By Benjamin Njoku

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described his decision to pick Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as running mate in the 1999 presidential election as the biggest mistake of his life.

Obasanjo made the statement on Friday in Lagos during a fireside chat with maverick musician and activist Charly Boy. The event was held to unveil Charly Boy’s foundation and his memoir, “999: A Memoir in Tribute to Late Justice Chukwudifu Oputa”.

According to Obasanjo, with hindsight he would not have chosen Atiku as vice president.

“I would say the greatest mistake I made was picking Atiku Abubakar as my vice president in 1999,” he said.

The former president added that he was thankful God did not allow Atiku’s actions and overreactions to derail his administration or distract him from governing the country.

“There is no bitterness in me over what happened,” Obasanjo said.

“Despite everything, I was able to achieve what I set out to achieve while in power.”

He also addressed the long-running controversy about his roots, stating that his parents hailed from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

“I still know our family house there,” he said.

The event attracted prominent figures including Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, NDC; business mogul Leo Stan Ekeh, who donated N20 million each on behalf of Obasanjo and Chief Emeka Anyaoku; book reviewer Dr Austin Tam-George; and veteran broadcaster Bisi Olatilo, among other dignitaries.

Obasanjo and Atiku ran together on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and served from 1999 to 2007.

Their relationship later became strained due to political differences during their second term in office.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria