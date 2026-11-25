By Godwin Oritse

Imports of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, through Lagos ports plunged by 52.23 per cent in November, while crude oil and bulk wheat ranked among the leading commodities imported through the ports in October and November.

According to the Shipping Position document obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), PMS imports fell to 73,895 metric tonnes in November from 328,231 metric tonnes recorded in October.Buy Maps

Crude oil imports through Lagos ports also dropped sharply, with 702,254 metric tonnes recorded in October, while no crude oil import was recorded in November.

Bulk wheat ranked among the major commodities imported through Lagos ports during the period, with a combined 461,190 metric tonnes recorded in September, October and November.

The breakdown showed that wheat imports rose to 252,348 metric tonnes in October and declined by 17.24 per cent to 208,842 metric tonnes in November.

Other commodities on the import chart included 402,126 metric tonnes of PMS, 209,000 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), or diesel, 212,700 metric tonnes of bulk sugar, 150,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel and 114,263 metric tonnes of bulk salt.

Bulk sugar imports stood at 109,350 metric tonnes in October and 103,400 metric tonnes in November, while bulk salt imports rose from 33,000 metric tonnes to 81,263 metric tonnes over the same period.

The document also showed that 624 trucks, 157 transformers and three Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes were received through Lagos ports during the period under review.

Vanguard Media Ltd