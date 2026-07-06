***Troubling pattern of scandals now too frequent— Atiku

***Presidency can’t escape accountability over Gbajabiamila claims — PDP

***SERAP asks Akpabio, Abbas to explain N1.3bn allocation to ‘fictitious’ PFIPC

By Dapo Akinrefon, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Omeiza Ajayi & Luminous Jannamike

FRESH documents have emerged showing that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, approved the disowned Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, PFIPC, Mr Adeniyi Adeyemi, to attend the Canada-Africa Fintech Summit, CAFS, in August 2025.

This came as former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, slammed President Bola Tinubu’s administration for dragging Nigeria to a point where scandals were no longer viewed as isolated incidents but recurring features of governance.

This is even as the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, also yesterday, urged the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to disclose certified copies of all documents relating to the consideration and approval of the allocation of over N1.3 billion (N1,302,978,784) to the PFIPC in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The presidency had alleged that Mr Adeyemi concocted letters and claims, insisting that the council never existed.

It also asked investigators from the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Police Force and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to identify and prosecute those within government institutions who allegedly assisted Adeniyi in carrying out the scheme.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the alleged PFIPC intensified yesterday as a document obtained by Vanguard showed that the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Engr. Nadungu Gagare, had approved a trip for Mr Adeyemi to attend a Fintech summit in Canada.

The latest development has further escalated the dispute involving the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Adeyemi.

The new document showed that the embattled PFIPC DG was given the nod by the SGF’s office to attend the Fintech summit in Canada from August3-8, 2025.

The document, signed by Engr. Gagare, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, showed that the embattled PFIPC DG was directed by the OSGF to register and involve other stakeholders in the programme.

The document read: “In accordance with Mr President’s Economic Strategies on the Agenda. I invite you to participate in and join the Nigerian delegation to Canada from August 3rd to 8th, 2025.

“The CAFS Summit highlights strategic roles in Digital Finance and Technology, among stakeholders worldwide.

‘’This initiative will significantly contribute to shaping our economic vision, advancing development priorities, strengthening economic ties, fostering bilateral trade relations, and attracting foreign direct investment, FDI, to benefit the Nigerian economy.

“Given the above, you are urgently requested to register and involve other stakeholders in the programme. Your experience, technical support, and presence will strengthen this delegation.

“For more information and details, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Permanent Secretary of the Political and Economic Affairs Office at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, and the CAFS Organising Group. Accept the warm regards of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.’’

Troubling pattern of scandals now too frequent — Atiku

Reacting to the development yesterday, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, slammed the President Bola Tinubu administration for dragging Nigeria to a point where scandals are no longer viewed as isolated incidents but as recurring features of governance.

The former Vice President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, challenged the president to make full disclosure of his age, educational and family background, issues, he said, had been subject of litigations for years.

He said: “Nigeria has sadly arrived at that point. The issue is no longer one scandal or another. The issue is the pattern. And when scandals become a pattern of governance, the inevitable conclusion is this: you are no longer managing scandals; you have become the scandal itself.

“Investigations were announced, recoveries publicised, and assurances given, yet Nigerians are still waiting for a comprehensive public account of what transpired, who was held responsible, and what institutional safeguards were erected to prevent a recurrence.

“From unresolved questions surrounding the Humanitarian Affairs scandal to allegations of crude oil theft and illegal tanker releases that faded without publicly released investigative reports, to concerns raised over alleged discrepancies in the 2024 budget.

‘’From the absence of a comprehensive forensic explanation; to the billions reportedly expended on refinery rehabilitation while public refineries remain largely dysfunctional, to procurement controversies involving major infrastructure projects.

‘’From recurring concerns over opaque contract awards, missing procurement records and appointments of persons linked to unresolved allegations, Nigerians have watched a familiar and deeply troubling pattern unfold. The pattern itself has become the scandal.”

Presidency can’t escape accountability over Gbajabiamila claims —PDP

Also reacting yesterday, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, asked President Tinubu to order an independent forensic investigation into allegations surrounding the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, PFIPC, insisting the Presidency “cannot escape accountability” over claims involving the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The opposition party said the controversy left the Presidency facing two equally damaging possibilities.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of its Interim National Working Committee, Mr Ini Ememobong, the PDP said allegations made by Prince Adeniyi Matthew over the PFIPC, and the Presidency’s response through presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, had raised fresh questions about accountability and the integrity of government institutions.

The PDP said Mr Matthew alleged that Gbajabiamila solicited and received financial inducements to facilitate his appointment into the PFIPC before making further financial demands during the course of his engagement.

“The Presidency cannot escape accountability by choosing between corruption and incompetence. If its version is true, it has admitted to an unprecedented collapse of institutional safeguards.

‘’If Prince Matthew’s version is true, it has exposed corruption at the heart of government. Either way, Nigerians deserve answers.

“Whichever version of events proves to be true, the implications are deeply troubling,” Ememobong said.

The party said the Presidency, rather than directly denying the allegations, described Prince Matthew as an impostor who allegedly secured office space, had government staff assigned to him, operated CBN-registered accounts and conducted official business with agencies including the EFCC and other security institutions despite having no lawful authority.

It said the Presidency’s explanation only raised more questions.

“How did an alleged impostor gain unrestricted access to the Presidency? Who authorised the allocation of office space? Who approved the deployment of staff and budgetary resources?

‘’How were official accounts established? Who permitted him to transact with federal institutions and security agencies? These are questions that cannot simply be dismissed through a press statement.

“From the reported appointment of deceased persons into public offices, to controversies surrounding the presidential pardon process, the alleged N800 billion Progressive Governors Forum scandal, and several other avoidable administrative lapses, this administration has repeatedly found itself explaining controversies that ought never to have arisen,” the party stated.

The PDP urged President Tinubu to order an independent forensic investigation into the PFIPC controversy, suspend officials connected to the matter, pending the outcome of the inquiry, review administrative processes within the Presidency and issue an unreserved apology to Nigerians.

“The Nigerian people deserve more than explanations. They deserve transparency, accountability, and institutions that inspire confidence rather than suspicion. Until this administration demonstrates a genuine commitment to holding itself accountable, every unresolved scandal will further erode public trust and strengthen Nigerians’ determination to demand a government that is competent, transparent, and worthy of their confidence in 2027,” Ememobong stated.

SERAP asks Akpabio, Abbas to explain N1.3bn allocation to PFIPC

Meanwhile, SERAP has urged the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to urgently disclose certified copies of all documents relating to the consideration and approval of the allocation of over N1.3 billion (N1,302,978,784) to the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, PFIPC/Presidential Economic Advisory Council in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

SERAP, in a Freedom of Information, FoI, request by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, urged them to exercise the National Assembly’s constitutional powers under sections 88 and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution to investigate the circumstances surrounding the allocation to ‘a fictitious presidential council’ in the 2026 Appropriation Act and to identify anyone responsible for any irregularities.

SERAP also urged them to “provide certified copies of records identifying the members of the National Assembly committees that considered the allocation and the names and official designations of all public officers or representatives who appeared before those committees to defend the proposed allocation.”

SERAP further urged them to “clarify whether the allocation formed part of the executive’s original Appropriation Bill or was introduced or amended during the appropriations process and whether any lawmaker raised concerns or sought clarification regarding the legal status, establishment or operational mandate of the ‘fictitious body’; and the action taken by the National Assembly in response.”

According to reports, the PFIPC/Presidential Economic Advisory Council was allocated over N1.3 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act. However, the Presidency has publicly stated that the body is fictitious and was never established by the federal government.

SERAP said: “These conflicting accounts raise serious concerns regarding the integrity of Nigeria’s appropriations process, legislative oversight, public financial management and accountability.

“Nobody has a more sacred obligation to obey the law than those who make the law. The National Assembly ought to keep an eye on what the executive is doing and to keep the Presidency and agencies of government in check, including before and during the appropriation process, by thoroughly scrutinising the Executive’s budget proposals before any authorisation.

“Nigerians have a right to know whether public funds were appropriated for an entity that was not lawfully established and, if so, how this occurred.

“Providing the requested information would enable Nigerians to assess whether the National Assembly discharged its constitutional responsibilities under sections 80, 81, 88 and 89 of the Constitution in scrutinising and approving the allocation.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and the National Assembly to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Disclosure of the requested information would strengthen public confidence in the credibility of the National Assembly and the integrity of the appropriations process, promote transparency in the management of public resources, and enable citizens to meaningfully scrutinise the exercise of parliamentary oversight.

“The requested records concern matters of exceptional public importance. They relate directly to the integrity of Nigeria’s budgetary and appropriations process, the lawful establishment and funding of public institutions, the expenditure of public funds, and the effectiveness of legislative oversight.

“The National Assembly has a clear obligation to disclose the requested information, particularly where there are credible allegations of governmental impropriety and possible misuse of public resources.

“The disclosure of the requested information and documents would advance these constitutional and statutory objectives by promoting openness, strengthening legislative accountability and enhancing public confidence in the management of public resources.

“According to widely reported allegations, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, PFIPC/Presidential Economic Advisory Council was allocated over N1.3 billion (N1,302,978,784) in the 2026 Appropriation Act.”

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria