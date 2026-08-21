FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at NTSB headquarters in Washington, Dec. 18, 2017... CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP via NPR

Agency Report

A plane crash at a remote US Air Force site in Alaska killed people on Thursday, the military said.

The civilian-contracted plane crashed at the airport of the long-range radar site in Cape Newenham, on the state’s southwestern tip, the Alaskan Command said in a statement.

Rescuers who landed near the crash site “confirmed there were no survivors,” it said.

The statement did not say what those onboard were doing at the radar site, which tracks aircraft operating in Alaskan airspace.

An Alaskan Command spokesperson said it was investigating the crash and would name the dead after their families had been informed.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve,” said Alaskan Command chief Robert Davis.

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment,” Lieutenant General Davis added.

AFP