Cross section of the 384 female soldiers Photo: Nigerian Army

By Gilbert Ekugbe

The Nigerian Army has passed out 384 female soldiers of the 90 Regular Recruit Intake (90 RRI) following the successful completion of Exercise SHINING STAR 2026 in Giri, Abuja.

In a post shared on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Thursday, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army Women Command, Giri, Abuja, Major Nsima Essien said the passing-out ceremony was held on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI), Giri, with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W. Shaibu NAM, represented by Major General Umar Gital Yusuf.

Soldiers in training Photo: Nigerian Army

In his address, the Special Guest of Honour commended the female personnel for their dedication, resilience, discipline and commitment throughout the training exercise.

He described the successful completion of the exercise as an important milestone in their military careers and reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to developing a professional, disciplined and combat-ready force.

He urged the newly trained soldiers to uphold the values of teamwork, courage, loyalty and professionalism, while applying the knowledge and skills acquired during the exercise to their military duties.

The COAS’s representative also emphasised the importance of continuous training, physical fitness and operational preparedness in addressing contemporary security challenges before declaring the exercise closed.

Earlier, the Acting Commander of the Nigerian Army Women Command (NAWC), Colonel S. M. Ahmed, welcomed the special guest and other dignitaries to the ceremony.

Ahmed highlighted the significance of Exercise SHINING STAR 2026 in enhancing the physical fitness, military competence, discipline and operational readiness of the female personnel.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the authorities, instructors and other personnel whose efforts ensured the successful conduct of the exercise.

Highlights of the ceremony included obstacle-crossing demonstrations and weapons-handling exercises, during which the female soldiers demonstrated their ability to strip and assemble AK-47 rifles while blindfolded.

The demonstrations showcased the personnel’s physical endurance, confidence, weapons-handling skills and proficiency in basic military tasks.

“A total of 384 female personnel of the 90 RRI participated in the exercise, alongside 14 male personnel from the Headquarters, Directorate of Army Physical Training (HQ DAPT), and 70 male personnel from the 167 Special Forces Battalion, “ Ahmed said.

The ceremony attracted senior military officers from various units and formations, representatives of paramilitary agencies and other invited guests.

Eight male and female personnel who distinguished themselves during the exercise received awards presented by the Acting Commander of NAWC.

The event also featured a vote of thanks delivered by one of the beneficiaries, the presentation of souvenirs and a group photograph to commemorate the successful completion of the exercise.

The exercise forms part of the Nigerian Army’s efforts to strengthen personnel development, improve military competence and enhance operational readiness in response to the country’s evolving security challenges.

Gilbert Ekugbe

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues.

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