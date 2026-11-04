Nigerian politicians are very heartless and wicked. They have no shame and they ply their trade without scruples. In Nigeria, politicians are a special breed of Homo sapiens. How can anybody who claims to serve the people say he is not in the trade because of God but because of himself? God is not at all in their mind. They are Christians and Muslims but they are most likely destined for hell because they are extremely wicked.

By the time you read this, President Bola Tinubu will be back from Makkah, where he went to attend the Umrah. He went with some governors and other officials to pray to a God who they think is dumb and blind. Bola Tinubu went during the 2023 elections. He said it publicly after he won the election or selection that when “the battle became very tough, I went to pray.” Muhammadu Buhari, the president that preceded him, who as we were told publicly recently by Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), resisted Bola Tinubu’s ambition to become president, also went to Umrah to pray to the same Allah. I was also in the house of Sarafadeen Alli, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Oyo State on the day he also traveled to Makkah for Umrah. If these politicians knew God, they would stay in their duty posts to serve the people well and not run from pillar to post to seek a God they don’t know with their retinue of marabouts.

If Tinubu and his retinue of Alfa and marabouts prayed to Allah to make him president, Muhammadu Buhari must have prayed to the same Allah that Tinubu be not made president. Who then will Allah hear? Well, we can say Allah heard Bola Tinubu because he won the presidency and got installed. But did Allah act in the best interest of Nigerians? If he did, why is there severe hunger and starvation in the land? Why are there massive deaths in Nigeria? Why is there such massive deception in government? Is Allah about deception and lying? Why are the politicians destroying the people so easily as they do and nothing seems to be done about it?

They know Nigerians and they have designed perfect strategies to capture them. The people have no will at all. They are not able to resist. They are at the mercy of these politicians. They leave people so poor that the people have become so dependent that they can’t think for themselves again. I’m witnessing such wickedness as this season of politicking kicks off. According to a report, Hon. Remi Oseni who is seeking to become the senator to represent Ibadan South in the next senate, came to Ward 3 in Kobomoje area in Ibadan and gave the promise of some millions of naira to the people.

He laid down a curse that anybody who would not allow the money to get to the people on the lowest rung of the ladder would suffer certain consequences. He told the audience that the money he distributes around was given to him by President Bola Tinubu and that it must produce results in the election. In Ward 9 in Olunloyo Street, Kudeti, Ibadan, Remi Oseni did not turn up for a planned campaign but sent a representative who gave promises in millions of naira. No curse was placed, but when the promise was fulfilled, it threw the entire area into bloodshed. A youth euphemistically so called because in real sense he is a thug, eloped with the one million naira that was transferred into his account for his fellow thugs.

And dazzling cutlasses shining at both edges was deployed to cut, cutting not trees but humans. The mutilated body of a victim was brought before a pharmacy storekeeper to be treated. The pharmacy storekeeper, perhaps out of fear, refused to treat the wounded person. He declared that he does not treat such cases, and that the bearers of the wounded should go to the hospital. What happened thereafter was not known but cutlasses continued to blaze. What was the cause and who was the cause? It was Remi Oseni and his million naira gift.

When Remi Oseni came to campaign, he did not come prepared with any manifesto for Tinubu or for his party, APC, neither did he come to share his own manifesto or one for his party, APC. He came to share money. When he told them Tinubu had given him such huge money to share and that the leaders must ensure it reached the lowest rung of the ladder, he could have done that just to give a boost to Tinubu’s campaign or to demonstrate the usual loyalty to the boss in Nigeria which is important to win favour. Who knows, Tinubu may pick Remi Oseni to be a minister. That’s where the biggest money in the government is stolen. We have heard unconfirmed allegations that to win a slot in the cabinet a candidate has to pay billions of naira in bribes. This is not a rumour. The allegation was made on Arise Television by the spokesperson of APC Campaign Council, Alwan Hassan.

But what may give Remi Oseni a juicy cabinet appointment if he wants it and give Bola Tinubu a return to the juicy presidency produced death in Ward 9, Olunloyo Street, Kudeti, Ibadan. I live down the street and the cousin who brought the sad news to me said while I slept peacefully in my house, down the street, death was moving from house to house. I did not eat in their “gbi” and certainly I will not die in their “gbi” was my response. When a Yoruba says that, he is saying what the Bible calls “sowing and reaping.” Since I did not take part in the sharing of Oseni/Tinubu largesse, I’m certainly not going to reap the death it produced.

I had warned a cousin about the evil effect of taking money from the politicians in order to vote for them. It was a trap and insanity, I had told him. But he would not listen. I had told some other women too who live in the same house with me but they pretended to listen but they didn’t. When the opportunity came they collected the money. According to news that came to me, out of the money sent to Ward 9 by Remi Oseni, four million naira was skimmed by the landlords. Every hierarchy through which the money passed stole something.

For example, my cousin through whom the news came was to collect five thousand naira but the hierarchy who gave him told him he had borrowed one thousand naira out of it. So from the seven houses the hierarchy distributed the largesse to, he stole seven thousand. This is the opportunity the politicians exploit. They know the people are poor and greedy, all they need is to keep them poor and continue to throw pieces of bones to them as unto dogs and quickly they will rush into it. They could kill themselves in the process and the politicians do not care a hoot. If they die it is just minus some figures from the population.

The cycle of evil goes on and on and the people remain pauperized and all the money goes to the elite who service their other colleagues with the money meant for the entire populace. Alhaji Samad Rabiu, the owner of BUA Cement, said with President Bola Tinubu’s removal of subsidy and the floating of naira, he doesn’t need to go to CBN for dollars again. He could get all he needed easily. The capitalist spoke well. He said what we poor have always known, President Bola Tinubu removed money from us and transferred the little we had to the rich who control 98 percent of the nation’s wealth already. Now the poor have nothing.

President Bola Tinubu was strategic in his thinking. By removing the subsidy and by floating the naira, Tinubu has found a strategy to keep the people perpetually poor and dependent on him. By throwing crumbs at them, especially in the few months before the election, he can keep them voting for him perpetually. If former President Olusegun Obasanjo knew this, he would still be president till now and not lose his third term bid, however unconstitutional it is. When Tinubu introduced his multiple poverty alleviation programme, his subsidy removal and naira floating policies ensured a 30 percent food inflation because nobody grew any food and the bandits made sure the few who cultivated any piece of farmland got kidnapped and paid huge ransom. In no time these poverty alleviation programmes became poverty elevation programmes. Tinubu is dancing over the graves of the poor. Who says he will not win in 2027? If you say he will not win, just know you have been daydreaming. You need to wake up, Tinubu has gotten Nigeria by the jugular.

Tunde Akande is both a journalist and a pastor. He earned a master's degree in mass communication from the University of Lagos