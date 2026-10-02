DVC Administration, PLASU, Associate Prof Keziah Ayuba and DVC Academic, PLASU, Associate Prof Martha Choji. Credit: PLASU/Facebook.

By

James Abraham

Plateau State University, Bokkos, has appointed two female Deputy Vice-Chancellors for the institution.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Masara Kim, who disclosed this in a statement made available to The PUNCH in Jos, the state capital, on Friday, said Associate Professor Keziah Ayuba and Associate Professor Martha Niri Choji were appointed as Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration and Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, respectively, at the 106th Special Meeting of Senate held on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

According to him, the meeting was chaired by the Vice Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Prof. Shedrack Best.

He said, “The appointments followed the expiration of the tenures of the former DVCs. Associate Prof. Keziah Y. Ayuba was re-appointed for a second term of two years after completing her first two-year term, while Dr Choji was appointed for the first time to replace Prof. Pyefa Galadima, who served two terms as DVC Academic from 2022.

“The appointments were made following nominations by the Vice-Chancellor in accordance with Section 5 of the First Schedule of the University Law, and were unanimously approved by Senate.

“With this development, PLASU joins the University of Ibadan, which in November 2021 became the first Nigerian university to elect two female DVCs simultaneously, as the second university in the country to have two female Deputy Vice-Chancellors at the same time.

“Associate Professor Choji has served as Head of the Mathematics Department, Head of the Remedial Science Programme and Head of the newly established Department of Statistics.”

Speaking on the appointments, the VC said the nominations reflect his administration’s commitment to equity, inclusivity and merit, while reiterating his commitment to quality service delivery.

Welcoming the new DVCs, he expressed confidence in their capacity to drive excellence and charged them to immediately settle into their new roles.

“We have a lot to catch up on. We are due for accreditation of 11 programmes and are also commencing the new academic session,” Prof Best said, as he also appreciated the outgoing DVC Academic, Prof. Moses Galadima, for his selfless service to the University.

“He has worked selflessly for the accreditation of academic programmes in this university, including postgraduate programmes. He has been a source of encouragement for examinations and the commencement of new programmes. He has chaired the task force on examinations.

“Prof. Galadima provided the moral compass to transition from the culture of non-payment of fees by students to prompt payments. I have also seen the transformation of the ICT and the digitisation of the students’ registration process and how Prof. Galadima has been involved with the issue of digitisation of the transcript system,” he said, wishing him well as he continues to serve the University in other capacities.

Responding on behalf of her colleague, Ayuba thanked the Senate and the VC for the opportunity to serve and pledged to diligently support the vision of the Prof. Best administration.

“Together as a team, all things are possible,” she said.

James Abraham

Punch Nigeria Ltd