The official portrait of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu. Photo: Police

By

Punch Editorial Board

THE Rivers State Police Command deserves commendation for relieving the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abuloma Division and the officer overseeing the Abuloma Police Outpost following reports that suspected cultists renovated the facility.

However, the decision must be the beginning of a thorough investigation into an incident that raises troubling questions about police independence, accountability and the growing audacity of criminal groups.

The controversy followed the circulation of a viral video on Facebook showing men allegedly associated with the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, also known as Aro Bagger, at the outpost during what appeared to be a handover ceremony on October 15.

Some police officers were seen taking photographs with the men as the renovated facility was unveiled. A banner bearing the inscription, “Say no to crime and social vices,” reportedly adorned the premises.

This raises the question of how a facility established to enforce the law became the venue for an event involving individuals alleged to be felons. Even if the renovation was undertaken with good intentions, the circumstances demand scrutiny.

Nigeria has about 2,000 police stations and 1,537 divisional headquarters distributed across its 774 local government areas. Most of them are poorly funded and serviced. Their squad vans are decrepit or unserviceable. Therefore, they cannot respond to emergencies as and when they arise.

Shockingly, a former Commissioner of Police said the quarterly imprest of a Nigerian police station is N45,000. This translates to N15,000 a month or N500 daily! This is blatant under-resourcing.

Yet, in policing, generosity must never become a backdoor to influence, and no gift should compromise the law. The police must not allow legitimacy to be conferred on groups whose activities are believed to undermine public safety and the rule of law.

The command, through its spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, said the two officers had been queried and relieved of their duties pending investigation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has also ordered a probe to establish the circumstances surrounding the renovation, the identities of those who financed it and whether the officers involved breached professional standards.

These are commendable steps. But Nigerians have seen enough instances of official outrage followed by inconclusive investigations to know that announcements alone are insufficient.

Unfortunately, a high number of police stations operate in deplorable conditions, with peeling walls, broken furniture, leaking roofs, inadequate sanitary facilities and unreliable electricity.

In some locations, officers and even people reporting in stations contribute personal funds towards basic operational needs, including fuel for generators, writing materials and logistics. Such conditions are unacceptable for institutions expected to protect lives, investigate crimes and maintain public order.

Chronic underfunding and inadequate infrastructure may encourage communities to support the improvement of police facilities.

Indeed, responsible community participation should be welcomed. Section 26(1)(d) of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 provides for gifts and contributions to the Police General Fund.

In its latest accounting, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund reported N1.84 billion in donations while spending N1.77 billion in the year.

But legitimate assistance must be distinguished from arrangements that create obligations, influence police decisions or provide criminal groups with opportunities to cultivate official recognition.

A donation does not automatically establish wrongdoing, just as the renovation of a police facility does not, by itself, prove collusion. Nevertheless, the police cannot afford to be naïve about the motives behind unsolicited generosity, particularly when it involves groups suspected of criminal activities.

The command must publish its findings and demonstrate that disciplinary action will follow wherever culpability is established. Transferring officers or removing them temporarily from their positions must not become a convenient substitute for accountability.

The investigation must therefore establish who initiated and financed the project, whether the donors’ identities and backgrounds were verified, which authorities approved the work, and whether established procedures were followed.

It must determine the extent of police personnel’s involvement and whether any officer compromised the integrity of the Force. Where evidence of criminal conduct emerges, the appropriate legal consequences must follow.

More importantly, the Nigeria Police Force must establish clear, enforceable safeguards governing donations, renovations and other forms of external assistance to police facilities.

The police cannot effectively fight cultism and organised crime while appearing comfortable in the company of suspected perpetrators.

Public trust, once damaged, is difficult to restore. Officers must understand that their uniforms represent the authority of the state, not a badge of social acceptance for individuals seeking legitimacy.

The police must see this incident as an opportunity to strengthen standards, not merely contain an embarrassing controversy.

Nigerians deserve police stations that are properly funded and equipped, officers who are adequately supported, and an institution whose independence cannot be purchased with a fresh coat of paint.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited