Behind the Rock

By

Stephen Angbulu

President Bola Tinubu

As the State House Conference Centre filled up on Wednesday for the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, I overheard three men reminiscing about the days when this same hall hosted the Peoples Democratic Party. Same energy, but different faces.

From the stories the oldest of the trio told, he had clearly sat in this room in a very different political era. More than a decade after the APC unseated his old party, he was here, sharing a meal with the people who did it. He may no longer sit near the top of the food chain, but he still looked grateful to be there.

His story mirrors many in that hall. Some began the journey in 2013. Some joined once they were sure there was food on the table. Others are simply hitching a ride to stay relevant. In politics, numbers are the main metric, no matter how you arrive at them.

Whether they come from the heart or the stomach is another matter. No one understands this better than the man at the centre of the room that afternoon, President Bola Tinubu.

Barely two weeks into office, at a meeting with traditional rulers on June 9, 2023, in that same hall, Tinubu promised them an open-door policy. “We are all ears. We are ready to listen at any given time. I promise you an open-door policy, and that is the way I will go. That open-door policy is for you to call me and send to me at any given time any concern that you might have,” he said.

In the weeks that followed, I watched all and sundry troop into the Villa to see Buhari’s successor. I wondered how long the doors would stay open or if they would remain open at all once a guest goes savage and bites him in the back.

The first bite came on June 16, 2023. Former Niger Delta agitator Asari Dokubo sat before the Villa press pool, the coat of arms behind him, and for 31 minutes, accused the military of the gravest crime against an oil-dependent nation: crude oil theft. Then he said, “It is not the army that makes it possible for you to travel to Abuja or Kaduna…It is my men.” Dokubo has not been seen near the Villa since.

Yet the door stayed open for others. One Wednesday in July 2023, I heard former Enugu Governor Chimaroke Nnamani quizzing his Jigawa counterpart, Saminu Turaki: “Why did Okonkwo kill Ikemefuna? Let me see if you can still remember. Why did Okonkwo kill the boy? I have something for you if you get it right.”

Despite Nnamani’s reward, memory wasn’t serving Turaki well that day. Both men and other surviving members of the “Class of 1999” governors were at the Villa at the behest of President Tinubu, one of their own, and the second among them to become president since the late Umaru Yar’Adua.

A week earlier, Tinubu had hosted PDP heavyweight Ayim Pius Ayim, then on suspension from his party for alleged anti-party activities, and former PDP spokesman Olisa Metuh, who said he had retired from active politics, much like a football career.

Ayo Fayose visited that month and was also on suspension by the PDP. Then came the G-5 governors, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Taiwo Oyedele, the outspoken tax analyst who became Tinubu’s tax reform chief and is now Finance Minister.

Like En Sabah Nur recruiting mutants in X-Men: Apocalypse, Tinubu kept making disciples of suspended opposition figures, disgruntled governors and critical technocrats. Call it poaching or soul-winning, he seems to have mastered the art of bringing people together, showing them what they stand to gain in helping his vision and keeping them loyal.

Today, the APC boasts 31 of the country’s 36 state governors, up from 20 in 2023. And that’s just the technical figures. Others have not defected but are very much in the fold, except in name only. The opposition has also accused the president of actively destabilising it. To that, he might say, “Why watch them slowly tear down the house with hammers when you can give them bulldozers to speed it up?”

Then there was Governor Ademola Adeleke, whose electrifying performance stirred the hall that day. It was poetic to watch APC governors who had mocked “the Dancing Governor” during the Osun campaign rise as he danced to the stage and back.

Nyesom Wike, the acclaimed PDP leader, said he is backing Tinubu because the President has given the country bold leadership. Governor Charles Soludo of APGA declared that never before had there been such an elite consensus.

Last Thursday, Tinubu’s open-door effect compounded into headlines such as ‘Wike, Adeleke, Soludo pledge support as Tinubu inaugurates campaign council.’ This tactic has many names. But there is cause to believe that Tinubu has no problem with soul winning. However, with that many cooks in the kitchen, what are the chances that the soup will turn out well?

In 2023, Tinubu won with about 37 per cent of the vote, the lowest winning share since 1999. The PDP once boasted it would rule for 60 years. It lasted for just 16 years, undone partly by aggrieved members who walked out with five governors in 2013.

Weeks earlier, APC governors objected to Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, which fields opposition candidates against them in several states. Wike dismissed his critics as “politically lazy.” The feud grew so hot that Tinubu, who was holidaying in France, reportedly brokered a truce. Nevertheless, that coalition appears to be here to stay. So, how must Tinubu keep the broth from spoiling?

First, the menu must be optimised to serve the biggest stakeholders at the table, Nigerians. The electorate will ultimately choose the candidate holding the menu that most accurately reflects their needs and aspirations.

As I left the hall that evening, I still saw the old man from earlier. This time, however, I greeted him warmly and asked a few questions. He told me more stories. I like stories.

Stephen Angbulu

With three years of experience, Stephen, The PUNCH correspondent, has been covering Nigeria’s presidency, politics, security, immigration and trafficking in persons

Punch Nigeria Limited