions that made the operation a huge success.

Security

“The GOC also wishes to once again thank the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, and indeed the good people of the state for their continuous support to security agencies, especially during the trying period.

“The GOC also appreciates the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and other service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA, as well as heads of other security agencies, for their support and for the opportunity to relate directly with all the security agencies to ensure seamless coordination and execution of the operations.

“We sincerely thank the various media houses and indeed the entire Nigerian populace for their support, understanding and for having faith in the security architecture of the nation.

“We urge all to remain vigilant and continue to support all security agencies by providing timely and credible information that would assist in the ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and properties across Nigeria.”

Urgent

Speaking on the development, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, said the recurring cases of kidnapping underscored the need to strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

His words: “I am greatly relieved and delighted to learn of the safe rescue of the schoolchildren who were kidnapped. I sincerely thank all those whose tireless efforts made their freedom possible, especially the security personnel and everyone who worked behind the scenes.

“While we celebrate this happy outcome, we must remember that no child should ever have to endure such trauma. The recurring incidents of kidnapping, particularly of schoolchildren, underscore the urgent need to strengthen our security architecture and make the protection of lives and property the foremost responsibility of government. Our children deserve to learn in an atmosphere of safety, not fear. We must continue to work towards building a Nigeria where every child can pursue education without the threat of violence or abduction.”

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Congress, ADC, welcomed the development, but urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise security over campaign activities for the 2027 general elections.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku commended the courage, professionalism and sacrifice of the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies whose gallantry made the operation possible.

He said: “No serious government should be consumed by the politics of re-election while innocent schoolchildren have remained in the custody of kidnappers for weeks. The first campaign of any responsible administration must be the campaign to rescue its citizens, restore security and reassure anxious families. Politics can wait; the lives of innocent children cannot. Yesterday should have been dedicated to the war room, not the campaign room.

Security

“What Nigerians expected yesterday was to see a Commander-in-Chief leading from the front. Following the successful rescue operation, the President ought to have immediately addressed the nation alongside his defence chiefs, not merely to announce the good news, but to brief Nigerians on the operation, acknowledge the bravery of the troops, highlight the lessons learned, reassure families that no effort would be spared to rescue those still in captivity, and send an unmistakable message to bandits and terrorists that the Nigerian state remains resolute.

“Such moments are not ordinary press events; they are defining demonstrations of leadership that strengthen public confidence, boost military morale, and remind criminal elements that they are confronting a government that neither sleeps nor surrenders.

“Instead, the responsibility of announcing one of the most significant security successes in recent times was left to the President’s spokesman while the President remained publicly engaged in political activities.

“When our troops accomplish a difficult mission, they deserve visible presidential recognition. When citizens witness their President speaking with conviction after such an operation, they draw strength and confidence. Equally, those who seek to terrorise our people are reminded that they are confronting a united and determined state. The opposite risks creating an unfortunate perception that politics has taken precedence over the solemn responsibility of securing the nation.”

Collaboration

Similarly, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, said the success of the rescue operation, which involved multiple arms of the nation’s security agencies and local security groups and networks, highlighted the critical role of cooperation in addressing security challenges.

He said: “The introduction of the ‘Integrated Security Concept’ by the Oyo State Government, which brings together the Army, Police, Department of State Security Services, Civil Defence Corps, Amotekun operatives, OPC, Vigilante, Agbekoya and Soludero groups to work collaboratively in tackling insecurity, is highly commendable.

“The success of this integrated approach in the recent rescue operation underscores the importance of synergy among various security actors.”

Borno

Also speaking, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, described the development as a renewed source of hope for Nigeria in the fight against insecurity.

He noted that while the successful operation deserved commendation, it also highlighted the need for sustained vigilance and stronger collaboration between government, security agencies and citizens to tackle insecurity nationwide.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government, the Borno State Government and all relevant security agencies to demonstrate the same level of urgency, determination and commitment in securing the speedy rescue and safe release of schoolchildren recently abducted in Borno State.

“Every Nigerian life is equally precious and deserving of protection,” he noted.

The Sultan also called on all Nigerians to reject every form of criminality, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, ritual killings and other violent crimes.

“Since no religion teaches or encourages criminality, Nigeria will become a safer and stronger nation if members of all faiths unite to confront criminals within their communities and support efforts to rid every part of the country of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, ritualism and every other form of violent crime,” he said.

Challenges

Similarly, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, described the development as a significant security breakthrough.

The monarch, in a statement, said the release of the victims from Ahoro-Esiele, Yawota and Alawusa communities after weeks in captivity had restored hope to families and residents while reinforcing confidence in ongoing efforts to tackle kidnapping and other security challenges.

Oba Alao commended President Bola Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, security agencies, local government chairmen and traditional rulers in Ogbomoso Zone for their contributions to the rescue operation.

Reveal

Also, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, urged the government to disclose the full circumstances surrounding the release of the schoolchildren, teachers and other victims.

The rights group also called on President Tinubu to apologise to the victims and the nation over what it described as a failure to prevent the abduction, while demanding ¦ 50 million compensation for each victim to support their rehabilitation, psychological recovery and educational reintegration.

In a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA welcomed the release of the victims after more than 50 days in captivity but argued that the government should provide a comprehensive account of the operation.

“We rejoice with the victims and their families, but the Federal Government owes Nigerians the whole truth about what transpired,” the group said.

HURIWA said Nigerians should be informed whether the victims were rescued through a security operation or released following negotiations.

“The public deserves to know whether the victims were rescued or released after negotiations. If there was a rescue operation, Nigerians should also be informed of the outcome, including whether any suspects were arrested,” it stated.

You may still want to verify the political affiliations attached to Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, as those references concern current party platforms rather than grammar.”

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the development as a confirmation of Tinubu’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, commended the President and security personnel for the successful operation.The governor, particularly hailed the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, and other security agencies involved in securing the release of the victims.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria