Iyobosa Uwugiaren writes that The Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council affair has exposed something that many Nigerians have long suspected but could rarely demonstrate so blatantly: legislative oversight is increasingly becoming a constitutional ritual rather than a constitutional responsibility.

There is a popular old saying that when something smells bad, you do not spray perfume over it; you find the source of the odour. Nigeria’s latest budget controversy surrounding the alleged Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) is producing an unmistakable political disgusting odour. The temptation is to look only toward the Presidency, where denials, counterclaims and allegations continue to dominate the headlines. But that would be only half the story. The other half sits comfortably inside the National Assembly.

The PFIPC affair has exposed something that many Nigerians have long suspected but could rarely demonstrate so blatantly: legislative oversight is increasingly becoming a constitutional ritual rather than a constitutional responsibility.

The institution that should serve as the nation’s first line of defence against questionable public spending now finds itself confronting difficult questions about whether it is still capable of performing that role effectively. This is not merely a partisan dispute between government and opposition; it is a fundamental question about institutional integrity and the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic architecture.

The Presidency’s attempt to contain the controversy has done little to answer those questions. Indeed, the statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, appeared to raise almost as many questions as it sought to answer. While the statement firmly dismissed the PFIPC as a fictitious organisation and sought to distance the Presidency from its activities, it offered little that advanced public understanding of the institutional issues now at the heart of the controversy.

If the council never legally existed, how did it reportedly gain sufficient recognition to engage public officials and present itself as operating within the corridors of power? More fundamentally, how did an entity now described as non-existent reportedly find its way into the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budgetary allocation of N1.3 billion; and opened an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)?

Rather than confronting these questions directly, the official response appeared more concerned with repudiating the organisation and dismissing those associated with it. Consequently, it has done little to dispel public suspicion or strengthen confidence in the systems that are supposed to prevent such anomalies from occurring in the first place.

If, as the Presidency insists, the PFIPC never legally existed, Nigerians deserve to know how an allegedly non-existent body reportedly found its way into the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budgetary allocation of N1.3 billion. Budgets do not simply materialise. They pass through ministries, the Budget Office, the executive, standing committees, appropriation panels, harmonisation processes, plenary debates and, ultimately, the votes of elected lawmakers.

Somewhere along that chain, someone should have paused to ask the most basic question: under what law does this agency exist? Whether that question was never asked or was asked and ignored, either possibility raises serious concerns about the quality of legislative scrutiny. These are not political questions; they are constitutional ones.

The National Assembly cannot plausibly present itself as an innocent bystander in a controversy involving a document that it painstakingly debated, amended and enacted into law. Appropriation is among the legislature’s most significant constitutional powers, and every budget line approved by parliament bears its institutional imprint. Every allocation represents a mindful exercise of legislative authority. That is precisely why this controversy should concern Senator Godswill Akpabio-led National Assembly far more than it appears to.

For years, legislators have defended the enormous cost of maintaining one of the world’s most expensive legislatures by arguing that democracy is inherently expensive because effective oversight is indispensable. Nigerians have repeatedly been told that parliament must rigorously scrutinise executive proposals, interrogate expenditure, investigate abuses and protect taxpayers’ money.

Those arguments are persuasive in theory. However, episodes such as the PFIPC controversy inevitably raise doubts about whether the scrutiny promised is consistently reflected in practice. The legislature cannot simultaneously enjoy the prestige that comes with constitutional authority while disclaiming responsibility whenever serious questions arise concerning the exercise of that authority.

Oversight should never be measured merely by the number of committee hearings convened or reports produced. Its real measure lies in outcomes. Did Parliament identify questionable allocations before they became law? Did it detect procedural irregularities? Did it insist that every agency receiving public funds possessed a proper legal foundation? Did it prevent waste before it occurred? These are the questions that define the effectiveness of legislative oversight. If the answer to too many of them is negative, Nigerians are entitled to ask what oversight has become and whether it is fulfilling the constitutional purpose for which it exists.

The PFIPC controversy is especially troubling because it does not stand alone. It arrives against a backdrop of recurring public concerns about budget padding allegations, cloudy constituency project allocations, duplicated projects, unexplained insertions into appropriation bills and legislative investigations that often generate considerable publicity but seldom produce lasting institutional reforms.

Each controversy gradually erodes public confidence, reinforcing the perception that transparency is frequently demanded from other arms of government while not always being demonstrated within the legislature itself.

Perception, admittedly, is not always reality. Institutions should not be judged solely by public cynicism. Nevertheless, public trust cannot be sustained by declarations alone. It must be earned through openness, accountability and noticeable competence. Trust cannot be legislated into existence; it must be cultivated through conduct that consistently inspires public confidence.

This is where the National Assembly confronts its greatest challenge. Rather than embracing a transparent inquiry into how the PFIPC allocation emerged, there is a risk that familiar institutional instincts will prevail: committee referrals that disappear into bureaucratic silence, partisan exchanges that obscure constitutional questions and official statements that explain everything except what citizens most wish to understand.

Nigerians have witnessed this cycle repeatedly. A scandal erupts, investigations are announced, public attention gradually shifts elsewhere and, before long, another controversy emerges exposing many of the same institutional weaknesses. The cycle continues because its underlying causes remain insufficiently addressed.

However, this moment presents an opportunity. The National Assembly possesses every constitutional instrument necessary to restore public confidence. It can establish a genuinely bipartisan inquiry into the appropriation process that produced this controversy. It can publish committee records relating to the relevant budget deliberations.

It can identify where institutional safeguards failed and recommend reforms that make future budget insertions more transparent, more traceable and less susceptible to abuse. Such measures would strengthen parliament rather than diminish it because strong institutions do not fear scrutiny; they invite it. Democratic institutions mature when they are prepared to hold themselves to the same standards they demand of others.

The controversy should equally stimulate a broader conversation about Nigeria’s budgeting process. In an era increasingly defined by digital governance, there is little justification for budget amendments that remain difficult for citizens to trace or understand. Every legislative adjustment should be digitally documented.

Every budget insertion should identify its originating authority. Committee recommendations should be publicly accessible, allowing citizens, journalists and civil society organisations to follow the legislative history of every appropriation. Transparency should not depend upon investigative reporting or whistle-blowers; it should be embedded within the very architecture of public financial management.

The National Assembly frequently reminds Nigerians that it is a co-equal branch of government, and constitutionally that is beyond dispute. However, co-equality necessarily entails equal responsibility. It is impossible to celebrate legislative independence while resisting legislative accountability. Parliament cannot credibly present itself as the nation’s watchdog while appearing reluctant to answer legitimate questions about its own vigilance. No democracy can function on selective accountability.

If ministers must explain their actions, lawmakers must also explain theirs. If government agencies are expected to defend their budgets, parliament should equally be prepared to defend the integrity of its oversight processes. If the executive must answer for institutional failures, the legislature cannot claim immunity from criticism whenever those failures appear to have passed through its own constitutional responsibilities.

The PFIPC affair may ultimately reveal fraud, administrative incompetence or systemic procedural weaknesses. Whatever the eventual findings, one conclusion is already difficult to avoid: the controversy has exposed significant questions about the effectiveness of Nigeria’s legislative oversight. Those questions deserve substantive answers rather than political slogans.

The National Assembly should regard this episode not as an attack upon its authority but as an opportunity for institutional renewal. Democracies become stronger when legislatures willingly subject themselves to the same standards of transparency and accountability that they expect of the executive.

Otherwise, the unpleasant smell surrounding this controversy will linger. And the longer legitimate questions remain unanswered, the more Nigerians may conclude that the deeper problem lies not merely with one controversial budget allocation but with an oversight system that too often identifies problems only after the public has already discovered them. No democratic institution should find comfort in such a verdict, least of all the one constitutionally entrusted with safeguarding the nation’s purse.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD