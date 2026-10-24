By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Police Force National Cybercrime Centre has busted an online investment fraud and romance scam syndicate and well as money laundering network involving the scamming of victims abroad of over $2million

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge NPF-NCCC, Akaniyene Ezima made this known while briefing on arrested suspects linked to digital and online cyber fraud in Abuja.

Ezima said, “The first case arose from intelligence shared by the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA), a multinational initiative targeting online fraud networks and scam centres.

‘The intelligence indicated that social media accounts linked to a suspected transnational criminal network involved in fraudulent investment schemes targeting victims in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia and other jurisdictions were being operated from locations within Delta State, Nigeria.

“Acting on this intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC, through coordinated investigation and digital forensic analysis, traced the locations to Agbor and Okpanam in Delta State, leading to the arrest of four suspects in October 2026.

“The suspects are Ojei Divine, Godwin Umerin, Edema Bright and Peter Kpamichukwu Okoh.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly employed synthetic identities across social media and messaging platforms to target unsuspecting victims abroad.

‘One of the suspects, Ojei Divine impersonated professional investment traders by using facebook accounts bearing different IDs which included one Mariana Coman and redirected victims from Chatgroups which he created to fraudulent investment websites namely www.andescapitalgrouplc.com, www.navidargroupllc.com and www.stockbase.com.

“The websites presented themselves as investment and trading platforms on forex, cryptocurrency, and Oil & Gas – where victims deposits funds in wallets controlled and assessed by the suspect and his syndicate.

“The suspect has admitted to moving the proceeds of his crime from different wallet addresses created for victim’s he targets in different countries – including Revolut Trust wallet for European victims and Coinbase for victims from the United States.

“Cryptocurrency analysis from one of the wallets controlled by the suspect disclosed 21 approved cryptocurrency transaction receipts amounting to a total of USD 21,150. The team recovered crypto assets worth USD 15,900 which is now secured in a custodial wallet.

“Godwin Umerin, a member of the cyber gang, created several Facebook accounts which he admitted to have used in victimizing an Indonesian citizen who paid 7,000,000 Indonesian Rupiah through an account provided by a money mule.

“Similarly, Edema Bright, a 300-level student at Delta State University, engaged in sextortion and cryptocurrency fraud targeting victims in Australia, United Kingdom, United States, Canada and other jurisdictions.

‘The suspect posted online hookup advertisements and received responses from unsuspecting victims through a WhatsApp account registered using a United States telephone number.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Edema Bright also engaged victims through an online platform, www.clubhouse.com offering live audio conversations and persuaded them to invest in Bitcoin, claiming to purchase at lower prices and sell at higher rates.

“He impersonated Michael Novogratz, CEO Galaxy Digital and used photographs obtained from Pinterest as profile pictures to conceal his identity.

“The last suspect, Peter Kpamichukwu Okoh, aged 27, is a website developer and owns 360 Web Tech, an unregistered web development company. He advertised his services on Instagram and TikTok with usernames 360_webtech and 360_webtech02 respectively.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect developed websites for healthcare, investment and online banking services. The online banking platforms were designed to allow administrators to control all functions, including deposits and withdrawals.

“The suspect admitted to developing 6 websites used by scammers to carry out fraudulent activities.”

Exhibits recovered during the operation includes 36 mobile devices, 3 routers and other exhibits now subject of forensic examination by the Center.

The suspects will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction upon conclusion of the necessary investigative and prosecutorial processes.

AIG Ezima said, “The second case involves an intelligence-led investigation undertaken by the NPF-NCCC in collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the German Federal Criminal Police Office, Bundeskriminalamt (BKA).

“Intelligence received from the RCMP revealed the activities of a suspected Nigeria-based romance fraud network which targeted elderly residents of Canada between 2020 and 2024.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that members of the network employed fictitious identities on social media and messaging platforms to establish deceptive romantic relationships with unsuspecting victims.

“Having gained their trust, the threat actors solicited funds under various pretences, including purported business investments, financial assistance and loans with promises of repayment.

“In one instance, a victim was deceived by a threat actor who impersonated a United States Military physician, William Barabash and sent log-in details of a fake bank website called ‘CB Reserve’ Bank which displaying huge bank balance under the name of the said William Barabash.

“Having built trust, the victim subsequently transferred over CA$200,000 between 2020 and 2022. Further investigation linked the transaction to one Uka Chidiebere Gerald ‘M’, 32 years old who with the consent of his wife, Evelyn Ayabare used her email address and phone number, to open a Binance wallet through which funds toalling USDT 1,684,441 was laundered.

“Another victim was induced into making cryptocurrency transfers in the sum of CA$214,000 and a wire transfer of CA$3,000. The said digital assets were deposited into two Bitcoin wallet addresses which were traced to one Kenneth Ufuophu, ‘M’, 30 years.

“These digital assets were similarly laundered through money mules identified as Tears of Joy LTD (United Kingdom), Henryford Services Inc. and other jurisdictions which includes Canada, the United States, Nigeria, Turkey and Kenya.

“So far, five victims have been identified, with the documented financial losses of two victims alone exceeding Four Hundred and Seventeen Thousand Canadian Dollars (CA$417,000).

“Acting on the intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC, through digital forensic analysis and coordinated investigation, traced aspects of the financial transactions to Nigeria, leading to the arrest of two suspects in Delta State.

“The suspects are Uka Chidiebere Gerald, 32 years old, and Kenneth Ufuophu, 30 years old. Exhibits recovered during the operation include 2 mobile devices and 2 laptops, which are undergoing forensic examination at the Center.”

The NPF-NCCC, in collaboration with its partners, said they are sustaining efforts to identify and apprehend other members of the suspected criminal network, trace the movement of illicit funds and facilitate the recovery of proceeds of crime.

“The third case arose from cyber threat intelligence shared by the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) concerning suspected cyber threat actors involved in computer-related fraud, online impersonation and fraudulent investment and wealth management fraud targeting victims across international jurisdictions.

“Acting on the intelligence report approved by the Inspector-General of Police, operatives of the NPF-NCCC conducted a coordinated intelligence-led operation in Lekki, Lagos State, on 14th October 2026, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

“The suspects are Adebayo Adewale Basit, Omoregie Christian and Adebayo Ibrahim.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly operated fictitious social media accounts to impersonate prominent celebrities and other personalities, with the intention of deceiving unsuspecting victims into transferring funds.

“One of the suspects, Adebayo Adewale Basit, aged 23 years, created emails with the ID: elonmuskkit214@gmail.com, elonmusk07588@gmail.com and used his Facebook, WhatsApp, Zangi, Telegram and X account to communicate with victims using Ai Voice cloning, Deep Fake to impersonate the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk.

“These activities targeted victims across different jurisdictions, particularly the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

The suspects were also involved in fraudulent cryptocurrency investment representation through a platform identified as Bitcoin Trading Hub.

“They used the website bitcointradinghub.org and email address support@bitcointradinghub.org

During investigation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the alleged fraudulent activities.

“Exhibits recovered during the operation include: Five iPhones of different models, one Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, one iPad and one Microsoft Surface Pro tablet.

Three internet routers, one webcam, one PlayStation 5 console with two controllers, a portable UPS, a charging adapter and two MTN SIM card Three gold-plated necklaces, two wristwatches, two vehicle registration plates, two suspected cannabis crushers, a digital precision scale and rolling papers.

“The recovered digital devices are undergoing forensic examination at the NPF-NCCC Cybercrime Laboratory to establish the extent of the alleged criminal activities, identify victims, trace suspected proceeds of crime and determine the possible involvement of other accomplices.

“The three suspects are currently in custody, while investigation continues with a view to ensuring that all persons found culpable are brought before the law.”

AIG Ezima expressed concern over the deliberate exploitation of public trust through fraudulent investment schemes, deceptive online relationships, identity impersonation and the movement of illicit funds through multiple financial channels, including cryptocurrency.

His words, “The Nigeria Police Force recognises that effectively addressing these emerging threats requires more than reactive enforcement. It demands proactive, intelligence-led policing, advanced digital forensic capabilities, timely intelligence sharing and sustained international cooperation.

“Under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the NPF-NCCC will continue to strengthen its investigative and forensic capabilities, deepen strategic partnerships and deploy technology in identifying, disrupting and dismantling criminal networks operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders.”

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria