Pete Edochie

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie. Photo credit: Web

By

Christabel Ndoeche

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, who died on Wednesday at the age of 79, was one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces, celebrated for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice, rich repertoire of African proverbs and portrayal of traditional rulers and family patriarchs.

Edochie died at 12:30 am in Enugu following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, according to a statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family.

The actor’s death came on the same day an interview he granted Ugo Nwokolo TV was scheduled for release.

His last interview

An excerpt from the interview was shared on social media on Sunday, November 22.

The full episode was scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 25, according to a report published by PUNCH on Monday.

During the interview, the veteran actor spoke about the controversy surrounding his son, Yul Edochie’s decision to marry actress, Judy Austin, as his second wife.

Defending his son against public criticism, Edochie described him as a strong person who had remained undeterred by the backlash.

“Look at my son, Yul. Yul is a very tough guy. You can never subdue him, no matter how much you try,” he said.

He also praised Yul for not publicly speaking ill of his first wife, May Edochie, despite the controversy surrounding their marriage.

The interview attracted attention following the circulation of excerpts in which the actor discussed the impact of the controversy on his son’s career and public image.

Early life and education

Born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Edochie hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

He attended St Patrick’s and St James Primary Schools in Zaria before proceeding to St John’s College, Kaduna. He also studied journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

Career in broadcasting

Before becoming a household name in the Nigerian film industry, Edochie built a career in broadcasting.

He joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967 as a junior programmes assistant and gradually rose through the ranks.

He eventually became Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, where he also served as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally acted as Managing Director.

In a 2022 interview with Vanguard, Edochie recalled his years in broadcasting and spoke about presenting a classical music programme titled Music from the Masters.

Breakthrough with Things Fall Apart

Edochie’s breakthrough as an actor came through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart.

His performance as the respected but deeply troubled Igbo warrior earned him widespread recognition and established him as one of Nigeria’s leading television actors.

The role attracted international attention, with the British Broadcasting Corporation sending a delegation to interview him about his portrayal.

In a 2023 interview with The Nation, Edochie recalled that his performance had received international recognition even before the Nigerian movie industry became widely known as Nollywood.

Notable films and acting career

Following his success in Things Fall Apart, Edochie featured in numerous Nigerian films and television productions.

Some of his notable works include Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire’s Club and Genevieve Nnaji’s 2018 film Lionheart, in which he played Chief Ernest Obiagu.

He became particularly associated with roles as traditional rulers, wealthy businessmen and authoritative family patriarchs.

His deep voice, measured delivery and frequent use of traditional expressions and proverbs became distinctive features of his performances.

Awards and recognition

Edochie’s contributions to Nigerian entertainment earned him several honours during his career.

In 2003, he received the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He also received the Industry Merit Award from Africa Magic and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy.

In 2020, he was honoured with the African Film Legend Award at the African Film Festival.

Marriage and family

Edochie was married to Barrister Josephine Edochie, with whom he had six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie.

His family life occasionally attracted public attention, particularly following controversies surrounding his son Yul’s marriage to actress Judy Austin and the resulting public disagreements involving his first wife, May Edochie.

Legacy

With a career spanning broadcasting, television and film, Edochie remained one of the most recognisable veteran actors in Nigeria.

His portrayal of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart remains among his most memorable performances, while his subsequent roles helped establish him as a defining presence in Nollywood.

Christabel Ndoeche

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Punch Nigeria Limited