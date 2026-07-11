By Adeola Badru

Following a month-long intelligence-led offensive that dismantled the operational backbone of the terrorist syndicate behind the Oyo school abduction through the disruption of its leadership, logistics network, informants and forest hideouts, the kidnappers finally succumbed to sustained pressure from Nigerian security forces, and unconditionally released the 44 abducted pupils and teachers.

The breakthrough followed a carefully coordinated multi-agency operation led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) through the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the Defence Headquarters, Special Forces from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as local vigilantes, hunters and members of the Amotekun Corps.

The victims had been kidnapped by terrorists from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026, prompting what security authorities described as an extensive intelligence-driven operation designed not only to secure their freedom but to dismantle the criminal network responsible for the abduction.

According to the Nigerian Army, in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, the month-long intelligence-led operation focused on identifying and dismantling the terrorist syndicate’s operational backbone by targeting its kingpins, logistics network, informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest in Oyo State and other parts of the country.

“The operations, which lasted for more than a month, focused on identifying the terrorist kingpins that masterminded the kidnapping, bursting and dismantling their networks and logistics links, including their informants and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park Forest, Oyo State,” the statement said.

The Army disclosed that the operation resulted in multiple arrests in the state and several other parts of the country, significantly disrupting the syndicate’s command structure and operational capabilities.

“These arrests completely disorganised the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers.

“Further operations are to be conducted,” the statement added.

Military authorities said the operation was deliberately planned and executed to ensure the safe rescue of the hostages while avoiding collateral damage, although some members of the security forces paid the ultimate price during the mission.

“It suffices to note that the operations were carefully planned and executed to avoid collateral damages and to equally ensure that the innocent children and teachers were safely rescued. However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces,” the Army stated.

The rescued pupils and teachers are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital and will subsequently be handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

Describing the operation as a testament to the effectiveness of intelligence-led and inter-agency collaboration, Major General Nnebeife commended the professionalism and commitment of all participating security agencies.

“This operation demonstrates what can be achieved through seamless intelligence sharing, joint planning and coordinated execution.“

“Beyond securing the release of the victims, our objective was to dismantle the criminal infrastructure that enabled the kidnapping and prevent similar attacks,” the GOC said.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his strategic guidance, unwavering support and the provision of resources that contributed to the success of the operation.

The GOC also thanked Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the people of the state for their sustained support to security agencies throughout the operation.

He further acknowledged the support of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence; the Chief of Defence Staff; the Chief of Army Staff; the Service Chiefs; the Inspector-General of Police; the Directors-General of the DSS and NIA; and the heads of other participating security agencies, whose collaboration ensured seamless coordination and execution of the operation.

The Army also commended the media and Nigerians for their patience, understanding and confidence in the nation’s security architecture during the prolonged rescue mission.

“We sincerely thank the various media organisations and indeed the entire Nigerian populace for their support, understanding and faith in the nation’s security architecture.“

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will assist ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property across Nigeria,” the statement added.

While confirming that follow-up operations are continuing to apprehend other members of the terrorist syndicate and dismantle any remaining support networks, the Army reiterated its commitment to sustaining intelligence-led operations aimed at eliminating kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria