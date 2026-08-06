By Lanre Lasisi

ICPC building. Photo: Facebook/ICPC Nigeria

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has submitted an interim report to President Bola Tinubu on its investigation into the alleged fictitious Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), recommending the prosecution of its alleged Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi.

ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, disclosed this on Thursday after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, exactly 30 days after Tinubu directed the anti-corruption agency to conduct a thorough investigation into the PFIPC.

According to Aliyu, preliminary findings revealed that Adeyemi was never appointed by the Federal Government and that the purported appointment letter, gazette and other documents used to establish the agency were forged.

The case centres on an alleged corruption and forgery scandal involving the disputed government entity, PFIPC.

More to follow…

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