Acclaimed Director General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council/Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

By Punch Editorial Board

A few issues have rattled Nigerians and generated as many troubling questions as the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council controversy. What began as allegations over a supposedly fake agency has snowballed into one of the most perplexing public accountability scandals, exposing glaring contradictions within government and raising fundamental questions about transparency, integrity and the rule of law.

The controversy has taken yet another turn with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the matter.

While every effort to uncover the truth should ordinarily be welcomed, the circumstances surrounding this case raise a legitimate question: can an official investigation still inspire public confidence after the Presidency had effectively pronounced judgement on the matter even before any probe commenced?

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga had publicly dismissed the allegations and categorically exonerated the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who remains at the centre of what has come to be known as “Gbajagate.”

More significantly, the dispute is already the subject of criminal proceedings before a court of competent jurisdiction. This raises an unavoidable question.

If the matter is sub judice, should the government not allow the judicial process to run its course? Or, if it believes a criminal investigation is necessary, should such an inquiry not be conducted independently of official influence?

It cannot be both ways.

The government can withdraw the court case and let a thorough probe establish the truth.

At the heart of the controversy lies troubling reports indicating that the Federal Government granted the PFIPC a waiver to recruit 300 staff in August 2025. The council also reportedly appears under the Presidency with an allocation of N1.3 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Yet government officials insist that the agency is fake, nonexistent and unknown to the Presidency.

These are not minor inconsistencies.

If the PFIPC never existed, how did it allegedly receive approval to recruit hundreds of employees, and why does it reportedly feature in official budget documents? Who inserted the agency into government files?

These straightforward questions deserve straightforward answers.

Also, the reports that the PFIPC operated from office space within the Federal Secretariat in Abuja expose an astonishing breakdown of institutional oversight.

It would mean that an agency the government now says never existed occupied public offices, dealt with officials, issued documents and undertook apparently official activities without detection or intervention!

That possibility alone warrants painstaking forensic examination.

Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled director-general of the controversial agency, has responded to government denials with documents, correspondence, financial records and detailed assertions which he insists support his case.

His claims, whether ultimately proven true or false, cannot be dismissed solely through official statements. Nor can they be accepted merely because they have been publicly made.

Evidence—not rhetoric—must determine where the truth lies.

Among the most serious allegations are claims that N600 million was demanded, N400 million was paid, and a balance of N200 million was outstanding.

There are also allegations that public officials demanded 48 per cent of the PFIPC’s proposed N22.4 billion take-off grant. These are grave accusations involving enormous public resources and senior government functionaries.

Every document must be authenticated, every financial transaction traced, and every communication forensically scrutinised.

Where does the truth lie?

That answer cannot emerge from an investigation conducted by an agency under the executive whose senior officials have publicly declared where they stand. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done.

The matter demands an independent panel comprising respected retired jurists, digital forensic experts and anti-corruption specialists whose mandate should extend beyond personalities to the entire chain of events.

The panel should determine the legal status of the PFIPC; verify the reported recruitment waiver; establish why the council reportedly appears in the 2026 federal budget; authenticate all official correspondence; examine financial records connected with the allegations; identify every public official involved in approvals or communications; and determine whether any laws, regulations or ethical standards were breached.

Adeniyi and every other potential witness should be adequately protected. He remains entitled to the full protection of the Constitution and the law.

The same protection should extend to whistleblowers, civil servants and any other individuals whose testimony may assist investigators.

Meanwhile, Gbajabiamila should step aside to give room for comprehensive and unfettered investigations.

The President’s directive to the ICPC acknowledges that serious questions exist. But because the matter has already been publicly prejudged by senior officials, an official investigation alone may struggle to earn the public confidence that such a consequential matter demands.

Only an independent forensic investigation, conducted transparently, free from political influence and with its findings published in full, offers the best hope of establishing the truth.

Punch Editorial Board