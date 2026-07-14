The “Director-General” of the purported Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has been arrested by security operatives following a warrant issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adeyemi was picked up on Tuesday at his hideout in Osun State, shortly after Justice Mohammed Umar ordered his arrest over his failure to appear in court for his arraignment.

The Police PRO confirmed that he was arrested by a team of FID/IRT in Osun.

Details of the arrest remain sketchy as of press time, but sources said the suspect would be taken to the Police Headquarters in Abuja for further action.

The arrest followed a brief ruling by Justice Umar, who issued a bench warrant after Adeyemi failed to appear before the court despite several adjournments.

Earlier in the proceedings, Adeyemi’s counsel, Genesis Francis, told the court that he could not convince his client to attend the hearing, citing concerns raised by the defendant.

The lawyer informed the court that Adeyemi had expressed fears for his safety in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, noting that the matter had generated significant public attention.

However, prosecuting counsel, Wisdom Madaki, argued that the case had suffered repeated delays due to the defendant’s absence.

Madaki urged the court to issue a warrant for Adeyemi’s arrest in line with Section 394 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Granting the request, Justice Umar held that the charges were filed on November 27, 2025, while proceedings commenced on December 4, 2025.

The judge noted that Adeyemi had appeared in court only once and had failed to attend subsequent proceedings.

He consequently ordered his arrest and adjourned the matter until September 30.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria